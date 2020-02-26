Pensacon After-hours

Because the Pensacon fun doesn’t stop when the convention closes…

THURSDAY 2.27

PENSACON KICK-OFF PARTY AND VIP WELCOME PARTY 6 p.m. Pensacon Kick-Off Party and VIP Welcome Party. Pensacon games and costume contest. The Fish House and Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

COMIC 101: DRINK AND DRAW WITH DYLAN NADSADY 6-8 p.m. $30. Emerald Republic Brewing, 1414 W. Government St. facebook.com/emeraldrepublicbrewing

TRIVIA AND DRINK AND DRAW WITH 3 ALARM COMICS 7:30-10 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

FRIDAY 2.28

GALLERY NIGHT: PENSACON 5-9 p.m. Museum Plaza—‘80s party featuring Depeche Mode tribute band Strangelove and ‘80s music from DJ Poseidon. Seville Quarter—Jukebox Superhero costumed party band live in concert. Downtown Pensacola. gallerynightpensacola.org

SATURDAY 2.29

LABYRINTH OF JARETH MASQUERADE BALL 8 p.m. $10. Drag show and set from DJ Hdycvt. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

QUANTUM LEAP PARTY Themed specials and free domestic beer for three-day passholders. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. facebook.com/orileys.dtown

IT’S A ME, AMARIO PARTY Super Mario Bros themed specials, including their signature King Koopa cocktail in a custom Pensacon 2020 cup. Play, 16 S. Palafox. facebook.com/playpensacola

SUNDAY 3.1

SUPER SMASH BROS. MELEE TOURNAMENT 5-8 p.m. Emerald Republic Brewing, 1414 W. Government St. facebook.com/emeraldrepublicbrewing

ALL WEEKEND LONG

THE FISH HOUSE: HOGWARTS SCHOOL OF WITCHCRAFT AND WIZARDRY Themed specials. 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

ATLAS OYSTER BAR: STAR TREK HOLODECK Themed specials. 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

THE DECK BAR: STAR WARS CANTINA Themed specials. 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

PERFECT PLAIN BREWING CO.: LABYRINTH Themed specials, Chilly Down Peach and Mango Fruited Ale. 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

200 SOUTH: THE HEROES OF 200 SOUTH Themed specials at all four bars—Power Rangers at World of Beer, DC Super-Heroes at Blend Lounge and Marvel Super-Heroes at Graffiti Pizza and Taco Agave—plus 30% off food and beverages for Pensacon volunteers all weekend long. 200 S. Palafox. 200southpalafox.com

ODD COLONY: STRANGER THINGS Themed Specials. 260 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony

THE 5 BARREL BREWERY AND TAPROOM: PENSACON DUNGEON CRAWL Themed specials, social media scavenger hunt. 121 S. Palafox. facebook.com/the5barrel

EMERALD REPUBLIC BREWING COMPANY: DOCTOR WHO Themed specials. 1414 W. Government St. facebook.com/emeraldrepublicbrewing

THE CABARET: PENSACON’S DARK KINGDOM Themed specials, drag shows and glow parties. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St.

THE TIN COW: RICK & MORTY Themed specials. The Tin Cow, 102 S. Palafox. facebook.com/thetincow

MCGUIRE’S IRISH PUB: Late night menu and happy hour from 11 p.m. to close. 600 E. Gregory St.

SEVILLE QUARTER: Free admission for Pensacon VIP or three-day passholders. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com