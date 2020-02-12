Who Are You Voting For?

Seriously, we want to know.

Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary is less than a month away, and we are looking for a few strong, informed and engaged voices to tell us and our readers why their candidate of choice is actually the best choice.

So if you’re fully in for Warren, Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, heck, maybe even Bloomberg, and think you can write well enough to convince others, we want to hear from you.

Email your most impassioned and persuasive 1,000 words to info@inweekly.net, and we will publish the best of what we get in our upcoming primary guide.

Deadline to be considered is Tuesday, Feb. 25.