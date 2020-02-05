Calendar – 2/6/20

Author: admin
Post Date: 2020-02-05 15:30:41
Found in: A&E
Tags:
THURSDAY 2.6
WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
LA LECHE LEAGUE 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BREAKERSPACE ELECTRONICS 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORT FILMS 1 and 4 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
LOVE AT FIRST BITE 4-7 p.m. $25 per person. Proceeds benefit FavorHouse. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. favorhouse.org
ATLAS BEVERAGE CLASS 5 and 7 p.m. $25 per person. Reservations required. Call 287-0200. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
FLIGHTS AND BITES 5-7 p.m. $20 per person. Thursdays. Wine and food pairings. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
AWM WINE TASTING WITH ROBERT BIALE OF ROBERT BIALE VINEYARDS 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
GIRL SCOUT COOKIES AND BEER PAIRING 5-8 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
YAPPY HOUR 5-10 p.m. Through Feb. 27. 5% of proceeds benefit Escambia County Animal Shelter. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5B Via De Luna Drive. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com
RADIOLIVE 6 p.m. $10. Dana & Susan Robinson, Jamie Anderson, Joe Crookston and Dennis Warner. Museum of Commerce, 201 Zaragoza St. radiolive.org
MOLINO MELODIES 6 p.m. Thursdays. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
BUYERS AND BREWS FIRST TIME HOME BUYERS SEMINAR 6-8 p.m. Free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
PANHANDLE CONSCIOUS COLLECTIVE MEETINGS 7 p.m. Asher and Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 3014 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/asherandbee
PUDDLES PITY PARTY 7 p.m. $35-$100. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! 7:30 p.m. $17. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
FRIDAY 2.7
EVER’MAN COOKS: COOKING WITH HONEY W/ BECCA FRITSCHLE 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
ACOUSTIC SONGWRITERS NIGHT 6 p.m. Every Friday through March 27. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com
BLACK SPEED DATING 6 p.m. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson St. Email momuaye@gmail.com for event application and details. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie
MASKED MARDI GRAS BALL 6 p.m. Free to members, $35 to non-members. Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St.
MAKO ATHLETICS INTRODUCTION TO FUNCTIONAL FITNESS 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SELF LOVE FRIDAY 6-8 p.m. $50. Yoga workshop, massage and tacos from Tacos Mexicanos. Wild Lemon, 3000 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/beawildlemon
PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS VS. QUAD CITY STORM 7:35 p.m. $15 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION: THE ULTIMATE GUNS N’ ROSES TRIBUTE 8 p.m. $12-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox.
SATURDAY 2.8
PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Naval Live Oaks National Park and the Bob Sikes Bridge at Quietwater Beach. oceanhourfl.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd. facebook.com/yousellithere
FROM SCRATCH: A LOCAL ARTIST SHOWCASE & CRAFT MARKET 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Shirley’s Café & Bakery, 1014 Underwood Ave. facebook.com/shirleyscafepensacola
HUMANISTS OF WEST FLORIDA 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
MARDI GRAS FLOTILLA 10:45 a.m. Fleet departs from the docks at Sunset Grille, 14050 Canal A Way.
FEBRUARY DAY BAY CRUISES 1-3 p.m. Select Saturdays and Sundays. $20 per person. Pensacola Bay Cruises, 750 Commendencia St. pensacolabaycruise.com
FERMENTATION SERIES 1 p.m. $15. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 3014 N. Ninth Ave., Ste. B. facebook.com/asherandbee
OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORT FILMS 1 and 4 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
NATURAL HEALING 2 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
CHESS CLUB 2 p.m. Saturdays. All levels welcome. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! 3 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 workshop, $10 party. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRESENTS: FROM HOLLYWOOD: JOHN WILLIAMS AND MORE 7:30 p.m. $23 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS VS. QUAD CITY STORM 7:05 p.m. $15 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
$5 LOCAL SHOWCASE: FAKING SOLACE, OCTOBER NOIR, KONFRONT THE KHAOS 8 p.m. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SATURDAY SWING OUTS 8 p.m. $5. Saturdays. Breathe Yoga Studio, 505 S. Adams St.
GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox.
SUNDAY 2.9
THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TRANSMISSION MEDITATION WORLD SERVICE 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BIERGARTEN YOGA WITH BRIANNA 10:30 a.m. $12. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
ADOPTION PAW-TY 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Pets up for adoption from The Joy Committee. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com
SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15% off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
PENSACOLA RECORD FAIR Noon. Free. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
FEBRUARY DAY BAY CRUISES 1-3 p.m. Select Saturdays and Sundays. $20 per person. Pensacola Bay Cruises, 750 Commendencia St. pensacolabaycruise.com
CARD PLAYERS CLUB 1-3 p.m. Sundays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
WHAT IS HYPNOSIS/HYPNOTHERAPY? WITH GABRIELE POWELL 2 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
JEFF GLICKMAN 3 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola
FMW AUDUBON BIRDS AND BREW TO GULF ISLANDS NATIONAL SEASHORE HEADQUARTERS 3-5 p.m. Gulf Islands National Seashore Headquarters, 1801 Gulf Breeze Parkway. fmwaudubon.org
CLETUS BEAN PLAYS THE WINERY 3-6 p.m. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.
SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! 3 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
RECORD FAIR AFTER PARTY 4-8 p.m. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony
TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BEER AND HYMNS AT GARY’S BIERGARTEN 4-6 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS VS. QUAD CITY STORM 4:05 p.m. $15 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SUNSET/FULL MOON RIDE 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fort Pickens/National Seashore, 1400 Fort Pickens Road. facebook.com/westfloridawheelmen
MONDAY 2.10
GARDENING ON THE GULF COAST 9 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
THE ODDLING TROT 6 p.m. Mondays. Join Odd Colony running club for a three-mile run and enjoy $2 off pints after the run. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony
HANDMADE PASTA COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $60. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
EARTH ETHICS 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
TUESDAY 2.11
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
OPEN STEAM LAB 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
EVER’MAN COOKS: CAULIFLOWER PIZZA 2 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $12 per person. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com
BLACK VIOLIN: IMPOSSIBLE TOUR 2020 8 p.m. $25 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
LOST DOG STREET BAND 8 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
WEDNESDAY 2.12
COMMUNITY PILATES 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
VINYASA YOGA 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WINE DINNER 6 p.m. $86. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
ARCHAEOLOGY ON TAP: TURPENTINING IN FLORIDA 6-7 p.m. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony
REDNECK WINEMAKING 101 6-8 p.m. $65. (Three-day workshop). Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.
WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com
TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
Arts & Culture
Events
OPEN STUDIO: VALENTINE CARDS 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. $8 per participant, free to PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
NEW BLUES On view through Jan. 31. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
JOHN MARKOWITZ: RECENT WORKS On view through Feb. 2. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PENSACOLA STATE STUDENTS SUNSET PHOTO EXHIBIT On view through Feb. 13. Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grille, 997 S. Palafox.
2020 On view through Feb. 27. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
CORNERED On view through Feb. 27. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
GALLERY 1060’S GREATEST HITS On view through Feb. 28. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
66th ANNUAL YOUTH ART FOCUS On view through March 1. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
CONTEMPORARY EXPRESSIONISM On view through May 1. Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts at Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
DOCUFLORIDA 3 On view through May 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
QUILT, STITCH AND SEW OPEN SESSION 1-3 p.m. Thursdays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for Artists
Jazz Pensacola invites fine artists/graphic designers to submit renderings for the official 2020 Pensacola JazzFest poster. The commission is $300. The poster design should reflect the deep, rich, diverse jazz music heritage of Pensacola and communicate a sense of place. Submissions should conform to a vertical orientation using a ratio that will fit, with margin, on a final poster size of 18 inches wide by 24 inches high. All content must be the submitter’s original creation and must be unpublished. The submitter must have all rights to images and graphics used in the final artwork and during the design process. The poster must include the name of the festival—2020 Pensacola JazzFest. The submission deadline is Jan. 6, 2020. If selected, the completed art deadline is Feb. 28, 2020. For more information, call Jazz Pensacola administrator Alice Crann Good at 433-8382, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or visit jazzpensacola.com.
PMA Member Show
The UWF Pensacola Museum of Art invites artists from its member community to submit mural ideas for our public art space along the museum’s Jefferson Street entrance. Two muralists will be selected to paint two wooden panels, totaling 4 feet by 16 feet. Muralists will begin their work the weekend of March 7, culminating in a live-painting block party during the Members Show Opening Reception & Awards Ceremony on Friday, March 13. For more information, visit pensacolamusem.org
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
MUSIC BINGO AT GARY’S 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road.ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16 oz. brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Tuesdays
CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers, get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
CORNHOLE NIGHT WITH ECC 6 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
SOCIAL DANCE NIGHT 6:30-10 p.m. $5 a dance lesson, $10 for three. Free social dance from 8-10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Social Dance Night 6:30-8 dance lessons. 8-10 p.m. Free social dance. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 2.6
BOBBY VAN DEUSEN 5:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
RAZOR HAWK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
LIVE MUSIC 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
SAUCY FUZZ 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 2.7
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
MASON HENDERSON 5 p.m. End O’the Alley, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
RAY ‘BIG DOG’ COLEY 6-9 p.m. Cazadores Mexican Restaurant 8183 W. Fairfield.
JOHN RIPLEY 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
THE BLENDERS 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
PANZACOLA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SIX PIECE SUITS 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 2.8
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use provided instruments or bring your own.
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JOHN HART PROJECT 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SOMETHING HUGE 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 2.9
DENISE D’ANGELO 11 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
LIVE MUSIC 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
DOUG AND JIMMY’S MUSICAL CHAIRS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 2.10
JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Tyler Mac Band. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PRESTIGE WORLDWIDE 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 2.11
AN EVENING OF JAZZ 7 p.m. Noah Hall Jazz. Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RICK WILSON 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 2.12
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com
NORM HASTINGS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
FALSE IDENTITY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
