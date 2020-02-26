News of the Weird – 2/27/20

By the Editors at Andrews McMeel

CLEVER An unnamed 47-year-old Italian woman convicted of fraud in 2017 in Sicily has been on the run since then, The Guardian reported, eluding authorities by hiding in convents. The woman moved to the northern regions of Italy and phoned convents pretending to be a sister “looking for help and claiming she was severely ill,” investigators said. As she moved from convent to convent, she changed her identity, duping nuns who trusted her and thought her to be kind. Finally, a Benedictine nun grew suspicious and phoned police, telling them her stories were “full of contradictions.” Authorities verified her identity and arrested her. She now faces further charges of claiming false identity.

COMPELLING EXPLANATION Ottawa, Ontario, businessman Bruce McConville, 55, who ran for mayor in the last election with a tough-on-crime platform, has gone to great lengths to avoid paying his ex-wife the spousal and child support he was ordered by the court to provide. The Ottawa Citizen reports McConville has long defied several court orders involving his finances, finally telling Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips he withdrew over $1 million (Canadian) from six bank accounts, but he no longer had the cash. “I burnt it,” he told the incredulous judge, who replied, “I don’t believe you, I don’t trust you, I don’t think you’re honest,” and on Jan. 28 sentenced McConville to 30 days in jail, after which he’ll face penalties of $2,000 for each day he fails to provide a full account of his finances, including where the $1 million-plus in cash is. The fines will be paid directly to his ex-wife. “You cannot thumb your nose at the court as you have done,” Phillips warned.

INEXPLICABLE David Baird of Yukon, Oklahoma, took up arms against his neigh- bor, John Stafford, after Stafford went on a bizarrely violent rant on Feb. 5, KFOR reported. Stafford assaulted the neighborhood for 12 hours, throwing feces into the Bairds’ yard and trying to break down a fence using a Roomba vacuum cleaner. As he and his family took shelter in their home, Baird warned Stafford: “If you break through this fence, I will have to shoot you.” Finally the bomb squad and SWAT team were called in, and Stafford barricaded himself inside his home, making six calls to 911 during the ordeal. “I am going to run you guys into the f-ing ground,” he said during one. “OK, have a nice night,” the dispatcher replied. Eventually officers released cans of pepper spray to budge Stafford from his house. He was charged with planning an act of violence.

SUSPICIONS CONFIRMED. NOT. Ben Lilly, 40, on his way to Halifax in West Yorkshire, England, on Jan. 25 passed an object in the road that looked like a dead animal—a leopard, to be specific. Lilly stopped and turned around, carefully approaching the large cat. He told Metro News his heart was racing and he was afraid his face might be “ripped off” by the beast. “I saw the markings on it. It had the tail bit on it, too,” Lilly said. “But as soon as I looked at it from the other angle, I started laughing.” It turned out to be a leopard-print jumpsuit, complete with tail. Lilly speculated on Facebook it might be “some tart’s coat from last night. … It was Saturday morning and Halifax is a bit of a drinking town.”

AWESOME! Downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is a little safer these days, thanks to the efforts of Night Watch, a helpful vigilante dressed in all black, with his face partially covered and wearing reflective goggles, WGHP reported on Jan. 22. “I’m not looking to be a Batman and go around beating up criminals,” he told a reporter. Instead, he’s an anonymous superhero who’s been patrolling the nighttime streets for about a month, hauling around a bag filled with food, clothing and toiletries for those in need. “There is no prerequisite for being a good person,” Night Watch said. On that night, he helped out about a dozen homeless people in the com- munity. “It’s just nice that people aren’t totally freaked out,” he said. “Now they know who I am and that I’m trying to help.”

BIRDBRAINED Officers of the North Wales (England) Police believe they have solved, with help from the government Animal and Plant Health Agency, the mystery of why more than 200 starlings were found dead in a road in Bodedern on Dec. 10. Rob Taylor of the police force’s rural crime team revealed that the birds suffered severe internal trauma, “support(ing) the case that the birds died from impact with the road,” he told Sky News. “It’s highly likely the murmuration took avoid- ing action whilst airborne, from possibly a bird of prey, with the rear of the group not pulling up in time and striking the ground.”

•In the western German city of Kleve, a regional court in mid-January overruled a lower court and awarded the owner of a chicken mauled by a dog higher restitution because the chicken had TV experience. Sieglinde the chicken, who died in the attack, had completed 10 hours of acting training and had appeared in at least one German movie, for which she received a three-figure daily fee. The court ordered the dog’s owner to pay 615 euros (about $680) in damages, the Associated Press reported. A regular chicken is worth about 15 euros. {in}

From Andrews McMeel Syndication News Of The Weird

© 2019 Andrews McMeel