The Buzz – 2/27/20

Record 0-7

Of the seven bills proposed by State Rep. Mike Hill (R-Marcus Point), only one made it out of a subcommittee. That one House Bill (HB 21)—a proposal to name the new Pensacola Bay bridge after Chappie James—failed to get approved by the House State Affairs Committee.

Fortunately, State Rep. Alex Andrade (R-Pensacola) was able to get it amended to a committee bill.

State Rep. Hill’s other six House bills have not been considered by any committee. No staff analysis has been done on any of them. The last event for each was for them to be read on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The bills range from the prohibition of the removal of Confederate monuments from public property (HB 31), banning abortion (HB 271), reversing the gun reforms enacted after the Parkland shootings (HB 6003), restrictions on vote-by-mail ballots (HB 1159) to rather non-controversial items like salary incentives for law enforcement officers (HB75) and sales tax exemptions for industrial machinery (HB 527).

All six bills appear to be going nowhere. House leaders are sending a message. If you want a bill to pass, don’t ask Hill to sponsor it. If re-elected, his record won’t be any better in 2021.

Clemency Reform

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC) submitted a clemency reform proposal to Governor Ron DeSantis and the full Clemency Board last week. The FRRC is encouraging the governor and the board to create an efficient and speedy process to restore civil rights to individuals seeking to have those rights restored and those who already have their voting rights restored through Amendment 4.

“Our ultimate goal is to help all of Florida’s returning citizens successfully reenter the community in a way that benefits all of Florida,” said Desmond Meade, FRRC executive director. “We know the quicker people are able to fully participate in their community, the less likely they are to re-offend, and the more likely they are to shoulder their fair share of the tax burden on Floridians. Courageous clemency reform will allow more of our tax dollars to be allocated toward educating Florida’s children, bolstering our economy and preventing crime from occurring.”

The main objectives of the FRRC proposal are the creation of a streamlined process of review and approval without application for individuals who are registered to vote under Amendment 4; elimination of the requirement to produce duplicative supporting-documentation for civil rights restoration applications; streamline the restoration process to avoid wasting tax dollars;

elimination of the five- and seven-year waiting periods; and the reduction of the need for hearings by reserving them for applicants with the most serious offenses.

Any rules changes to the clemency process will need to be implemented by the governor and the full Clemency Board. The next meeting of the board takes place on April 8.

Baptist Bonds Issued

Baptist Health Care achieved another milestone in the journey to build the community’s new full-scale health campus that will be located at the intersection of Brent Lane and I-110. The locally-owned, not-for-profit healthcare system has secured financing for the project, successfully closing the public financing transaction on Feb. 12.

The Series 2020 bonds were issued through the Escambia County Health Facilities Authority and publicly marketed on Jan. 28. Proceeds from the bonds will be utilized to fund part of the cost of the flagship replacement campus and refinance existing debt of the organization. Originally estimated at the price tag of $550 million, the cost of the project is now expected to be $615 million following more detailed design and planning.

Baptist previously announced the selection of the world-class project team that will be partnering in this major community investment. Gresham Smith will serve as architect. Meadows & Ohly will serve as project manager. Brasfield & Gorrie will serve as general contractor, and Smith Seckman Reid will serve as the medical equipment and technology planner.

“This new medical campus is a significant investment in the greater Pensacola area for decades to come,” said Mark Faulkner, Baptist Health Care president and CEO. “Our community can have full confidence that we have carefully and deliberately selected a nationally-recognized team of experts in healthcare design and construction.”

He added, “And we are firmly committed to engaging local and minority contractors and vendors in this project. We are building a campus that our community is going to be very proud of.”

Now, through Brasfield & Gorrie, local and minority specialty trade contractors, vendors and suppliers are invited to express interest in participating in the project. Businesses that are interested in submitting their company information for consideration in this major development are encouraged to contact Eric Gunn at egunn@brasfieldgorrie.com and Kathy McNutt at kmcnutt@brasfieldgorrie.com. An informational meeting with interested parties is planned for the afternoon of March 12. More details will be forthcoming and promoted widely.

The next steps in the project include continued schematic and detailed design development, required regulatory filings and continued engagement with the community. Baptist leaders already have hosted several meetings of a community advisory council to engage a cross-section of stakeholders to understand how to best serve the needs of the community well into the future.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for summer 2020. The new health campus will provide a central location for clinical care, programs and services that will be easier for patients to access via the I-110 corridor. Equipped with innovative technologies for diagnosis and treatment along with a concentration of related services, the campus will provide a more modern approach to patient experience, wellness and care. The new campus is expected to open in summer 2023.

Credit Union Merger

The board of the Gulf Power Company Employees Credit Union voted to merge into Tallahassee-based Florida State University Credit Union. The merger is still subject to regulatory approval, which is expected by midyear. GPCECU members will also have to approve the deal.

“The board and management of GPCECU are excited about the partnership with FSU Credit Union,” Anita Cooper, president and CEO of GPCECU, said in a press release. “Combining our institutions will allow the credit union to continue our premier service while offering more products and services to GPCECU members as well as open up new lending opportunities to the membership.”

GPCECU has two branch locations, in Pensacola and Panama City, and serves about 3,200 members affiliated with Gulf Power Co. and NextEra Energy, which purchased the utility two years ago.

“The partnership between GPCECU and FSU Credit Union will not only translate to additional products and opportunities for GPCECU members but will also secure a brighter financial future for FSU Credit Union, allowing us to enhance our services for current members and expand to serve the Pensacola and Panama City communities,” Adcock said in a press release.

Ethics in Business

The University of West Florida College of Business, in partnership with the Combined Rotary Clubs of Pensacola, is accepting nominations for the 2020 Combined Rotary of Pensacola Ethics in Business Award. This is the 18th year the college and Combined Rotary Clubs of Pensacola have sponsored the awards.

The primary criterion for award nominees is adherence to the high ethical standards of honesty, integrity and consistency in dealing with employees, contractors and customers, while positively enhancing the economic well-being of the organization’s stakeholders and providing jobs, opportunities and profits. Additional criteria are based on participation in activities that benefit the community beyond the provision of economic benefits and service as a leader or innovator in the firm’s business sector.

This award is given annually each spring to one individual from the small business sector, less than 50 employees, and one individual from the large business sector, 50 or more employees. The award recognizes those who exemplify the concept of “service above self” and who work to build a positive sense of worth within both the business community and the broader community as a whole.

The award recipients will be honored at the 2020 Combined Rotary Luncheon on May 4 at New World Landing, located at 600 S. Palafox.

The deadline for nominations is March 20. Nominations should include a description of the nominee’s ethical activities and address the criteria outlined on the nomination form. To complete the nomination form, visit uwf.edu/cob/ethics-in-business-award.

State of Education

The Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce has announced that Florida Department of Education Division of Public Schools Chancellor Jacob Oliva will be the keynote speaker for the Chamber’s inaugural State of Education Luncheon.

“We are honored to have Chancellor Oliva keynote our inaugural State of Education Luncheon,” stated Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce President Todd Thomson. “This will be a wonderful opportunity to hear the latest on education policy from Tallahassee.”

Since first beginning his career 19 years ago as a special education teacher, Oliva has served in a variety of positions, including principal and assistant superintendent. Prior to joining the department in 2017, he served as Flagler County Public Schools Superintendent for four years.

Currently as the Division of Public Schools Chancellor, Oliva oversees K-12 operations, which include standards and instruction, educator quality and certification, exceptional student education, and family and community engagement.

The chamber luncheon will be 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, at the Pensacola Grand Hotel. To purchase tickets, visit pensacolachamber.com/events.

Cox Commitment

Cox’s commitment to give back to the communities it serves was evident again in 2019, as the company awarded approximately $1 million in cash and in-kind donations to nonprofits, charities and government organizations along the Gulf Coast.

“One of the hallmarks of Cox is giving back to the communities we serve,” said David Deliman, market vice president for Cox’s Gulf Coast market. “We are proud members of this community. We live here, our kids go to school here, we want to see Gulf Coast succeed like everyone else. If we can help by giving back we’re happy to do our part.”

In 2019, Cox provided funds and services to numerous organizations including, but not limited to, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida, Pensacola Sports, All Sports Association, Baptist Hospital Foundation, Sacred Heart Foundation, White Wilson Medical Center Foundation, Children in Crisis, Fiesta Pensacola, Gulf Coast Kid’s House, Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, Habitat for Humanity, Keep Pensacola Beautiful, First Tee of Northwest Florida, the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition, Autism Pensacola, Arc Gateway, local chapters of the NAACP, local chapters of the Junior League, local United Ways and many more.

Cox also continued to support local education and the business community with donations and support Escambia County Public Schools Foundation, Achieve Escambia, University of West Florida, Pensacola State College and Northwest Florida State College as well as chambers of commerce and economic development engines in Escambia and Okaloosa counties.

Along with the corporate donations, Cox Charities, a grant program funded entirely by Cox employees, donated $30,000 to local nonprofits and schools. In 2019, Cox employees gave grants of $2,500 each to Choctawhatchee High School, Plew Elementary School, Longwood Elementary School and Dixon School of Arts and Sciences. In the fall, Hope Squad, Arc Gateway, Junior League of the Emerald Coast and Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer each received a $5,000 grant from Cox employees.

Cox employees also served on over 30 local nonprofit boards and committees and volunteered over 1,500 hours, giving their time back to the community on issues they feel passionate about.

In 2019, Cox recognized over 70 students in Escambia and Okaloosa counties through its Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards program. These students were chosen by their schools as an inspiration to the staff and students at their respective school. Whether it was overcoming a disability, tragic life event or other obstacle in life, these children were celebrated for their impact on others.

Mark Your Calendar

Pensacola City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Pensacola City Hall, Council Chambers, 222 W. Main St.

The Escambia County Waste Services Department will host the next Regional Roundup from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Escambia High School, 1310 N. 65th Ave. Regional Roundup events provide an opportunity to properly dispose of electronics, household hazardous waste and up to four tires per vehicle free of charge. Proof of Escambia County residency is required to participate in Regional Roundup, such as a driver’s license, power bill or voter registration card. This is a residential drop-off program only; no commercial waste accepted.

Escambia County Planning Board will meet at 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 W. Park Place.

City Code Enforcement Authority will meet from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at Pensacola City Hall, Council Chambers, 222 W. Main St.

Escambia Board of County Commissioner will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 S. Palafox. Agenda Review is at 9 a.m. Public Forum is at 4:30 p.m.