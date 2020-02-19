Outtakes: Voting Power

By Rick Outzen

Ordinary people have one power in our elections that frustrates the wealthy. Mike Bloomberg can spend hundreds of millions, but he only has the same number of votes as you or me—one.

However, making sure everyone can exercise their right to vote hasn’t come easily.

After the Civil War, white leaders in the South instituted literacy tests that required black citizens to recite entire sections of the Constitution or explain complex state laws. When the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed, black voter registration increased from 6% to 59% within five years.

Nationwide, the number of African American elected officials increased from 1,469 in 1970 to 4,912 in 1980. Today, there are more than 9,000 black and 5,000 Hispanic/Latino elected officials, according to the most recent rosters of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies and National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials.

However, there are those who still try to thwart the process. After “Souls to the Polls” helped Barack Obama carry Florida in 2008, Republican state lawmakers reduced the early voting days from 14 to eight and eliminated the last Sunday before Election Day. In 2012, early voting by minorities dropped dramatically. At least 201,000 Florida voters did not cast ballots on Election Day 2012 because they were discouraged by the long lines at polling places.

The following year, Republicans gave into the public pressure and reinstated the longer early voting period and added more voting places. However, some election supervisors fought allowing polling places on college campuses. The courts forced them to do so, and early voting on Florida’s college campuses generated nearly 60,000 votes in 2018.

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law mandating that early voting sites in the state have “sufficient non-permitted parking”—which was clearly targeted to impact campuses where parking comes at a premium. The League of Women Voters of Florida sued the state. Recently, the State of Florida settled the lawsuit. The settlement ensures that early voting will be allowed on campuses this presidential election cycle.

The next barrier that needs to be removed involves restoration of voting rights for felons who have served their sentences. In 2018, Floridians passed an amendment to restore voting rights for over a million Floridians with felony convictions. However, the state Legislature followed up with a law that tied restoration to paying off all fines and fees related to their convictions, thereby blocking many former felons from registering to vote.

A federal judge will decide the constitutionality of the state law in April. Florida is one of the few states that doesn’t automatically restore voting rights. It’s my hope that the state will again settle, and we will see more exercise their voting rights in the 2020 election cycle.