Calendar – 2/27/20

THURSDAY 2.27

WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

BREAKERSPACE ELECTRONICS 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD 1 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

PARASITE 4 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

FLIGHTS AND BITES 5-7 p.m. $20 per person. Thursdays. Wine and food pairings. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

YAPPY HOUR 5-10 p.m. Through Feb. 27. 5% of proceeds benefit Escambia County Animal Shelter. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5B Via De Luna Drive. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com

PENSACOLA OPERA PRESENTS: BOURBON & BROADWAY 5:30-7:30 p.m. $50. Pensacola Museum of Commerce, 201 Zaragoza St.

DOMESTIC ARTS 101: BREW THE BOOCH 5:30-6:30 p.m. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MOLINO MELODIES 6 p.m. Thursdays. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

TASTE OF FRANCE WINE DINNER 6:30 p.m. $85 per person. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com

SLAP FROST REVUE 7 p.m. A mega-mix of R&B and hip-hop woven into one continuous set. Night Moves, 6707 Plantation Road. slapfrost.com

SPIRITUAL AWAKENING 7 p.m. $16. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 3014 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/asherandbee

INDIE MUSIC NIGHT 7-10 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

FRIDAY 2.28

BASIC PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP 7:30-11 a.m. $46. Two-day workshop (Feb. 28 and 29). Pensacola State College, 5075 Gulf Breeze Parkway. pensacolastate.edu

HEALTHY WHOLESOME LIVING WITH JORDAN 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VIETNAMESE STREET FOOD LUNCH AND LEARN Noon. $25. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORT DOCUMENTARY FILMS 1 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

WHAT IS HYPNOSIS/HYPNOTHERAPY? 1:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORT LIVE-ACTION FILMS 4 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RELATIONAL COMMUNICATION WITH ESPERE METHOD 5:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ACOUSTIC SONGWRITERS NIGHT 6 p.m. Every Friday through March 27. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORT ANIMATED FILMS 7 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

AN EVENING WITH RAILROAD EARTH 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SYMPHONIC BAND CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. University of West Florida, Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox.

SATURDAY 2.29

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Philip Payne Bridge. Meet at the Bayou Texar Boat ramp parking lot of off Stanley Avenue. oceanhourfl.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

I PINK I CAN RUN 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Flora-Bama, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. florabama.com

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd. facebook.com/yousellithere

SHOP-A-LATTE VENDOR EVENT 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Shirley’s Café & Bakery, 1014 Underwood Drive. facebook.com/shirleyscafepensacola

PLAYING THE MOUNTAIN DULCIMER 9:30-11:45 a.m. $65. Saturdays through March 28. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

REIMAGINE WINTER 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Outreach event for families in need with free food, clothes, diapers, haircuts, HIV testing and Hepatitis A vaccines. Bellview Middle School, 6201 Mobile Highway.

PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: COLEWELL 1 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: THE CAVE 1 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

CHESS CLUB 2 p.m. Saturdays. All levels welcome. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: RAISE HELL, THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MOLLY IVINS 4 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: SNOWPIERCER 4 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

BLACK HISTORY MONTH PROGRAM 6 p.m. Free. Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. De Soto St.

PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: PARASITE 7 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: BACK TO CHINA BEACH 7 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRESENTS: RUSSIAN SPECTACULAR 7:30 p.m. $23 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

DEPARTURE: THE JOURNEY TRIBUTE BAND 8 p.m. $15-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SATURDAY SWING OUTS 8 p.m. $5. Saturdays. Breathe Yoga Studio, 505 S. Adams St.

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox.

TOTALLY ‘80S RETRO PARTY 10 p.m. Free. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SUNDAY 3.1

BIRDWALK TO BIG LAGOON STATE PARK 8:30-10:30 a.m. $6 per car entrance fee. Big Lagoon State Park, 12301 Gulf Beach Highway. fmwaudubon.org

THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

FORAGING WITH KAT AND MARNI 10 a.m. $12 per person. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 3014 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/asherandbee

TRANSMISSION MEDITATION WORLD SERVICE 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BIERGARTEN YOGA WITH TINA SCHLAUDER 10:30 a.m. $12. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15% off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

CARD PLAYERS CLUB 1-3 p.m. Sundays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: COLEWELL 1 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: THE CAVE 1 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

BIG JIM BROWN AND THE SPEED KINGS 3-5 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

FMW AUDUBON BIRDS & BREW TO ADMIRAL MASON PARK 4-6 p.m. Admiral Mason Park, 200 S. Ninth Ave. fmwaudubon.org

PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: RAISE HELL, THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MOLLY IVINS 4 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: SNOWPIERCER 4 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: PARASITE 7 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: BACK TO CHINA BEACH 7 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

MONDAY 3.2

RESTORATIVE PILATES 5:15 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

THE ODDLING TROT 6 p.m. Mondays. Join Odd Colony running club for a three-mile run and enjoy $2 off pints after the run. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony

CAST IRON RIBEYE & CRAB CAKE COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $65. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HANDS-ON COOKING: CAST IRON FILET AND SHRIMP 6 p.m. $65. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

MUSIC HALL SERIES: MARCY STONIKAS 7:30 p.m. $12-$18, free to UWF students. University of West Florida, Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa

TUESDAY 3.3

JOHN APPLEYARD TALK: PUBLIC UTILITIES 9 a.m. Pensacola Visitor Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

OPEN STEAM LAB 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

ASTARA STUDY GROUP 1:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

UWF SINGERS CONCERT 7:30 p.m. free, tickets required. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

WEDNESDAY 3.4

COMMUNITY PILATES WITH EMILY 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BEGINNER YOGA WITH JOHN 11:15 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

CHAMBER MUSIC RECITAL Noon. Free. Old Christ Church, 405 S. Adams St.

MAGNOLIAS AND WHITE LINEN: A PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA BENEFIT $65 Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. psog.org

VINYASA YOGA 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

INDIAN CUISINE DEMONSTRATION 6 p.m. $40. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

Arts & Culture

Events

HOT GLASS COLD BREW: THE ROARING ‘20S 6-9 p.m. $20-$30. Friday, Feb. 28. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

THE PAINTED PILLOW 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

2020 On view through Feb. 27. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

CORNERED On view through Feb. 27. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

GALLERY 1060’S GREATEST HITS On view through Feb. 28. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

66th ANNUAL YOUTH ART FOCUS On view through March 1. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

TAG STEAM 2020 EXHIBIT On view through April 1. TAG, University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/steam2020

CONTEMPORARY EXPRESSIONISM On view through May 1. Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts at Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

DOCUFLORIDA 3 On view through May 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

QUILT, STITCH AND SEW OPEN SESSION 1-3 p.m. Thursdays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for Artists

Jazz Pensacola invites fine artists/graphic designers to submit renderings for the official 2020 Pensacola JazzFest poster. The commission is $300. The poster design should reflect the deep, rich, diverse jazz music heritage of Pensacola and communicate a sense of place. Submissions should conform to a vertical orientation using a ratio that will fit, with margin, on a final poster size of 18 inches wide by 24 inches high. All content must be the submitter’s original creation and must be unpublished. The submitter must have all rights to images and graphics used in the final artwork and during the design process. The poster must include the name of the festival—2020 Pensacola JazzFest. The submission deadline is Jan. 6, 2020. If selected, the completed art deadline is Feb. 28, 2020. For more information, call Jazz Pensacola administrator Alice Crann Good at 433-8382, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or visit jazzpensacola.com.



Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

MUSIC BINGO AT GARY’S 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road.ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Tuesdays

CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers, get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

CORNHOLE NIGHT WITH ECC 6 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

SOCIAL DANCE NIGHT 6:30-10 p.m. $5 a dance lesson, $10 for three. Free social dance from 8-10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Social Dance Night 6:30-8 dance lessons. 8-10 p.m. Free social dance. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

All of the events listed in this calendar are subject to change or cancellation. We try our best to keep it up to date, but if you see something that’s wrong or old, please let us know by emailing calendar@inweekly.net.