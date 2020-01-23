D1 Races Expands

By Jeremy Morrison

The 2020 Republican primary race for the Escambia County Board of County Commissioner’s District 1 seat just got more interesting, with the entrance this month of Jonathan Owens. Among the field of three candidates challenging Commissioner Jeff Bergosh for the post, Owens holds a unique distinction—he currently serves as an aide to District 2 Commissioner Doug Underhill.

“I thought this was an opportunity to serve my community in a different way that would benefit the district I grew up in,” Owens said recently. “It’s an opportunity.”

Owens has served as an aide for Underhill since the commissioner’s election in 2014. He’s considered running for the District 1 seat previously but shelved the ambitions until this season.

“I was contemplating doing it four years ago, and I didn’t feel as though I had enough experience in understanding the budget and all of the issues of the county,” Owens said. “I just didn’t feel that I had everything that I needed four years ago, and here we are four years later, four people are in the race, and I just felt that this is the right time for me to do it.”

Not everyone agrees with that assessment. Commissioner Bergosh said he thinks Owens’ candidacy raises some questions and concerns. In particular, the commissioner is concerned that if he landed the District 1 seat, Owens would work with Underhill to essentially create a like-minded lock on a two-district swath of Escambia County.

“I can’t divine a motivation,” Bergosh said, “but I know that Doug Underhill really wants Jonathan to do this. He’s behind it 100%.”

‘I Hope You’re Ready’

After starting to relay the conversation he had with Commissioner Underhill after letting his boss know that he intended to pursue the District 1 seat—a cautionary conversation about the personal toll of entering the blood sport arena that is Escambia County politics—Owens opted for the more concise version.

“His advice to me was, ‘I hope you’re ready.’ And I said, ‘I’m as ready as I’ll ever be,’” Owens recalled.

While his work as an aide for Underhill—helping the commissioner plan and prepare for meetings and other responsibilities—pertains to District 2, Owens said that he would like the chance to represent his home district, where the big topics are items like infrastructure and “Navy Federal and Beulah and the traffic up on Nine Mile Road.”

But the candidate does feel his time serving the District 2 commissioner has provided him with valuable perspective and insight, as well as a ringside side to the last five years of county affairs and a unique advantage in the District 1 primary.

“Oh, yeah, I think it gives me an advantage,” Owens said. “It puts me on a level playing field with the current commissioner. He’s been here for four years; I’ve been here for five years. Of course, I haven’t been sitting on the dais making decisions, but I have prepped the guy that’s sitting on the dais making the decisions for the past five years. So, yes, it gives me a unique perspective.”

Further, Owens frames his candidacy as transcending personality politics. He is not running against Bergosh, but rather is in a purer pursuit for the seat itself and the district’s constituents he wants to serve.

“I’m not running against Jeff; I’m running for the District 1 seat. And there are three other people in the race, and an incumbent happens to be one of them,” Owens said.

In addition to Commissioner Bergosh and Owens, the District 1 primary field consists of Jimmie Trotter and Jesse Casey, who ran for the seat previously in 2012 and 2016. Casey said he’s not too concerned about Owens’ entrance into the race.

“I’m not concerned with the other candidates,” Casey wrote in an email. “My focus has always remained the same. My concern is for district one’s infrastructure.”

‘A Lot of Chaos’

Commissioner Bergosh said he wasn’t surprised when Owens filed to run for the District 1 seat. He suspected as much when he learned the aide had sought a legal opinion regarding a county employee running for the commission.

“It’s something that I fully expected,” Bergosh said.

The commissioner said he has known about Owens’ intentions for quite some time. In 2015, when he was serving as a member of the Escambia County School Board and Owens was still fresh in his tenure as Underhill’s aide, the two had a conversation about the possibility of him running for school superintendent. When Bergosh said he instead intended to seek the District 1 county commission seat, Owens replied that he too was interested in that post.

“I told him at that time if he ran, he was going to lose,” Bergosh said. The commissioner added that he’s not that concerned about Owens. It could even work, strategically speaking.

“If I’m being very honest about it, him getting in actually helps me,” Bergosh said. “It splits the anti-incumbent vote.”

Still though, the thought of Underhill’s aide gunning for District 1 does bother him. Bergosh, who has clashed with Commissioner Underhill on several fronts, said he doesn’t relish the idea of someone so closely associated with his fellow commissioner representing his constituents. He points to Underhill’s brash approach to the office—the commissioner regularly spars with citizens in both public meetings and online on social media and has been sued numerous times—and questions the prospect of the commissioner’s aide replicating that modus operandi.

“I don’t think District 1 wants that kind of chaos in our district,” Bergosh said. “I know there’s a lot of chaos in that office. I know my office runs like a well-oiled machine.”

Commissioner Underhill said he doesn’t understand Bergosh’s concerns—“Jeff operates from a very different moral structure than I do”—and bristles at the suggestion that Owens would act as his proxy or political extension in some way. The reason he brought Owens on as his aide, the commissioner said, is because they often come at issues from different directions, and both appreciate a healthy debate.

“I don’t like yes-men,” Underhill said. “The man forces me to think.”

Owens brushed off Bergosh’s concerns—“I don’t know why he’s so concerned about Commissioner Underhill. He needs to be concerned about the issues in his district”—while at the same time assuring that his tone would differ from that of his boss, a man who last year raised the spectacle bar when he presented in a public meeting a box mailed to him marked “industrial strength dildos” and the year before that came under fire for referring to teenage victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., as “little monsters” for calling for gun restrictions.

“Not my style,” Owens said.

As for extending Underhill’s political reach, agenda or influence, Owens also painted those concerns as unfounded.

“I’m not going to be a proxy for Doug. I’m not going to be a proxy for any of the other commissioners that are sitting up there, whether it be Lumon or Steven or Bender or Doug,” Owens said. “Just because I work for the citizens of District 2 right now doesn’t mean I’m going to be a secondary mouthpiece for an existing commissioner, any of them.”