Winners & Losers – 1/16/20

Winners

Wind Creek Hospitality

The authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians presented $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida in support of the 30th Anniversary Bold Steps Campaign. This gift included support and expansion of the Bigs with Badges program. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe’s gaming facilities, including Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino and Wind Creek Bethlehem as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida.

Pensacola Breast Cancer Association

The charity has donated $30,000 to Baptist Hospital and $30,000 to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital. The donations came from money raised throughout the past year from all the volunteers that make up the Pensacola Breast Cancer Association (PBCA) and will be used for education, screening and diagnosis of breast cancer at the two Pensacola hospitals. The mission of the PBCA is to help provide mammograms for the indigent and underinsured patient population in our area.

Nemours Children’s Specialty Care Pensacola

The Santa Rosa County Chamber of Commerce honored Nemours with its 2019 Business of the Year award. Nemours providers have seen over 14,000 children and performed over 900 surgeries. Nemours is equipped with an accredited pediatric cystic fibrosis center, an accredited pediatric sleep center, one of the few accredited pediatric transthoracic and fetal echocardiography labs in Florida and is a center of Excellence by the American Diabetes Associates.

Losers

Corrine Brown

The majority of a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week upheld the conviction of former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown in a charity scam, rejecting her arguments that a juror had been improperly dismissed because he said the Holy Spirit told him Brown was not guilty. The former 12-term Democratic congresswoman from Jacksonville was ultimately convicted on 18 felony counts and sentenced to five years in prison.

Citizens for Energy Choices

The Florida Supreme Court last week unanimously rejected the political committee’s proposed constitutional amendment that would have deregulated the state’s electric-utility industry, saying part of the proposal’s wording would mislead voters. The Supreme Court must sign off on proposed constitutional amendments. In its 11-page ruling, the justices said the full proposal did not back up the summary’s claim that it would give customers the right to “sell electricity.”

Pensacola MSA

A recent report published by innerbody.com ranked the Pensacola Metropolitan Statistical Area No. 61 among the top 100 U.S. cities with the highest rate of sexually transmitted diseases. The list included city metro areas with an estimated population of 150,000 or more and took into account CDC data on HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia. The study reported that Pensacola has 950 STD cases per 100,000 population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tallahassee ranked No. 40, Jacksonville No. 4, Gainesville No. 51, Orlando No. 64 and Fort Lauderdale No. 99.