Catching Up on the Oscar Noms: A Lazy Person’s Guide

By Jennifer Leigh

The Academy Awards (or the Oscars, as most folks call them) is typically aired in late February. But this year, they will be Sunday, Feb. 9, which means you have less time to catch up on a bunch of movies.

Pensacola has a lot to offer in the culture department, but we’re currently lacking an art house theater. That’s where Pensacola Cinema Art comes in. Jim Norton has owned movie theaters since 2005 (including Cinema 4 in Gulf Breeze) and began Pensacola Cinema Art as a way to show films that are otherwise hard to find locally.

“We don’t have a projector. We just show the Blu-ray. But people from Destin to Mobile come to see them because they want to see independent or foreign films,” said Norton.

And when the Oscar nominations come around every year, Norton works to make some of those films available for viewing, especially the short films, which can be harder to find in a small market.

“The Oscar shorts are always great quality,” said Norton. “And at some point, those directors will be the next big director for the Marvel comic book movies.”

Pensacola Cinema Art is located inside Studer Community Institute, and most showtimes are matinees. It’s more of a passion than a money-maker. The movie space is donated, and ticket sales go right into paying for utilities and movies. At the end of February, Pensacola Cinema Art will be hosting its annual film festival, which helps raise funds to keep the space going year-round.

“If we had other independent theaters, I could finally retire,” Norton joked. “But I do love this.”

Where to Watch:

If you want to properly fill out your Oscar ballot, here’s your chance to get caught up. We narrowed down to the films nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor/Actress, Best Documentary, Best Short Films and Best Animated Films. We don’t watch all the technical awards, do we?

Still in theaters*:

1917

Bombshell

Ford Vs. Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

*Subject to change, but as of our press deadline, all of these films were playing at one or both of the local AMC theaters.

Currently streaming:

The Irishman (Netflix)

A Marriage Story (Netflix)

American Factory (Netflix)

Brotherhood (Vimeo and YouTube)

For Sama (PBS, YouTube, and Amazon Prime)

Hair Love (YouTube)

Honeyland (Hulu)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Hulu)

I Lost My Body (Netflix)

In the Absence (Vimeo)

Kitbull (Disney+)

Klaus (Netflix)

Learning to Skate in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (A&E)

Life Overtakes Me (Netflix)

Missing Link (Hulu)

Nefta Football Club (Vimeo and YouTube)

The Neighbors’ Window (Vimeo and YouTube)

Toy Story 4 (Disney+ Feb.4)

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha (Vimeo)

Available to Rent Online (Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes and/or Vudu)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Ford v Ferrari (Available online Jan. 28)

Harriet

Jojo Rabbit (Feb. 4)

Joker

Judy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Pain and Glory

Parasite

The Cave

2020 OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORT FILMS AT PENSACOLA CINEMA ART

WHEN: 1 and 4 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 1, Feb. 4 and Feb. 6

WHERE: Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St.

COST: $7

DETAILS: pensacolacinemaart.com