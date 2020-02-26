Calendar – 2/27/20

Author: admin
THURSDAY 2.27
WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
BREAKERSPACE ELECTRONICS 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD 1 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
PARASITE 4 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
FLIGHTS AND BITES 5-7 p.m. $20 per person. Thursdays. Wine and food pairings. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
YAPPY HOUR 5-10 p.m. Through Feb. 27. 5% of proceeds benefit Escambia County Animal Shelter. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5B Via De Luna Drive. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com
PENSACOLA OPERA PRESENTS: BOURBON & BROADWAY 5:30-7:30 p.m. $50. Pensacola Museum of Commerce, 201 Zaragoza St.
DOMESTIC ARTS 101: BREW THE BOOCH 5:30-6:30 p.m. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
MOLINO MELODIES 6 p.m. Thursdays. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
TASTE OF FRANCE WINE DINNER 6:30 p.m. $85 per person. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com
SLAP FROST REVUE 7 p.m. A mega-mix of R&B and hip-hop woven into one continuous set. Night Moves, 6707 Plantation Road. slapfrost.com
SPIRITUAL AWAKENING 7 p.m. $16. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 3014 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/asherandbee
INDIE MUSIC NIGHT 7-10 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola
FRIDAY 2.28
BASIC PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP 7:30-11 a.m. $46. Two-day workshop (Feb. 28 and 29). Pensacola State College, 5075 Gulf Breeze Parkway. pensacolastate.edu
HEALTHY WHOLESOME LIVING WITH JORDAN 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
VIETNAMESE STREET FOOD LUNCH AND LEARN Noon. $25. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORT DOCUMENTARY FILMS 1 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
WHAT IS HYPNOSIS/HYPNOTHERAPY? 1:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORT LIVE-ACTION FILMS 4 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RELATIONAL COMMUNICATION WITH ESPERE METHOD 5:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ACOUSTIC SONGWRITERS NIGHT 6 p.m. Every Friday through March 27. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com
PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORT ANIMATED FILMS 7 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
AN EVENING WITH RAILROAD EARTH 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SYMPHONIC BAND CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. University of West Florida, Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox.
SATURDAY 2.29
PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Philip Payne Bridge. Meet at the Bayou Texar Boat ramp parking lot of off Stanley Avenue. oceanhourfl.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
I PINK I CAN RUN 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Flora-Bama, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. florabama.com
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd. facebook.com/yousellithere
SHOP-A-LATTE VENDOR EVENT 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Shirley’s Café & Bakery, 1014 Underwood Drive. facebook.com/shirleyscafepensacola
PLAYING THE MOUNTAIN DULCIMER 9:30-11:45 a.m. $65. Saturdays through March 28. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
REIMAGINE WINTER 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Outreach event for families in need with free food, clothes, diapers, haircuts, HIV testing and Hepatitis A vaccines. Bellview Middle School, 6201 Mobile Highway.
PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: COLEWELL 1 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: THE CAVE 1 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
CHESS CLUB 2 p.m. Saturdays. All levels welcome. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: RAISE HELL, THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MOLLY IVINS 4 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: SNOWPIERCER 4 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
BLACK HISTORY MONTH PROGRAM 6 p.m. Free. Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. De Soto St.
PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: PARASITE 7 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: BACK TO CHINA BEACH 7 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRESENTS: RUSSIAN SPECTACULAR 7:30 p.m. $23 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
DEPARTURE: THE JOURNEY TRIBUTE BAND 8 p.m. $15-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SATURDAY SWING OUTS 8 p.m. $5. Saturdays. Breathe Yoga Studio, 505 S. Adams St.
GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox.
TOTALLY ‘80S RETRO PARTY 10 p.m. Free. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SUNDAY 3.1
BIRDWALK TO BIG LAGOON STATE PARK 8:30-10:30 a.m. $6 per car entrance fee. Big Lagoon State Park, 12301 Gulf Beach Highway. fmwaudubon.org
THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
FORAGING WITH KAT AND MARNI 10 a.m. $12 per person. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 3014 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/asherandbee
TRANSMISSION MEDITATION WORLD SERVICE 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BIERGARTEN YOGA WITH TINA SCHLAUDER 10:30 a.m. $12. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com
SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15% off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
CARD PLAYERS CLUB 1-3 p.m. Sundays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: COLEWELL 1 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: THE CAVE 1 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
BIG JIM BROWN AND THE SPEED KINGS 3-5 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola
FMW AUDUBON BIRDS & BREW TO ADMIRAL MASON PARK 4-6 p.m. Admiral Mason Park, 200 S. Ninth Ave. fmwaudubon.org
PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: RAISE HELL, THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MOLLY IVINS 4 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: SNOWPIERCER 4 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: PARASITE 7 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
PENSACOLA FILM FESTIVAL: BACK TO CHINA BEACH 7 p.m. $10 per showing (includes one drink and snack) or $50 weekend pass. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
MONDAY 3.2
RESTORATIVE PILATES 5:15 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
THE ODDLING TROT 6 p.m. Mondays. Join Odd Colony running club for a three-mile run and enjoy $2 off pints after the run. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony
CAST IRON RIBEYE & CRAB CAKE COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $65. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HANDS-ON COOKING: CAST IRON FILET AND SHRIMP 6 p.m. $65. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
MUSIC HALL SERIES: MARCY STONIKAS 7:30 p.m. $12-$18, free to UWF students. University of West Florida, Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa
TUESDAY 3.3
JOHN APPLEYARD TALK: PUBLIC UTILITIES 9 a.m. Pensacola Visitor Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
OPEN STEAM LAB 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
ASTARA STUDY GROUP 1:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com
UWF SINGERS CONCERT 7:30 p.m. free, tickets required. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
WEDNESDAY 3.4
COMMUNITY PILATES WITH EMILY 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BEGINNER YOGA WITH JOHN 11:15 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
CHAMBER MUSIC RECITAL Noon. Free. Old Christ Church, 405 S. Adams St.
MAGNOLIAS AND WHITE LINEN: A PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA BENEFIT $65 Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. psog.org
VINYASA YOGA 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
INDIAN CUISINE DEMONSTRATION 6 p.m. $40. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com
TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
Arts & Culture
HOT GLASS COLD BREW: THE ROARING ‘20S 6-9 p.m. $20-$30. Friday, Feb. 28. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
THE PAINTED PILLOW 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
2020 On view through Feb. 27. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
CORNERED On view through Feb. 27. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
GALLERY 1060’S GREATEST HITS On view through Feb. 28. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
66th ANNUAL YOUTH ART FOCUS On view through March 1. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
TAG STEAM 2020 EXHIBIT On view through April 1. TAG, University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/steam2020
CONTEMPORARY EXPRESSIONISM On view through May 1. Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts at Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
DOCUFLORIDA 3 On view through May 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Workshops & Classes
FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
QUILT, STITCH AND SEW OPEN SESSION 1-3 p.m. Thursdays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Jazz Pensacola invites fine artists/graphic designers to submit renderings for the official 2020 Pensacola JazzFest poster. The commission is $300. The poster design should reflect the deep, rich, diverse jazz music heritage of Pensacola and communicate a sense of place. Submissions should conform to a vertical orientation using a ratio that will fit, with margin, on a final poster size of 18 inches wide by 24 inches high. All content must be the submitter’s original creation and must be unpublished. The submitter must have all rights to images and graphics used in the final artwork and during the design process. The poster must include the name of the festival—2020 Pensacola JazzFest. The submission deadline is Jan. 6, 2020. If selected, the completed art deadline is Feb. 28, 2020. For more information, call Jazz Pensacola administrator Alice Crann Good at 433-8382, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or visit jazzpensacola.com.
Bar Games
Thursdays
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
MUSIC BINGO AT GARY’S 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road.ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Tuesdays
CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers, get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
CORNHOLE NIGHT WITH ECC 6 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
SOCIAL DANCE NIGHT 6:30-10 p.m. $5 a dance lesson, $10 for three. Free social dance from 8-10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Social Dance Night 6:30-8 dance lessons. 8-10 p.m. Free social dance. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
