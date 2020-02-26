Glass Artist Scott Darlington Blows into Pensacola

By Jeremy Morrison

Scott Darlington has been an artist for as long as he can remember. Always drawn to create. Always a desire to make.

“I’d been drawing, like most kids, since I was knee-high to a grasshopper,” he noted recently.

For a while, Darlington concentrated on illustrating. He even started down that road seriously at a point, attending school for illustration. But when the artist discovered glass blowing, it was all over. He’d found his life’s path.

“I just fell in love with it,” Darlington said. “I fell in love with glass right away.”

Everything about glass enticed him. Glassblowing is a meticulous art form, and it’s a time-consuming art form. It’s also an unforgiving art form.

“Every mistake you make lives with it,” Darlington said. “But for me, that’s part of the joy of it, too.”

Something else that attracted Darlington to glassblowing was the form’s inherent danger.

“It’s dangerous,” Darlington explained. “It’s 2,000 degrees, and you can never touch it. It’s amorphous; just handling it is very difficult.”

This month, Darlington will bring a bit of that danger to Pensacola when he comes to town as a guest of First City Art Center (FCAC). Darlington will be offering glassblowing demonstrations at the art center’s staple Hot Glass Cold Brew event, as well as instructing a group of students in a separate class at FCAC.

Darlington has been working with glass for more than 30 years. His work—which focuses on the representation of everyday objects in glass form—is sought by collectors and displayed in museums. He creates glass replications of skateboards, hats, cameras and such, turning the everyday into exquisité, glittering displays of fragility.

Having studied glassblowing techniques abroad, taking a particular liking to age-old techniques used in Italy, Darlington said his work attempts to create the new using the old.

“Using old Italian techniques to make new and modern objects,” he explained, summing up the lesson he’s learned about the appreciation and embracing of the complete process, as time-consuming as it is—The secret is the shortcut is the long cut.”

Darlington’s glassblowing journey—the long cut—began in the early 1990s, during which time he completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts at the Appalachian Center for Crafts. He then spent years honing his skills working for various artists in the Seattle area. It was during this time that the artist served as the Hot Shop coordinator at the nearby Pilchuck Glass School.

Then, in 2001, Darlington left Seattle for Japan. There, he served for four years as an associate professor at the Toyama City Institute of Glass Art.

Once back stateside, Darlington earned his Master of Fine Arts from Ohio State University in 2007 and began a five-year stint as a visiting assistant professor at Bowling Green State University in Kentucky. Now back in Seattle, he currently serves as the glass studio manager at the Pratt Fine Arts Center and has also twice been a resident artist at the Museum of Glass in Tacoma.

Darlington also instructs glassblowing workshops internationally, including in Japan and Canada. For the workshop he is conducting in Pensacola this month, the artist is looking forward to stretching out a bit, getting loose and comfortable and trying something new, something “unknown.”

“It’s going to be a little bit experimental,” Darlington said. “I don’t get to play around like I used to and experiment like I used to, so this will be an opportunity to do that.”

Much like his own work, Darlington will ask participants in the workshop to focus on creating everyday objects that hold some type of meaning for them, objects they consider important or significant. These objects might range from the sacred to the mundane.

Darlington provided an example of the artist with a penchant for Nike—“If you collect Jordans, let’s make some shoes.”

While the class Darlington is instructing locally will involve a limited number of serious students, his skills will also be on display during First City’s Hot Glass Cold Brew event Friday, Feb. 28, where those uninitiated to the art of glassblowing can get an up-close look. In addition to Darlington’s glassblowing demonstrations, attendees will also be treated to pottery demonstrations, performance artists and a gallery opening featuring the work of FCAC artists.

The Hot Glass Cold Brew event itself features a “Great Gatsby” theme. Embracing a 1920’s aesthetic, the art center will be decorated by Fiore and TableVogue to reflect the “glitz and glam” of the era and feature live jazz from Joe O and Friends.

In addition to light fare from local chef Joe Abston and two complimentary beers from Pensacola Bay Brewery, the Hot Glass Cold Brew event will also feature, as always, handblown glasses or ceramic mugs for attendees on a first-come basis.

SCOTT DARLINGTON AT HOT GLASS COLD BREW

WHAT: Featuring a “Great Gatsby theme and demonstrations by visiting artist Scott Darlington

WHEN: 5 p.m. for FCAC members, 5:30 p.m. for prepaid ticket holders, 6 p.m. general admission, Friday, Feb. 28

WHERE: First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St.

COST: $20 member, $30 non-members

DETAILS: firstcityart.org