Winners & Losers – 1/30/20

Winners

UWF Center for Cybersecurity

The University of West Florida has been awarded a five-year grant of approximately $2.4 million to prepare cybersecurity students for federal, state, local and tribal government organizations. The National Science Foundation CyberCorps® Scholarship for Service grant will establish the UWF CyberCorps® Scholarship for Service: Argo Cyber Emerging Scholars (ACES) program that will provide scholarships for 23 undergraduate and graduate cybersecurity, computer science and information technology students. Scholarships cover full tuition and fees plus an annual stipend and allowance of $31,000 for undergraduate students and $40,000 for graduate students for up to two years. Scholarship recipients agree to work for a governmental organization in a cybersecurity-related position for a period equal to the length of the scholarship.

Krewe of Sparta

The All Krewe Humanitarian Award Food Drive Challenge, led by Krewe of Sparta, easily surpassed its 2020 donation goal, collecting 35,149 pounds of food to benefit neighbors in need served by Manna Food Pantries. Last year, the all-Krewe event raised more than 19,500 pounds of food, so the 2020 goal was set at 20,000 pounds. Fourteen Pensacola Mardi Gras krewes and Pensacola Parade People participated.

Baptist Health Care Foundation

Cigna Foundation last month awarded a $100,000 World of Difference grant to support Baptist Health Care’s Faith Health Network (FHN), a program that combines the many resources of the healthcare community with the strength of local congregations to promote the delivery of high-quality healthcare.

Losers

Marco Rubio & Rick Scott

The U.S. senators last week sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to honor those involved in the NAS Pensacola shooting. Rubio and Scott asked the Office of the Secretary of Defense to award the Secretary of Defense Medal of Freedom to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies that responded to the incident. The deputies who took out the terrorist and risked their lives were Escambia County deputies, not Okaloosa. This is getting to be ridiculous.

Guy Thompson

The former mayor of Milton was sentenced to more than four years in prison for defrauding United Way of Santa Rosa County while he ran the organization. Thompson embezzled over $650,000 from the United Way between 2011 and 2018. United Way of Santa Rosa County was forced to close because of the fraud. Its services have been taken over by United Way of Escambia County, which has been renamed United Way of West Florida.

“Doctor” Trump

The Defense Department reports that 34 American service members have been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury from the Iranian missile attack on Iraq’s al-Asad base—contradicting President Trump’s claim their injuries were “not very serious.” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said that eight of the service members affected have returned to the United States after being previously transported to an American military hospital in Germany. The national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars has asked Trump to apologize for his “misguided” remarks.