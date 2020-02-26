Winners & Losers – 2/27/20

Winners

Newspaper Subscriptions

The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal have both managed to achieve record subscription milestones. The NYT has reported a record five million-plus total subscribers and has seen an “acceleration in digital growth.” The WSJ has just crossed the two million digital subscriptions mark and surpassed the NYT in revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Madison Baxley

The 10-year-old from Crestview has been awarded the first-ever Nemours Children’s Care Champion due to her ongoing charitable donations to cardiology patients. Nemours specialists have been caring and treating for the Crestview girl since before she was born. In 2009 Dr. Mary Mehta, Chief Medical Officer, Nemours Children’s Specialty Care, diagnosed Madi in the womb using a fetal echocardiogram, which utilizes sound waves to create pictures of an unborn baby’s heart. Dr. Mehta said, “When Madi comes to the clinic, everyone gets involved with making her visit special. She has been through so much in her short life, but her gifts to others is what really shines during her visit with Nemours.”

David Berry

The owner of Coastal Construction & Remodeling was named of a winner of Channel 3 and Hill-Kelly Chrysler Jeep Ram’s “Pay it Forward” contest for helping finish work on the home of Betty Hawkins, who had been scammed by another contractor. Berry finished Hawkins’ home in about two months. Berry earned $500 for the award and donated it to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports families of fallen first responders.

Losers

Dick Barker

After experiencing a cyberattack, the City of Pensacola engaged Deloitte & Touche LLP. Among its recommendation, the consultants proposed the city consider a dedicated security staff. The city had moved its Technology Resources department to be under CFO Dick Barker six years ago. The move let the then-Interim City Administrator Barker promote a manager without the approval of the city council. The Technology Resources manager was a former communications technician who was hired 28 years ago as a data processing clerk after graduating with an associate degree in scientific programming from Pensacola State College. The mayor’s transition team expressed concern that Technology Resources wasn’t an independent department. However, the city didn’t listen.

McClatchy Co.

Early Thursday, the nation’s second-largest newspaper chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The move will erase about 55% of the debt but transfer control to a group of hedge funds led by Chatham Asset Management of New Jersey. The impact on McClatchy’s 30 newsrooms in 14 states, including the Miami Herald, is unknown.

Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a criminal investigation into the group in charge of government funding for domestic violence centers. The coalition has made a string of negative headlines, including the recent revelation that its former CEO received more than $5 million in paid time off. The Governor’s office has also directed the Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell to oversee domestic violence funding while the state seeks out a replacement for the coalition.