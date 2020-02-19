Classic Rock

By Savannah Evanoff

Ballet Pensacola will turn tutus into bellbottoms with its next performance.

Half “Paquita” and half “Rocketman,” the production proves Ballet Pensacola won’t ever fit into just one mold.

The first half will feature variations from the traditional ballet “Paquita,” featuring 22 female dancers in tutus, while the second half will tell the story of Elton John with about the same number of dancers—but in bellbottoms.

“It’s two sides of a coin,” said Christine Duhon, who is Ballet Pensacola’s ballet mistress. “You have your big classical ballet, and you have more of a contemporary, emotional piece as well.”

“As an artistic director, my goal has been to not only broaden the scope of what our audiences think of as dance entertainment but really broaden the scope of what dance entertainment is in the whole big picture,” Richard Steinert said.

“Paquita” is one of Duhon’s favorite classical ballets because it’s all about strong women, she said.

“It has a lot of variations that showcase the females and their technique,” Duhon said. “It shows off their technical strength. It shows off a Spanish style, which is really hard to do with your body and how you hold yourself. It’s something every classical ballet dancer wants to do.”

“Paquita” will showcase not only the professional dancers but also some of the advanced children in the school, Duhon said. It has been fun watching them embrace something other than “The Nutcracker,” she added.

“They work really hard to be able to do some of these amazing things on the ends of their toes,” Duhon said. “I’m a classicist at heart because I teach the technical part. I think it’s important we keep the classics moving forward so these kids can flex their muscles a little bit.”

The idea for “Rocketman” was birthed after the 2019 film came out. But Steinert also felt they should piggyback off of the success of Ballet Pensacola’s performance of the Queen-themed “We Will Rock You” last year. They loved seeing new faces in the audience.

Steinert knew Duhon’s choreography and interpretive style would suit a similar genre. She uses classical training to tell the story with decidedly contemporary movements, Steinert said.

“Christine does very well with things like ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘Rocketman’ when there is not necessarily an obvious through story,” Steinert said. “She manages to tell a story without the audience even knowing they’ve been told a story.”

One challenge for her was to make “Rocketman” different from last year’s rock-themed show. In “We Will Rock You,” Steinert danced the role of Freddie Mercury.

“There is no one dancing to Elton John,” Duhon said. “It’s basically an emotional journey. I feel very certain that people are going to understand the story I’m trying to tell.”

She enjoyed the movie and also spent a lot of time researching John’s life story for the show beyond it—something she makes a point to do for every performance.

“He’s had a very intriguing life,” Duhon said. “It was really interesting and I liked the fact that it told a lot of things most people wouldn’t know, how he changed his name and his struggles. Knowing his story, I wanted to be true to what his story is about.”

Choosing songs from John’s expansive discography was the tough part. Some featured tracks are “Pinball Wizard,” “Two Pieces,” “Crocodile Rock,” “I’m Still Standing” and a different rendition of “Rocketman” and “Candle in the Wind.”

“I picked the ones that talked to me a little bit,” Duhon said. “There is a stream of ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ that pulls it together and makes it an emotional road for everybody. [That song] pulls together his struggles with drugs and alcohol and mental health. Each song will have a little bit of that coming in to tie it together.”

“Rather than do a whole song and stop, they’re layered on top of one another—both the music and the dance,” Steinert said. “The idea is to take some of Elton John’s emotional experiences through life and compact them into these little vignettes. They aren’t even necessarily in the order they happened. It’s like a compendium of his emotional life.”

The song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” alone is a large part of the reason Steinert slated a John-themed performance.

“I know it’s a Beatles tune, but I love the way Elton John does it,” Steinert said. “It’s inspired me many times … just me putting in my headphones and dancing in the backyard. When ‘Rocketman’ came out, it was the perfect opportunity because I hadn’t had a place to put it before. I saw the opportunity, and I jumped.”

Paquita/Rocketman

WHAT: A ballet production featuring variations of the classical ballet “Paquita” and Elton John’s music through a choreographed piece about his life

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

WHERE: Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St.

COST: $22-34

DETAILS: balletpensacola.org