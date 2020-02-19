The Buzz – 2/20/20

Salzman Rakes in Cash

GOP challenger Michelle Salzman raised more in January than District 1 State Representative Mike Hill (R) has collected since he announced his re-election bid in February 2019.

Salzman raised $33,480 in January, bringing her total monetary contributions to $48,786. Last month, Salzman raised more cash than any other newcomer in state House races, other than Tampa Democrat Julie Jenkins, District 60 ($39,904).

Hill raised only $5,055 before the Legislature convened. Lawmakers aren’t allowed to take campaign contributions while in session. To date, Hill has raised $33,480 in cash.

Dixon Scholars Excel

Eight scholars from Dixon School of Arts & Sciences attended the 2020 Ocean Sciences Meeting in San Diego—a meeting that hosted 50 other youth scientists from around the country. The scholars presented their research on coastal birds, jellyfish, monarch butterflies and plastic in the digestive system of local fish.

“Not a lot of young children get to do this,” said Zanaya Chase, a Dixon scholar, before departing for San Diego. “I am studying jellyfish, which I never thought I would study. I am excited to go to San Diego to go to the AGU Ocean Sciences Meeting and meet other scientists like me. I am very happy that Dr. Curry picked me for this opportunity.”

This trip joins a growing list of national and local accolades and opportunities for the scholars at Dixon, a school that is passionate about exposing its students to science and art and how they can use their academic careers to make a difference.

Dixon School of Arts & Sciences is a private kindergarten through eighth-grade school, serving at-risk youth living in Escambia County. For more information about the school, please visit dixonschoolota.org. Dixon School of Arts & Sciences is a project of Innisfree Hotels’ corporate social responsibility program, The Hive.

5G in the Front Yard

City officials have been expecting the influx of 5G cell tower permit applications for a while now. So have city residents, as some of the towers will be located in the city right-of-way, otherwise known as a residential front yard.

City Administrator Keith Wilkins said last week at the mayor’s press conference that the city is posting the proposed locations on the city’s website. Because of state law, local officials have virtually no say in where communication companies locate 5G infrastructure and are required to approve permit applications.

“We have 14 applications in, and they’re coming to a neighborhood near you,” Wilkins said.

In addition to posting the addresses of 5G requests, council members are also being alerted when a constituent’s property is targeted. Wilkins said most of the current applications are for locations in the historic district and the Cordova Park area.

Although the city does not have the authority to determine 5G infrastructure placement or request that companies adhere to aesthetic standards of some type, Director of Public Works and Facilities Derrick Owens said that thus far, cellular companies are being “very cooperative” and have agreed to make efforts to have 5G poles blend with historical architectural elements.

Wilkins said that the city expects about 100 total 5G permit requests eventually.

Bank Changes Mind

Earlier this month, Fifth Third Bancorp announced it would renew its participation in Florida’s AAA Scholarship Foundation Tax Credit (FTC) program. Last month, the bank had announced it would end contributions after an Orlando Sentinel investigation found more than 83 religious schools that accepted vouchers for low-income students had policies explicitly barring gay students from enrolling.

The FTC program was created nearly 20 years ago and has been proven to increase the likelihood that participating students enroll in both two-year and four-year colleges. In turn, these students are more likely to earn a bachelor’s degree.

“The Florida Department of Education is extremely grateful that Fifth Third has decided to participate in the tax credit program,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “School choice is a fundamental value, which ensures every child, no matter their demographic, has the same access and opportunity to receive a world-class education.”

More than 104,000 students currently participate in the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program, and 100% of students come from low-income families. Overall, Florida’s scholarship programs support more than 160,000 students.

Incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, applauded Fifth Third for “coming back to the table, listening to all voices and working through” concerns. He tweeted, “This decision means that thousands of underprivileged minority students will not have to give up their dream of a better future.”

Mountainfilm Hits the Flatlands

Pensacola is a pretty flat place, many miles from the mountains, but this weekend, a taste of higher altitude will be served up when the touring incarnation of the Mountainfilm festival comes to town. The one-night screening event features films that meld with the festival’s mission of “exploring cultures, preserving environments and promoting adventure.”

“There’s a huge environmental theme. There’s definitely some social equality there as well and then some stuff that just makes you laugh,” said local co-organizer Christian Wagley of Healthy Gulf.

Mountainfilm began in 1979. It’s held annually in Telluride, Colo., and loosely focuses on adventure-sports. In addition to film screenings, the Memorial Day weekend festival includes symposiums, art exhibits and panel discussions.

These days, Mountainfilm also has a touring version of its festival, bringing its annual selection of films to audiences across the country. This year, that tour is making its inaugural visit to Pensacola, with screenings held Friday, Feb. 21, at the Museum of Commerce downtown. The event is hosted by Mountainfilm Atlanta and sponsored by Jacey J. Cosentino and Chesley Allegri, financial advisors with The Radcliff-Schatzman Group at Morgan Stanley.

Wagley attended a Mountainfilm event previously when screenings were held in nearby Watercolor. He describes the festival as inspiring.

“A lot of the films get you moving; they get you going,” Wagley said.

The environmental advocate finds the activism element of the festival to be a particular source of inspiration. Mountainfilm summarizes that element in a list of values that embrace its activist spirit—“preserving environments, celebrating courage, enlightening audiences …”

“When you leave a Mountainfilm,” Wagley said, “you’re just ready to hit that trail, change the world in a positive way.”

The annual film festival in Telluride features hundreds of documentary films. For the touring version of the event, local organizers select a handful of films from that larger pool.

“When you’ve got a couple hundred films to choose from, there’s a range,” said Wagley.

For the Pensacola Mountainfilm event, there will be 10 film screenings, about which a festival narrator will offer context. While most pertain to mountain- or western-centric subject matters, there was one selection that involved water—that film, centering on a bid to break the rafting speed record in the Grand Canyon, was selected as a nod to the coastal locale due to its water-related theme.

“That was a deliberate choice,” Wagley said.

Among the films being screened at the local event are selections that celebrate sports as well as other topics. There’s “Free Flow,” which follows professional climber Hazel Findlay as she explores the Welsh mountains of Snowdonia and “retreats into the landscape of her mind;” and “RAW. Tuba,” a film that follows Dr. Richard Antoine White’s journey from the streets of Baltimore to becoming the first African American to receive a doctorate in music for Tuba Performance; and also “Cowboy,” about the relationship between cowboys and ski chairlifts; and “The Movement,” which looks at the culturally unifying potential of running.

Wagley said he’s excited to have the Mountainfilm experience come to Pensacola because of the unique power the medium of movies has on an audience.

“Film is a powerful way to help make change in the world,” he said. “Film can reach people in ways that other things can’t. It takes you to places you never get to explore on you own.”

For more information about the event, visit mountainfilm.org/tour/stops/mountainfilm-on-tour-pensacola-fl-2020.

Spanish Voting Help

The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections is looking for Spanish speakers willing to assist in their office with the Presidential Preference Primary. This volunteer opportunity will take place Tuesday, Mar. 17. If you would like to find out more, please email Vicki Mizrahi at vmizrahi@escambiavotes.com.

LGBTQ+ Forum

Emerald Coast Equality, the local chapter of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, will host a public educational forum on the recently proposed anti-LGBTQ state legislation. The presenters will discuss the eight bills attacking the rights of LGBTQ Floridians that have been filed in Florida’s 2020 legislative session and how the discriminatory legislation impacts the LGBTQ community and its allies.

The community forum will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the downtown branch of the West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St. For more information, visit Emerald Coast Equality LGBTA Democratic Caucus on Facebook or email emeraldcoastequality@gmail.com.

Pet Pantry

Donations are urgently needed for Pensacola Humane Society’s Pet Pantry, which provides dog and cat food for pet owners in need of temporary assistance. Dog food is especially needed, but both dog and cat food are appreciated.

PHS accepts donations of any brand of both wet and dry dog and cat food and cat litter. The Pet Pantry provides the food at no cost to pet owners who come to the shelter and present an acceptable form of identification, such as a driver’s license. Donations may be delivered noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday noon-5 and 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Pensacola Humane Society, 5 N. Q St.

Fair Scholarships

The Pensacola Interstate Fair announced the 2020-21 John E. Frenkel, Sr. Educational Grant Scholarship application is now available to download. The deadline to apply is Apr. 2.

The Pensacola Interstate Fair is dedicated to the betterment of the community through education. This year, the members of the Pensacola Interstate Fair, Inc. have authorized the John E. Frenkel, Sr. Educational Grants Selection Committee to provide $30,000 in grant funding. The grant provides $1,000 each to 30 students to help them in the completion of their studies at a college or university of their choice.

These grants are restricted to graduating high school seniors of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties who have participated in or volunteered at the Pensacola Interstate Fair during their high school years. To date, the Pensacola Interstate Fair has awarded $1,161,000 to more than 1,222 grant participants.

Finalists will be selected during the third week of April. For more information, visit pensacolafair.com/scholarship-info/.

Best Gumbo

The Rotary Club of Gulf Breeze will host its 15th annual Gumbo Cook-Off on Saturday, Mar. 28, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. outside the Gulf Breeze Recreation Center, 800 Shoreline Drive. Gumbo lovers can purchase tickets for $10 in advance or for $15 at the event to enjoy unlimited gumbo samples and the opportunity to vote for the crowd-favorite gumbo.

Celebrity judges will name the Best Gumbo award, and the crowd will vote for the People’s Choice award. The event includes a silent auction, Big Green Egg raffle, craft beer and live music.

If you have a great gumbo recipe and would like to compete, there is still time to register your team. Both private groups and restaurant teams are welcome to vie for prizes at the event. Visit gulfbreezerotary.com to sign up your team to cook gumbo or learn more about sponsorship opportunities.

Proceeds for the Gumbo Cook-Off fund the Rotary Club of Gulf Breeze College Scholarship program. The club has awarded over $800,000 to Gulf Breeze students for the past two decades.

Major Renovations

The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, located in historic East Hill and built in 1967, is set to begin a major renovation later this month. Renovation designs are a collaboration of The Rambusch Company and Quina Grundhoefer Architects. Efforts include a new altar, new tabernacle and a new eight-foot stained glass window depicting the namesake Sacred Heart of Jesus.

“The project flows from the growth of East Hill, our school and our parish,” said Fr. James Valenzuela, the rector of the Cathedral. “The beauty of the Cathedral, which will be enhanced as we unify the sanctuary, is something that we build not just for our worship as Catholics but for the community at large.”

The renovation of the Cathedral church is phase two of the Cathedral’s Legacy of Faith Campaign. Phase one is the expansion of the Cathedral School, which began construction in August and is set to be completed in April. Phase three is the expansion of the Cathedral Office Building.

Work on the Cathedral church begins at the end of February. Completion is slated for fall of this year. To celebrate the beginning of work, Bishop Wack will bless the project 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, on the steps of the Cathedral. The public is invited.

Mark Your Calendar

The Affordable Housing Task Force will meet 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, Hagler-Mason Conference Room, Pensacola City Hall, 222 W. Main St.

Open Gaetz Day with Congressman Matt Gaetz will be hosted by Perdido Key Chamber 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Hub Stacey’s at the Point, 5851 Galvez Rd.

District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh will hold his 31st Coffee with the Commissioner 6:30-7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, McDonald’s, 5 S. Blue Angel Pkwy. It’s an informal setting with no agenda, and no appointments needed.

Public Safety Coordinating Council will meet noon Wednesday, Feb. 27, M. C. Blanchard Building, 5th Floor Conference Room, 190 W. Government St.

Development Review Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 W. Park Place.

Visit Pensacola Board of Directors will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, Bowden Building, 1st Floor Conference Room, 120 Church St.

Santa Rosa Island Authority Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, SRIA meeting room, 1 Via De Luna Drive, Pensacola Beach.

Pensacola City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, Pensacola City Hall, Council Chambers, 222 W. Main St.