Outtakes: The B.E.S.T.

By Rick Outzen

Last Friday, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced his replacement for Common Core that he said would achieve Governor Ron DeSantis’ goal to raise academic standards by returning to the basics of reading, writing and math.

His proposal, Benchmarks for Excellent Student Training (B.E.S.T.), was developed by engaging more than 80 teacher organizations and stakeholder groups in an open standards review and revision process over the past year. The B.E.S.T. standards aim to make students lifelong learners that are civic-minded and goal-oriented.

Civics will be embedded in the classroom beginning in kindergarten through 12th grade with a civic literacy list that includes foundational American documents. Under Common Core, the U.S. Constitution wasn’t introduced until 11th grade. The B.E.S.T. standards will teach it in fifth grade.

The B.E.S.T. standards will emphasize classic literature so that students will learn and understand the concept of cause and effect, story progression and character development. Rhetoric will be moved from ninth to sixth grade so students will learn the art and science of writing and how to connect to readers sooner. Cursive writing will be brought back to the classroom.

The B.E.S.T. standards include benchmarks to create courses for students struggling with literacy. Common Core didn’t have an instructional focus on helping those students reading below grade level.

On the math side, the B.E.S.T. standards will require students to memorize addition, subtraction, multiplication and division facts. There will be a clearly defined Algebra I class, which Common Core lacked. All students won’t be steered solely to college. Multiple career paths will be offered in several trade and technical fields.

Less time will be spent on testing. The ninth-grade statewide, standardized English Language Arts assessment and Geometry end-of-course assessment will be phased out. Other state tests will be replaced with the SAT or ACT, which Corcoran wants to see the state provide at no cost to families. Students would not need a particular SAT or ACT score to graduate from high school.

The Florida Civic Literacy Test would be administered to high school seniors. Passing the test would not be a graduation requirement. However, students who pass the test would receive a credit for meeting the civic literacy post-secondary assessment requirement in Section 1007.25(4), F.S., before admission to a state college or university.

Starting in the 2020-21 school year, seniors will be required to complete and file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form in order to graduate from high school. Parents are allowed the discretion to opt out their children from this requirement.

The next step for the B.E.S.T. standards is for the State Board of Education to approve them. Once teachers are trained, they will be introduced in the classroom by the 2021-22 school year.

I look forward to the change.