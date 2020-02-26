What to See and Do at Pensacon

You should know the drill by now. Before spring officially hits, Pensacola is overtaken with celebrities, cosplayers and self-described nerds for a long weekend that expands beyond your average convention.

The most difficult part of Pensacon? Deciding what to do. Don’t worry, though. Here is a handy guide to help you make the most of the convention and get a chance to meet your heroes. Just remember—you’ll never see it all, and that’s OK.

The Guests

Which celebrities are going to be at Pensacon? Weird Al for starters, plus too many others to list, of course. But here’s an overview of guests based on your favorite fandoms. See the full list at pensacon.com.

Star Wars

Kevin Thompson

Known for: Chubbray the Ewok in Return of the Jedi

Dennis Lawson

Known for: X-wing pilot Wedge Antilles in original Star Wars trilogy

Brian Herring

Known for: Puppeteer behind BB-8

Michael Carter

Known for: Bib Fortuna in Return of the Jedi

Simon Williamson

Known for: Max Rebo in Return of the Jedi

Jez Gibson-Harris

Known for: Creator and operator behind Jabba the Hut

David Ankrum

Known for: Voice of Wedge Antilles in A New Hope and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

All Things ‘80s

Jane Wiedlin

Known for: Co-founder of The Go-Go’s, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Lou Ferrigno

Known for: The Incredible Hulk

Cindy Morgan

Known for: Tron, Caddyshack

Bruce Boxleitner

Known for: Tron, Babylon 5

Dan Shor

Known for: Tron, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Dee Wallace

own for: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Mark Dodson

Known for: Voice behind “Gremlins”

‘90s Nostalgia

Kathy Najimy

Known for: Hocus Pocus, Sister Act

Edward Furlong

Known for: Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Detroit Rock City

Danny Cooksey

Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Salute Your Shorts

Jason London

Known for: Mallrats, Dazed and Confused

Billy Zane

Known for: Titanic

Lori Petty

Known for: Tank Girl, A League of Their Own

Richard Karn

Known for: Home Improvement

Debbe Dunning

Known for: Home Improvement

Jason Marsden

Known for: A Goofy Movie, Boy Meets World

Comedy

Weird Al

Known for: Grammy-winning comedy artist, pop culture icon

Dave Thomas

Known for: SCTV, Grace Under Fire

Bill Corbett

Known for: Writer and performer for Mystery Science Theater 3000

Jonah Ray

Known for: Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Meltdown

Janet Varney

Known for: The Legend of Korra, The JV Club podcast

Travis McElroy

Known for: My Brother, My Brother and Me

What Not to Miss

Outside of the photo ops, autographs and vendors, Pensacon has a full schedule of panels and experiences you don’t want to miss. Here are a few you should check out.

Lou Ferrigno Q&A

Before Mark Ruffalo (and Edward Norton and Eric Bana), Lou Ferrigno was the actor known for The Hulk. Ferrigno played the Avengers character for the TV series “The Incredible Hulk” from 1977 to 1982. His career also boasts countless movie and TV appearances.

6:30-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28

Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

Gonzo Quiz Show

The popular Gonzo Quiz Show makes its Pensacon appearance with host Ken Plume and a panel of celebrity guests.

8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28

Pensacola Grand Hotel Ballroom, 200 E. Gregory St.

Pensacon Short Film Festival

Over the weekend, you can watch creative works from filmmakers around the region. Pick your favorite genre and add it to your schedule. All screenings are held at Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Science Fiction Noon-1 p.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Fantasy 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Comic Book & Superhero 3-4 p.m.

Horror 6-7 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Animation Noon-1 p.m.

Documentaries and Pop Culture 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Science Fiction 3-4 p.m.

Awards Ceremony 4:30-6 p.m.

Kathy Najimy

From “Hocus Pocus” to “Sister Act” to “King of the Hill,” and countless TV appearances, Kathy Najimy has played a part in just about everything you enjoy. Hear her share some of her background and stories from the movies and shows you love.

4-4:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29

Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

Cosplay Contest

The ultimate display of fandom. This year, the contest will be open to the public at the Museum Plaza stage behind the T.T. Wentworth Museum. Get there early to grab a good seat and be ready to cheer for your favorite creative creations.

7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29

Museum Plaza stage, 330 S. Jefferson St.

Match Game

The classic game show gets a Pensacon twist with host (and Pensacon founder) Mike Ensley featuring celebrity guests including Travis McElroy of the My Brother, My Brother and Me podcast.

9-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29

Pensacola Grand Hotel, 200 E. Gregory St.

Nerd Karaoke

If you know all the words to the theme songs of the Saturday morning cartoons, or the musical episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” then you’ll want to stop by Nerd Karaoke—because when else will this knowledge be handy?

10:30 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Feb. 29

Pensacola Grand Hotel, 200 E. Gregory St.

Weird Al Q&A

One of the best ways to see guests at Pensacon is at the panels. With a career spanning 40 years, just about everyone has a Weird Al song they love. Now here’s your chance to hear the stories behind the songs and even get the chance to ask a question of your own.

11-11:45 a.m. Sunday, March 1

Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox

Celebrity Improv

See some of your comedy favorites, such as Dave Thomas and Jonah Ray, show off their improv skills for this one-time-only performance.

2:45-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1

Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

A Little Advice…

Whether this is your first time or you’re a con aficionado, here are some tips to make the most of your weekend.

Pensacon App Download the Pensacon 2020 app to create your own custom schedule, check out maps of the venues and see the full list of weekend events.

Make use of the trolleys Pensacon expands beyond the Pensacola Bay Center. Take the trolleys when heading to a panel or event downtown. Best part—it’s free.

Schedule your photo ops If you want a professional photo with any of the celebrity guests, make sure to schedule them sooner rather than later. You can schedule them through the Pensacon website or the app.

Check the policies page Cosplay is not required, but it’s certainly encouraged. If your costume has a weapon of some sort, make sure it is safe and inoperable. Check pensacon.com/policies for more info.

PENSACON 2020

WHEN: 1-10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28; 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29; 8 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Sunday, March 1

COST: $40-$80

DETAILS: pensacon.com