Winners & Losers – 2/20/20

Winners

Dr. Patricia J. Wentz

Dr. Wentz, a professor of educational leadership at the University of West Florida and a UWF Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, recently made her last pledge payment to create the Dr. Patricia Wentz Student-Athlete Leadership Scholarship Endowment. The scholarship will be provided to both men’s and women’s student-athlete leadership award winners.

Que’Vieon Preyer

The eighth-grade scholar at Dixon School of Arts & Sciences won the middle school category for his film at the Youth Making Ripples Film Fest this month at the Mote Marine Lab in Sarasota. His film was one of 90 submissions at the film festival. Dixon School of Arts & Sciences was awarded with a $200 scholarship as a result. Preyer credited his success to his hard work—“staying up late nights and watching YouTube tutorials”— and his teachers. He said, “Dixon School of Arts & Sciences has helped me create this video, and the teachers have given me the resources to excel.”

J. Bruce Woody

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has selected Woody to be the agency’s next executive director. For the past nine years, Woody has been the city manager of St. Joseph, Mo., a town of 76,000 people with a $234 million annual budget. Prior to being hired by the nine-member city council as city manager, he was the city’s director of public works for 14 years. He has a Master of Public Administration from University of Kansas and is a professional engineer licensed in Missouri.

Losers

William Barr

The New York Times reports that DOJ prosecutors are worried that the attorney general might not support them in politically-charged cases after the events of last week. The former U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu, whose office oversaw the prosecutions of Roger Stone and Mike Flynn, resigned from the Trump administration on Feb. 12, after President Donald Trump withdrew her nomination for undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes at the Treasury Department. When Liu left her U.S. attorney post in early February, DOJ submitted a softer sentencing recommendation for Flynn, who had pled guilty to lying to the FBI. A similar reversal involving another Trump advisor happened last week. After prosecutors recommended a seven- to nine-year sentence for Stone, DOJ officials overruled them and instead asked the judge to give Stone a lighter sentence. The entire team prosecuting Stone abruptly resigned from the case.

Steven Kunkemoeller

A Florida appellate court upheld the sentence of the Ohio businessman was convicted in 2018 of racketeering and organized fraud in regards to three Pensacola charter schools run by Newpoint Education Partners. In conjunction with Newpoint founder Marcus May, Kunkemoeller bought furniture and equipment and resold them to Newpoint schools at markups as high as triple the original price. The fraud was discovered after Inweekly reported on allegations of misconduct and grade tampering at the schools in March 2015. State attorney investigators uncovered how over $5.2 million had been stolen from charter schools in six counties.