Things We Love Right Now

In honor of Valentine’s Day, we decided to declare our love in big, bold print for some of our current favorite people, places and things. Because anyone who doesn’t agree that love comes in a variety of shapes and forms obviously hasn’t eaten the right slice of pizza yet.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

We know we aren’t the only adults who are totally obsessed with this YA love story… right? We also have to give a special shout out to Netflix for being smart enough to release this sequel this week. You really made our Valentine’s Day plans a no-brainer.

Supertouch Vintage

Mid-century furniture has never looked cooler—especially not in Pensacola—than it does at this new retail spot on Navy Bou levard. Same goes for vintage Levi’s.

3960 W. Navy Blvd., #18, supertouchvintage.com

Jerry Harris

Jerry from “Cheer” is hands down the best person reality TV has given us in a long, long time. Maybe even ever. And following him on Instagram is hands down the best decision we’ve made in 2020. You should do it too. @jerry.h.arris

Best Coast

Bethany and Bob are finally releasing a new record, and we are 100% here for it, especially after hearing the first two singles. “Always Tomorrow” will be out next Friday (Feb. 21), bestcoast.net

Such a Fun Age

It doesn’t happen often, but Kiley Reid totally has us reading fiction and recom- mending it to anyone who will listen. kileyreid.com

Issa Rae

Hollywood has finally figured out that Issa is exactly the kind of leading lady we all want and need to see on the big screen. We can’t wait to watch her work her magic in “The Photograph” this weekend and “The Lovebirds” with Kumail Nanjiani in April.

Nomadic’s Cafe

Name a better trio than Big Jerk Soda, Mrs. Jones Cold Brew and Nomadic Eats. Yeah, you can’t and neither can we. That’s why we love this new collaborative cafe so damn much.

9 E. Gregory St.

Sunday Service

Every class at Ride Society is a good one, but their weekly Sunday Service is the best cure for the “Sunday scaries” we’ve ever found. Even if you’ve never tried a spin class before, just trust us on this one and book a bike, OK?

3 S. Palafox, ridesociety.com

Mardi Gras

Who’s ready to let the good times roll next weekend? Because let’s be honest—when Valentine’s Day happens before Mardi Gras, it kind of just feels like a speed bump on the way to the best part of February. Sorry Cupid.

pensacolamardigras.com

Kingfisher Sweet Treats

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably been to Kingfisher for a sandwich or mullet basket. But if you haven’t tried one of their tarts, cookies or slices of cake, you have to go back. Immediately. They have some of the best desserts in town—and we say this with the kind of confidence that only comes from trying pretty much every cupcake and donut around.

1500 Barrancas Ave., kingfishersandwiches.com

The Wilderness, Season 2

We know, we know. Saying we “love” a pod- cast about the 2020 election might seem a little weird, especially since election fatigue is already hitting most of us pretty hard and it’s not even Super Tuesday yet. But Jon Favreau really makes exploring the four most competitive regions on the current electoral map a journey worth taking. crooked.com/podcast-series/the-wilderness

She Warrior

If you aren’t familiar with local badass Natlyn Jones and her activewear line She Warrior yet, you will be soon. We promise. iamshewarrior.com

Mitt Romney

He’s playing the long game and we respect that.

Behind the Grind

If you’re looking for a new podcast to add to your weekly rotation, this should be it. The focus is local entrepreneurs and high-performing individuals, and they’ve already recorded episodes with some impressive guests—like former Mayor Ashton Hayward. facebook.com/behindthegrindshow

The Daily Squeeze

We aren’t doctors or scientists, but we are smart enough to know that your body will love you if you treat it to a smoothie or cold- pressed juice from The Daily Squeeze. So will your Instagram—because their toasts and bowls are straight-up works of art.

901 N. 12th Ave., thedailysqueezepcola.com