Winners & Losers – 2/6/20

WINNERS

Troy Rafferty

At the 2020 Living the Dream celebration, the Pensacola attorney announced that he and his wife Ashley were donating $100,000 to create the Rafferty Academy to help inner-city children prepare for college. The donation will further expand the Rafferty Hope Scholarships and provide tutoring, mentors and hands-on help for middle school students through graduation from high school.

Roger Hemminghaus

The University of West Florida announced today a $200,000 gift from Roger Hemminghaus to name the Roy and Henrietta (Etts) Hemminghaus Chemistry Lab in the new Laboratory Sciences Annex. The gift will support scholarships for students in the Department of Chemistry. A campus visit with his daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Jeff Weeks, inspired Hemminghaus to give to the Department of Chemistry, which is housed in the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering. Roger opted to support the annex in honor of his late father, Roy Hemminghaus, who served as senior project coordinator and general manager for the Chemstrand Corporation nylon plant, established in Pensacola in the 1950s.

Allen Turner Hyundai

Allen Turner and the employees of Allen Turner Hyundai recently presented a check to Manna, as they do annually, bringing their total donations since 2012 to more than $185,000. Their donations are the equivalent of more than 110,000 healthy meals for neighbors in need in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Allen Turner Hyundai employees give back by donating via payroll through the year, and at the end of the year, Allen Turner matches their donations dollar for dollar.

LOSERS

Step Up for Students

Wells Fargo and Fifth Third Bank have said they will not be donating millions of dollars to Florida’s private school voucher program after an Orlando Sentinel investigation found that some of the program’s beneficiaries discriminate against LGBTQ students. The newspaper uncovered that 156 private Christian schools with anti-gay views educated more than 20,000 students across the state with tuition paid for by vouchers. Among those schools with anti-gay views, 83 do not permit LGBTQ students to attend. Some of the schools prohibit students whose parents are gay. Meanwhile, the Florida House is considering a bill that would relax auditing requirements for the Step Up for Students program.



Complete Florida Plus

Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics reported last week that the audit of the University of West Florida’s alleged mismanagement of Complete Florida Plus would last through late March. The State University System Board of Governors now expects to report its findings when it meets March 24. The university had hoped the audit would be completed by end of 2019 and before the 2020 Legislative Session ended. Let’s hope the delay doesn’t hurt the appropriations for UWF.

Rick Scott

The Rick Scott for Senate PAC placed a Fox News-only cable buy in the Des Moines market that ran from Jan. 31-Feb. 3 as the Democrats prepared for the Iowa Caucus. No, Scott didn’t announce that he has switched parties. The Republican senator from Florida used the airtime to bash former Vice President Joe Biden.