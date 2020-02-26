Second Amendment Sanctuary

By Jeremy Morrison

Escambia County is now safe—for guns.

Earlier this month, Escambia became a Second Amendment sanctuary. But what does that mean? And why?

“I’ve always been a Second Amendment guy,” said Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh. “I think it’s good to send that message that over here in the Panhandle we value that right and we just wanted to publicly proclaim that.”

Commissioner Doug Underhill said he brought forth the resolution “because the representatives in Tallahassee have really gotten out of whack with where the citizens are.”

“Counties are doing this to really remind Tallahassee that this is where the people are,” Underhill said. “And if you want to lead the people, you need to be where the people are.”

He added, “By making Escambia County a Second Amendment sanctuary, we not only send a message to Tallahassee that this is where we stand as a people, but we’re also telling Tallahassee, ‘Be very careful about what laws you try to pass because here in Escambia County, we recognize that the Constitution of the United States of America is in fact the highest law of the land, and don’t expect us to do anything to help you implement violations of the Constitution.’”

But Commissioner Lumon May sees the whole thing as a distraction—one untethered from jurisdictional realities. He told Inweekly, “Here’s the reality—there are state and federal laws that we abide by, and no matter what we do locally, it doesn’t impede on what happens at the national or the state level.”

Don’t Tread on Our Guns

Commissioner Underhill was confident his Second Amendment sanctuary resolution would be a slam dunk and wasn’t too surprised when it sailed through on a 3-0 commission vote in early February.

“I don’t think there’s any politician in Escambia County that wants to be on the wrong side of this and appear to be weak on the Constitution,” Underhill said more recently.

Underhill and Bergosh were joined by Commissioner Steven Barry in supporting the resolution. Absent for the vote were commissioners May and Robert Bender.

“Obviously, I would not have voted to support it,” May said. “My district is plagued with gun violence, and it’s plagued with illegal guns roaming the streets. So I believe we should regulate guns.”

But Underhill feels establishing Escambia as a gun-rights sanctuary is valid territory for the commission. And he’s not alone, as Escambia joins roughly half of Florida’s counties in becoming such a sanctuary. Neighboring Santa Rosa County passed a similar resolution days after the December shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The “sanctuary” term is lifted from the immigration conversation, where some cities or municipalities have acted as sanctuaries for immigrants. The verbiage first started being employed a couple of years ago by Second Amendment advocates in Illinois.

“We’re just stealing the language that sanctuary cities use,” explained Bryan Kibler, the state’s attorney in Effingham County, Illinois who came up with the concept.

Underhill said he felt like proclaiming Escambia a Second Amendment sanctuary was necessary in light of the state legislature’s decision in 2018, following a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., to ban individuals ages 18 to 20 years old from purchasing guns; persons in that younger age range may still lawfully possess a gun given to them by someone else.

Calling this legislative move “the most clear violation of Constitutional rights of Floridians” and “clearly a mistake on the part of the legislature in a knee-jerk reaction to the Marjory Stone Douglas shooting,” Underhill blamed state Republicans for allowing such measures to pass.

“Very few Republicans are doing anything to straighten that out,” the commissioner said. “Nobody should be OK with that. The Constitution is very clear that we have that right, and now you want to whittle away at the ages. Well, what’s next? You’re too old to have a gun? It really is just an egregious attack on our rights that went essentially unanswered by the Republican party.”

Bergosh agrees, pointing to young military enlistees who aren’t allowed to purchase a gun as a civilian. And he thinks events like school shootings can be better dealt with by focusing on mental health issues than by changing gun legislation—“Let’s face it, when you look at some of these big mass shootings, it’s not like these folks just rolled out of bed one day and did it. There were a lot of missed signals, a lot of missed signs.”

“To just use a broad brush and try to take away everyone’s weapons based on their age, I just think that’s a scary, scary, slippery slope here to try to go down,” Bergosh said. “Don’t take my gun because there’s whack jobs that go and shoot up a school.”

To be clear, no one is taking anyone’s gun—not even an 18-year-old’s gun. But, still, Underhill said, it’s a violation of an individual’s constitutional rights.

“Yes, it’s a violation of the Constitution to deny an 18 to 20-year-old the right to buy a gun,” he said. “It’s absolutely a violation, and probably one that would lead to horrible consequences if you started trying to round up guns.”

No Teeth

Escambia’s Second Amendment sanctuary status serves as a warning shot of sorts toward Tallahassee.

“It’s almost as if Tallahassee is legislating by emotion instead of by a healthy respect for our Constitution and a disciplined approach and understanding what the problems are in front of us,” Underhill said, referencing the tightening of age restrictions to purchase a gun.

Bergosh described the measure as akin to sending a lobbying delegation to the capitol and said he hoped the mass of counties sending likeminded sentiments inspired a course correction—“Here’s my prediction, they’re going to walk that back; they’re going to fix that.”

“Punish the bad guy; don’t punish us all,” Bergosh said. “When you start getting these knee-jerk inclinations from bureaucrats to take our rights away, that’s a real problem.”

Does the sanctuary status imply any actual deviation from state or federal gun laws? Does such a move have any real teeth?

“Making it a sanctuary county, really, what does that mean?” Commissioner May said. “Maybe it sounds great politically, but, I mean, there’s really no teeth in it for us to do such a thing.”

Bergosh conceded as much but said the message the resolution sent was important, nonetheless.

“I don’t really necessarily believe that it’s necessary to do it, but I think it sends a bit of a message that as a county, Escambia County values the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms,” Bergosh said. “You know, that is a right, regardless of what you read in the media. That is a right, and it’s being slowly eroded.”

But Underhill has a broader reading of this move. And it’s more in line with Kibler, who hinted at a less theoretical, more legalistic phase to come in an interview last year with Rolling Stone magazine: “We’ve gotten past the symbolic stage. We’re standing up for ourselves.”

“Like everything else the government does,” Underhill said of the Second Amendment sanctuary effort, “it has precisely the amount of teeth that the citizens are willing to back up.”