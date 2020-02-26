Fate Intervened

By Rick Outzen

On the morning of Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, a terrorist attack occurred at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani of the Royal Saudi Air Force killed three U.S. Navy sailors and injured eight others, including two Escambia County deputies. Alshamrani eventually was killed by Escambia County deputies who responded to the threat.

On Jan. 31, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan presented Purple Hearts to officers that were injured when they engaged the shooter—ECSO Deputy Jonathan Glass, Deputy Matthew Tinch and DOD Police Captain Charles Hogue. Medals of Valor were also awarded to Glass, Tinch, Hogue, DOD Capt. Robert Johnson, ECSO Sgt. Mike Hoyland, Senior Deputy Grant Lopez, Deputy Matthew Housam and Deputy Matthew Keebler.

Other than Sheriff Morgan’s speech at the awards ceremony, not much has been said about the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s response to the threat other than how quickly, professionally and courageously the deputies acted. The deputies have stayed out of the limelight and have said very little on the record.

However, Inweekly felt their side of the story hadn’t been adequately told and asked Sheriff Morgan and Chief Deputy Chip Simmons to talk about their agency’s response from the first “shots fired” call from the NAS Pensacola to when they turned Building 633 over to federal investigators after eliminating the threat.

Chaos

“It’s important to distinguish between shots fired and active shooter,” said Sheriff Morgan. “Shots fired could’ve been a vehicle mistakenly backfiring, or it could have been an accidental discharge from one of the security personnel or NAS Police. Shots fired can be a whole host of things.”

“When Alshamrani entered the building, took the weapon out, loaded it up and started shooting and people started calling this ‘shots fired,’ he had already gone through the building in a couple of areas,” said Morgan. “When Capt. Hogue and Capt. Johnson came through and they engaged him, I think at that point is when they made the call back that we have an active shooter.”

“Our dispatch was handling all the calls,” said Chief Simmons. “In the initial stages of any event like this, utter chaos is taking place.”

He said that one or two calls regarding shots fired led to deputies being sent to the base, but when the dispatchers received call after call, they began to sense a real threat.

“Now we’ve got potential descriptions, and again, chaos becomes chaos, and our dispatchers began communicating that chaos in an orderly fashion,” said Simmons. “Our dispatchers got out all the information in a clear and concise way, so the deputies had a good understanding of what they’re getting into before they got there. Our dispatchers did a brilliant job.”

“Part of that confusion/chaos was first we heard there was an automatic weapon involved because he was firing so many rounds, but that’s the fog of war kind of thing,” said Sheriff Morgan. “But again, our dispatch immediately tagged it as active shooter. And then, it went out that we had two people, possibly—which we ended up with only one.”

Another factor in the ECSO’s rapid response was Sheriff Morgan’s insistence on building the Warrington substation minutes away from the base’s front gate on Navy Boulevard. His predecessor had shut down the substation in 2008, but Morgan fought to reopen it and won the support of the Board of County Commissioners to build the new facility, which opened in 2012.

“Sergeant Hoyland was actually in the precinct with the troops mustering,” said Sheriff Morgan. “The changeover was occurring when the call came out that we have an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. They packed up and immediately went.”

He continued, “Fate intervened. You literally had the transition of one shift coming on and one shift going off, so you had an ideal situation for the number of people to respond to that particular incident. Our forces basically were doubled.”

The sheriff explained that if the shooter had waited, the shift change would have occurred. He said, “And we’d have had people that were already well on their way home and wouldn’t have had the massive response that we had.”

As deputies headed to the base, traffic became an immediate problem. The main gate was busy with personnel heading to work. Senior Deputy Lopez was running radar in the area and was on a motorcycle. He was able to weave through the traffic and get to Building 633. The Navy cleared the northbound lane, usually the exit lane, to allow the other deputies to get on the base.

Upon arrival at the building, Tinch and Glass immediately engaged the shooter as they had been trained.

Run to the Threat

“Before Columbine, whenever you have a shooter, or a dangerous or hostage situation, you would secure the area, and then you’d use a bullhorn to communicate,” explained Chief Simmons. “When I was on the SWAT team years ago, we had like throw phones. So that was the standard. You would secure the area, make sure it doesn’t get any worse and then you try to negotiate a standstill.”

Police tactics changed after the Columbine High School massacre in 1999 when two high school seniors murdered 10 students and one teacher and injured 21 others before committing suicide. Columbine revealed the wait-and-negotiate strategy was no longer effective.

“We changed everything,” said Simmons. “We started this whole active shooter training. So now, it’s go to contact, go to the shooter.”

He continued, “So you don’t wait until you have a whole SWAT team there. Whenever we hit the manpower at the location, whether it’s one or two deputies, they go to the threat, and they take care of it.”

At the 2018 shooting at the high school in Parkland, Fla., not all the law enforcement followed that training. The initial law enforcement stopped and didn’t pursue the shooter, which gave him time to continue shooting. Surrounding agencies went to the point of contact.

Escambia County trains its officers to go to the threat and neutralize or kill the threat. Simmons said, “And that’s exactly what every single person that responded did—the NAS police engaged, then Tinch and Glass did it and then Grant Lopez. No one sat around; no one circled the place; no one stopped at the restroom. No one did any of that stuff. They went straight to the threat.”

He added, “Then the last three, Hoyland, Keebler and Housam, got there, and they did the same thing. No one else was killed by the shooter, and the threat was eliminated.”

Sheriff Morgan said that after the shooting in Parkland, he called together all his school resource officers. He told Inweekly, “We made sure our officers understood that they were to engage the shooter immediately.”

He said to the SROs, “Does everybody understand that? You’re to go to the gunfire. The cavalry is en route. Okay? But you’ve got to go in there and negate the threat.”

DOD Captains Hogue and Johnson were the first to engage the shooter. Hogue was shot and evacuated from the building. Deputies Glass and Tinch encountered the shooter in a stairwell. Both were shot, and Lopez heard the shooter running on the second floor toward another stairwell.

Lopez was able to get off two shots and struck the terrorist but failed to take him down. Lopez’s gun jammed, and he retreated while trying to clear his weapon. The shooter chased him and ran into Hoyland, Housam and Keebler, who took him down.

After the shooter was killed, the deputies weren’t sure that the threat had been completely eliminated.

“We were hearing one shooter, maybe two shooters. Maybe an automatic weapon. Maybe a bomb,” said Chief Simmons about the threat. “And so everyone said, ‘OK, one shooter is down, but we don’t know if it’s over.’”

Building 633 had several rooms that had to be checked. Simmons said. “We were having to go through every one, knock on the door. We didn’t know if someone’s dead inside, because he had broken out a window on one of the doors and was shooting indiscriminately inside. So there could have been people in there. And we didn’t know if bad guys were in any rooms.”

He added, “From my SWAT days, until the building is clear and secure, it is an active crime scene.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deployed 35 officers to handle the threat.

Sheriff Morgan said, “Once the threat was negated and we did headcounts of all of our people and made sure that the wounded were being attended to appropriately, then we literally started backing out because our part was over.”

“We did the press conference at the gate, and then we went straight to the hospital where we had two of our deputies,” said Simmons.

Training

Since the shooting, there has been considerable talk in Washington about how to prevent another active shooter on a military base.

“I’m not sure that you can,” said the sheriff. “Anybody that steps up and says we’re going to implement procedures to make sure this never happens again—that’s the big lie. That’s not going to happen.”

He doesn’t believe the Navy and his agency could have responded much better. Morgan said, “I think in the actions that the Navy personnel in the building took in making the alarm calls and then the follow-on responses, you probably had the best situation you could have had.”

“I think that you train, and you train, and you train, and to expect a more professional response from a sheriff’s agency isn’t realistic,” said Chief Simmons. “To say we’re proud is an understatement. We understand it’s tragic, but you cannot have perfection. But our guys almost did. From the first man to respond to the 35th man to respond, they were a credit to the agency.”

Sheriff Morgan added, “They did exactly what they were trained to do. That’s your rank and file.”

“Every once in a while, you hear someone saying, ‘Law enforcement needs more training, needs more training,’” said the chief deputy. “Well, I mean, I don’t know that anyone can say that the training is anything less than superior with regards to this situation.”

Sheriff Morgan confided that he has had days when he has questioned whether he was being too easy or too hard when it comes to training and if he had budgeted correctly for training and equipment.

“Then you have something like this go down, and it’s an affirmation that you must be doing something right,” said Sheriff Morgan. “Because when the time came for these kids to perform, they did exactly what they were trained to do. So we’re not too far off the mark.”