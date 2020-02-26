Outtakes: Swinging for the Fences

By Rick Outzen

Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda, recently issued their annual report titled “Why We Swing for the Fences.” Over the past 20 years, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has spent $53.8 billion to improve global health and strengthen the public education in the United States.

“We believe that health and education are key to a healthier, better and more equal world,” they wrote in their report. “Disease is both a symptom and a cause of inequality, while public education is a driver of equality.”

I admired their frankness in how they evaluated their efforts in the report.

Their foundation helped create Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. By 2019, Gavi had helped vaccinate more than 760 million children and prevent 13 million deaths. In 2002, they supported the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria to deliver medicines, technologies and programs that save lives in low-income countries. In 2018 alone, nearly 19 million people received life-saving HIV treatment.

The Gates saw that success in America as a complex equation with many variables—race, gender, ZIP code, parents’ income levels and education. However, they found tackling public education to be more challenging than global health.

“If you’d asked us 20 years ago, we would have guessed that global health would be our foundation’s riskiest work, and our U.S. education work would be our surest bet,” wrote Melinda Gates. “In fact, it has turned out just the opposite.”

The Gates found that innovations needed to be tailored to the specific needs of teachers and students rather than scaled on a national basis. They shifted their primary focus in K-12 to locally-driven solutions identified by networks of schools and have awarded $240 million across 30 networks.

In Escambia County, we have inequality in health outcomes and public education. Many of the variables of the complex success equation described by the Gates aren’t positive for large segments of our community. We have some variables that no one wants to tackle.

Unlike the Gates, few of our leaders are willing to objectively measure our progress and determine which solutions are working. Some of the measurements given are dubious. For instance, we have some of the lowest-performing elementary and middle schools in Florida, but miraculously, our high school graduation rates have increased over the past 12 years. Really?

Improving community health will depend on making healthcare more accessible. Our hospitals need help and funding to do it. Hiring an experienced educator as school superintendent will be a step in the right direction for public education, but more innovation will be needed to help each segment succeed.

And we need leaders willing to swing for the fences and push beyond the status quo.