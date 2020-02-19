Calendar – 2/20/20

Author: admin
THURSDAY 2.20
WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
BREAKERSPACE ELECTRONICS 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
BAPTIST HEALTH CARE: COOKING WITH CRUZ Noon. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
GOOD LIAR 1 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
VETERANS’ MEETING 4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PARASITE 4 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
FLIGHTS AND BITES 5-7 p.m. $20 per person. Thursdays. Wine and food pairings. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
DINNER AND AN ARIA 5 and 7:30 p.m. Performances from artists in residence at Pensacola Opera. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
YAPPY HOUR 5-10 p.m. Through Feb. 27. 5% of proceeds benefit Escambia County Animal Shelter. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5B Via De Luna Drive. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com
BOOK SIGNING WITH AUTHORS SHANE A. AHALT, SR. AND DANIEL FREEMAN 5:30 p.m. Bodacious Bookstore, 110 E. Intendencia St. facebook.com/bodaciousbookstore
MOLINO MELODIES 6 p.m. Thursdays. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
POETRY SLAM 7-10 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola
THIRD THURSDAY MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
RUNGE STRINGS: BRIDGING THE DIVIDE FROM TCHAIKOVSKY AND NEILSEN TO VILLA LOBOS 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. Music Hall, Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE 7:30 p.m. $25-$55. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
LAUREN DAIGLE 7:30 p.m. $32.50-$129. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
FRIDAY 2.21
SHOPPING AND COOKING THE CO-OP SALES 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
ACOUSTIC SONGWRITERS NIGHT 6 p.m. Every Friday through March 27. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com
MOUNTAINFILM ON TOUR AT MUSEUM OF COMMERCE 6 p.m. $10-$15. Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza. mountainfilm.org/tour/schedule
BARE HAND COLLECTIVE MAKER’S MARKET 6-8:30 p.m. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony
WAYWARD SISTER 6-9 p.m. Gary’s Brewery & Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
SILENT SKY 7:30 p.m. $7-$18. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
ARRANT KNAVERY PRESENTS: NO EXIT 7:30 p.m. $20. 700 N Guillemard St. arrantknavery.org
BALLET PENSACOLA: PAQUITA AND ROCKETMAN 7:30 p.m. $34. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. balletpensacola.org
DENNIS DEYOUNG: THE GRAND ILLUSION 40TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM TOUR 8 p.m. $48-$88. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
ALLEN STONE 9 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox.
SATURDAY 2.22
COMIC BOOK AND TOY SHOW 7 a.m.-5 p.m. T&W Flea Market, 1717 N. T Street.
PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth
TERRAIN RACE 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Adventures Unlimited Outdoor Center, 8974 Tomahawk Landing Road. terrainrace.com/locations/pensacola-2020
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Bruce Beach, 601 W. Main St. Meet in the parking lot. Sanders Beach, 913 S. I St. oceanhourfl.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd. facebook.com/yousellithere
WHAT’S THE FUSS ABOUT ESSENTIAL OILS? 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
KITTEN & CAT ADOPTIONS AT PETSMART 11 a.m.-3 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. Minimum donation fees: $85 for kittens up to one year and $75 for adults. aaflorida.org
BEER BREWING DEMO WITH GARY 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Gary’s Brewery & Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
PENSACOLA HISTORIC PRESERVATION SOCIETY MONTHLY LUNCHEON: PENSACOLA BLACK HISTORY THAT YOU DIDN’T KNOW 11:30 a.m. Presentation from Dean DeBolt. Reservations, 477-3294. Founaris Brothers Greek Restaurant, 6911 Pensacola Blvd.
EFFECTIVE ANIMAL ADVOCACY PART II Noon-1 p.m. Open Books Bookstore and Prison Book Project, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore
NATURAL HEALING 2 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
CHESS CLUB 2 p.m. Saturdays. All levels welcome. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
GALA OF ROYAL HORSES 3 p.m. Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway. monumentaltix.com
CHILDREN’S BOOK AUTHOR READING AT OPEN BOOKS 3-4 p.m. Open Books Bookstore and Prison Book Project, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore
ALWAYS IN SEASON FILM SCREENING AND Q&A WITH DIRECTOR JACQUELINE OLVE 6 p.m. Free. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa
HAMLET 7 p.m. $10. The Vineyard, 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org
DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 workshop, $10 party. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
SILENT SKY 7:30 p.m. $7-$18. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
ARRANT KNAVERY PRESENTS: NO EXIT 7:30 p.m. $20. 700 N Guillemard St. arrantknavery.org
BALLET PENSACOLA: PAQUITA AND ROCKETMAN 7:30 p.m. $34. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. balletpensacola.org
SATURDAY SWING OUTS 8 p.m. $5. Saturdays. Breathe Yoga Studio, 505 S. Adams St.
GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox.
SUNDAY 2.23
THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
ARRANT KNAVERY PRESENTS: NO EXIT 10 a.m. brunch; show begins at 10:30 a.m. $40. Emerald Republic Brewing Company, 1414 W. Government St. arrantknavery.org
USUI REIKI 1 10 a.m. $100. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 3014 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/asherandbee
TRANSMISSION MEDITATION WORLD SERVICE 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BIERGARTEN YOGA WITH TINA SCHLAUDER 10:30 a.m. $12. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com
SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15% off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
CARD PLAYERS CLUB 1-3 p.m. Sundays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
YONI LOVE: THE HEALING 2 p.m. $18. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 3014 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/asherandbee
PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S CHORUS: ONE WORLD MANY VOICES 2:30 p.m. $19-$29. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. saengertheatre.com
GALA OF ROYAL HORSES 3 p.m. Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway. monumentaltix.com
COLTON WESTON 3-6 p.m. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.
SILENT SKY 7:30 p.m. $7-$18. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 2:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
BALLET PENSACOLA: PAQUITA AND ROCKETMAN 2:30 p.m. $34. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. balletpensacola.org
STARSEED MOON MEDITATION & RITUAL 6:30 p.m. $10. NiaVana Studio, 904 E. Scott St. facebook.com/asherandbee
LIQUID STRANGER 8 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MONDAY 2.24
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: GETTING BETTER SLEEP 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PENSACON BEER RELEASE: CHILLY DOWN PEACH AND MANGO FRUITED ALE 4-10 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
RESTORATIVE PILATES 5:15 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
THE ODDLING TROT 6 p.m. Mondays. Join Odd Colony running club for a three-mile run and enjoy $2 off pints after the run. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HANDS-ON COOKING: CAST IRON FILET AND SHRIMP 6 p.m. $65. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
STRANGER THINGS TRIVIA 7:30-9:30 p.m. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony
TUESDAY 2.25
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
WINES OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION 9-10 a.m. Pensacola Visitor Information Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.
OPEN STEAM LAB 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
BROWN BAG OPERA Noon-1 p.m. Free. Pensacola Opera, 75 Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com
LUNCH AND LEARN: VIETNAMESE STREET FOOD Noon. $25. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com
WEDNESDAY 2.26
HILTON PENSACOLA BEACH JOB FAIR 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
COMMUNITY PILATES WITH EMILY 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BEGINNER YOGA WITH JOHN 11:15 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
VINYASA YOGA 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
THAI CUISINE DEMONSTRATION 6 p.m. $40. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com
D&D DRINK AND DRAW WITH POPPY GARCIA 7-9 p.m. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony
TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
JOE BONAMASSA 8 p.m. $73 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
OPEN STUDIO: DIY COASTERS 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $6 per participant, free to PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
CARTOON ANIMATOR RON CAMPBELL 4-8 p.m. Feb. 25 and Feb. 26. Appearance by the artist and art sale. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
Current Exhibits
2020 On view through Feb. 27. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
CORNERED On view through Feb. 27. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
GALLERY 1060’S GREATEST HITS On view through Feb. 28. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
66th ANNUAL YOUTH ART FOCUS On view through March 1. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
TAG STEAM 2020 EXHIBIT On view through April 1. TAG, University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/steam2020
CONTEMPORARY EXPRESSIONISM On view through May 1. Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts at Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
DOCUFLORIDA 3 On view through May 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
CROCHET 201: THE HAT 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
THE PAINTED SIGN Noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
TOP DOWN KNITTING 2-4 p.m. Feb. 22. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
MACHINE SEWING 101: THE BUTTON AND ZIPPER 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
KNITTING 201: COLOR WORK 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
QUILT, STITCH AND SEW OPEN SESSION 1-3 p.m. Thursdays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for Artists
Jazz Pensacola invites fine artists/graphic designers to submit renderings for the official 2020 Pensacola JazzFest poster. The commission is $300. The poster design should reflect the deep, rich, diverse jazz music heritage of Pensacola and communicate a sense of place. Submissions should conform to a vertical orientation using a ratio that will fit, with margin, on a final poster size of 18 inches wide by 24 inches high. All content must be the submitter’s original creation and must be unpublished. The submitter must have all rights to images and graphics used in the final artwork and during the design process. The poster must include the name of the festival—2020 Pensacola JazzFest. The submission deadline is Jan. 6, 2020. If selected, the completed art deadline is Feb. 28, 2020. For more information, call Jazz Pensacola administrator Alice Crann Good at 433-8382, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or visit jazzpensacola.com.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
MUSIC BINGO AT GARY’S 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road.ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Tuesdays
CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers, get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
CORNHOLE NIGHT WITH ECC 6 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
SOCIAL DANCE NIGHT 6:30-10 p.m. $5 a dance lesson, $10 for three. Free social dance from 8-10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Social Dance Night 6:30-8 dance lessons. 8-10 p.m. Free social dance. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 2.20
BOBBY VAN DEUSEN 5:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
RAZOR HAWK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
SOUTHERN BREEZE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LEX AND THE LUTHORS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 2.21
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
JACK GRIMLEY 5 p.m. End O’the Alley, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
BRUCE KATZ BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna. paradisebar-grill.com
RAY ‘BIG DOG’ COLEY 6-9 p.m. Cazadores Mexican Restaurant 8183 W. Fairfield.
JOHN RIPLEY 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CHRISTI DEES 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LEX AND THE LUTHORS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GRAND THEFT AUTO 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 2.22
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
BEN LOFTIN & THE FAMILY 6 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use provided instruments or bring your own.
HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GRAND THEFT AUTO 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TYLER LIVINGSTON AND THE ABSOLUTES 11 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 2.23
PLATINUM PREMIER DUO 11 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
FORTAG 3-7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
JOEY COLLINS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 2.24
JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.
JAZZ GUMBO 6 p.m. $25. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Dizzy Juke Band. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PRESTIGE WORLDWIDE 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 2.25
AN EVENING OF JAZZ 7 p.m. Noah Hall Jazz. Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DOUG AND JIMMY’S MUSICAL CHAIRS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 2.26
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com
JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
FALSE IDENTITY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
