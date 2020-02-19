Mardi Gras 2020: A Guide to Traditions, Vocabulary and Local Festivities

By Drew Buchanan

Mardi Gras. Fat Tuesday. Carnival.

These are the words that signify the arrival of krewes, king cakes and throws tossed from parade floats during arguably one of the most celebrated times of the year here along the Gulf Coast.

The annual season of revelry—which spans from the first week of January until Tuesday, Feb. 25 this year—packs the social calendars of Pensacolians and Gulf Coast citizens with parades, balls and other celebrations unique to the region.

As a refresher, we thought we’d do a rundown of the basics of what Carnival season is all about, how it started and how to celebrate it properly.

What is Mardi Gras?

Mardi Gras is the culmination of a weeks-long Carnival season that is always celebrated on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday, for all you secular readers out there, is a day of fasting and the beginning of 40 days of Lent, which is where many Christians give something up, like meat or alcohol, to show their devotion. Traditionally, many spent the last day before Lent eating fattier, richer foods and just indulging in general—hence the name Mardi Gras, which translates to “fat Tuesday” in French.

Over time, these celebrations grew into an entire season called Carnival, a word which is believed to have evolved from the Latin “carnem levare,” or the “taking away of meat.”

Depending on who you ask, the first celebration of Mardi Gras began either downriver from New Orleans in 1699 or near what is now Mobile in 1703. While that debate may never be settled, one thing is for sure—we all know how to throw a good party on the Gulf Coast.

What do the colors mean?

The notorious purple, green and gold colors of the Carnival season were selected in 1872 in New Orleans. Purple represents justice, green for faith and gold for power.

Know your vocabulary

Whether you’re a Gulf Coast native or a recent transplant, knowing the Mardi Gras vocabulary can require a bit of a learning curve. Here’s a brief overview of the season’s most common terms and phrases.

Mardi Gras vs. Carnival: These two terms are often used interchangeably, but there is an important difference. Mardi Gras technically only refers to the final day of revelry before Ash Wednesday, when the season of Lent begins. Carnival refers to the period of feasting and fun that begins January 6, also known as The Feast of Epiphany.

Most people just say Mardi Gras, though. But in New Orleans in particular, specifying “Mardi Gras Day” is pretty common since it’s got an entirely different parade schedule and vibe than the rest of the season.

Laissez les bons temps rouler: The unofficial slogan of the season—translated from French, it means, “Let the good times roll.”

Throws: Many associate Mardi Gras with colorful beads. However, if you really want to fit in, they’re called throws and can be any items tossed from the parade floats, not just beads. We’re talking cups, doubloons, toys, even snacks (seriously, you better catch a MoonPie if it comes your way).

King Cake: A delicious frosted, bready cake with a tiny plastic baby figurine strategically baked inside (and not for no reason, mind you—that little guy represents the Baby Jesus in some circles). According to tradition, if you find the baby in your piece of cake, you’re bestowed with various privileges and obligations, like getting to be the “king” for a day and buying the next king cake.

Krewe: These are organized groups that ride in the parades. Specific rules vary depending on the krewe, but most use a nomination process to join and require members to pay annual dues. According to Danny Zimmern, president of Pensacola Mardi Gras, Inc., the 2020 local events will include over 85 krewes.

Mardi Gras’ Origins in Pensacola

Pensacola, like our neighbors to the west, has a rich history of celebrating Mardi Gras going back to 1838, when Pensacolians would don masks and wear costumes to celebrate on Shrove Tuesday (which is just another way some sections of Christians refer to the day before Ash Wednesday).

It was not until 1900, however, that the first organized Mardi Gras celebration was held in Pensacola. While informal walking and horseback parades were a regular occurrence in Pensacola occurrence for decades leading up to the turn of the century, it was in 1900 that the first krewe was established and parades began to be held on Palafox Street through downtown Pensacola.

While King Rex rules New Orleans Mardi Gras and Mobile has King Felix, in Pensacola, King Priscus reigns supreme. The Knights of Priscus Association was formed in 1874 and has been a fixture ever since.

Pensacola Parades

Here in Pensacola, there are three major parades—two downtown and one on the beach. The largest is the Grand Mardi Gras Parade, and it kicks off at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 22.

With all of the excitement, parades can often be overwhelming. Luckily, we have some tips to help you make the most of your time on the route:

Get there early. Because you’re going to need to stake out a good spot if you want to catch anything good. Don’t forget the folding chairs and coolers, because you’ll be there a while.

Check the weather. The weather can vary dramatically this time of year. If you’re out all day, prepare for temperature changes between the day and night, and a raincoat or poncho is always a good idea, too.

Wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Be prepared for a lot of standing and walking. Wearing comfortable shoes will ensure you can last through the entire parade.

Park smart. Downtown Pensacola is notorious for being congested during large events, so make sure to plan ahead. There are thousands of free parking spaces throughout the downtown area that are just a few blocks away from Palafox Street. You can look up where to park beforehand at downtownpensacola.com.

Earn your throws. This is what it’s all about! Be creative—wear a mask, make a sign (just make sure it’s more clever than “Throw Me Something Mister,” please) and maybe even dance a little. You’ll have way more fun and so will the people riding in the parade.

Save some energy for Sunday Funday. Because after the Grand Mardi Gras Parade, the party heads to the beach for the Krewe of Wrecks Parade. You’re totally going to want to go to that one, too, since you’re pretty much a Mardi Gras pro now.