Calendar – 2/13/20

THURSDAY 2.13

WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

COMMUNITY PILATES 9 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BREAKERSPACE ELECTRONICS 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

OSCAR-NOMINATED SHORT FILMS 1 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

HARRIET 4 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

FLIGHTS AND BITES 5-7 p.m. $20 per person. Thursdays. Wine and food pairings. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

YAPPY HOUR 5-10 p.m. Through Feb. 27. 5% of proceeds benefit Escambia County Animal Shelter. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5B Via De Luna Drive. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com

DOMESTIC ARTS 101: THE RASPBERRY TART 5:30-6:30 p.m. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

CAFÉ ISRAEL: THE WONDERING IRAQI JEW 6 p.m. Shirley’s Café and Bakery, 1014 Underwood Ave. facebook.com/shirleyscafepensacola

MOLINO MELODIES 6 p.m. Thursdays. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

DEATH CAFÉ 6 p.m. Ever’man, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

FRIDAY 2.14

THE BACKYARD BOHEMIAN: 30-MINUTE MEALS 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

ACOUSTIC SONGWRITERS NIGHT 6 p.m. Every Friday through March 27. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

COMPASSIONATE CUISINE VEGAN COOKING 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SILENT SKY 7:30 p.m. $7-$18. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS VS. MACON MAYHEM 7:35 p.m. $15 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox.

SATURDAY 2.15

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Come join Ocean Hour’s clean-ups at Wayside Park and Bartram Park. Wayside Park is located at the Pensacola Visitor Center, 745 Bayfront Parkway; Bartram Park is at 211 E. Main St. behind the Fish House restaurant. oceanhourfl.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd. facebook.com/yousellithere

LEAPS 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

$1 OR LESS WINTER BOOK SALE 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open Books Bookstore and Prison Book Project, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

LET’S EAT: INTRO TO HERBAL COOKING WITH MARNI 11 a.m. $33. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 3014 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/asherandbee

HERBAL MEDICINE 101 Noon. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FEBRUARY DAY BAY CRUISES 1-3 p.m. Select Saturdays and Sundays. $20 per person. Pensacola Bay Cruises, 750 Commendencia St. pensacolabaycruise.com

FEBRUARY SLOW RIDE 2 p.m. Alabama Square, 401 W. Gonzalez St. facebook.com/bikepensacola

KIDS AND KRITTERS PARADE 2 p.m. $5 entry fee for pets, free for kids to join. Casino Beach parking lot. pensacolabeachmardigras.com

CHESS CLUB 2 p.m. Saturdays. All levels welcome. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

O’RILEY’S OYSTER BASH 2-4 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox.

HAVE MERCY BOULEVARD 2:30 and 7 p.m. $20. Pensacola High School Auditorium, 500 W. Maxwell St. pcaraonline.com

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES & CRAFT PAIRING 3-6 p.m. $13-$15. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

FOURTH ANNUAL ST. PRACTICE DAY PUB CRAWL 5 p.m. Free. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox.

ELITE CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING 6-8 p.m. $15. Tiger Point Community Center, 1370 Tiger Park Lane.

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS VS. MACON MAYHEM 7:05 p.m. $15 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SILENT SKY 7:30 p.m. $7-$18. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

CHRIS THOMAS KING 8 p.m. $10-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SATURDAY SWING OUTS 8 p.m. $5. Saturdays. Breathe Yoga Studio, 505 S. Adams St.

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox.

SUNDAY 2.16

THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TRANSMISSION MEDITATION WORLD SERVICE 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BIERGARTEN YOGA WITH TINA SCHLAUDER 10:30 a.m. $12. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15% off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

FEBRUARY DAY BAY CRUISES 1-3 p.m. Select Saturdays and Sundays. $20 per person. Pensacola Bay Cruises, 750 Commendencia St. pensacolabaycruise.com

CARD PLAYERS CLUB 1-3 p.m. Sundays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

KING CAKE, RED BEANS AND RICE, CRAWFISH AND BLUES 1-6 p.m. $15-$20. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

PUBLIC ICE SKATE 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 W. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SACRED GEOMETRY: MAGICK 2 p.m. $18. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 3014 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/asherandbee

SILENT SKY 7:30 p.m. $7-$18. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 3 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SAMANTHA FISH 7 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MONDAY 2.17

MAKE HEALTHY HAPPEN 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

RESTORATIVE PILATES 5:15 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

THE ODDLING TROT 6 p.m. Mondays. Join Odd Colony running club for a three-mile run and enjoy $2 off pints after the run. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HANDS-ON COOKING: CAST IRON PIZZA 6 p.m. $45. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

CROHN’S AND COLITIS SUPPORT GROUP 6:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUESDAY 2.18

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

JOHN APPLEYARD TALK: FUNERARY, ART AND CEMETERIES 9 a.m. Free. Pensacola Visitor Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.

OPEN STEAM LAB 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

ASTARA’S STUDY GROUP 1:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

WISHBONE ASH 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 8 p.m. $30-$70. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

BARS > BS: NO LOVE EDITION 8 p.m. $5 chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

WEDNESDAY 2.19

BEGINNER YOGA WITH JOHN 11:15 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

COOKING WITH CHEF IRV MILLER: AUTHENTIC NEW ORLEANS 5 and 7:30 p.m. $45 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

VINYASA YOGA 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WINE DINNER 6 p.m. $86. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

Arts & Culture

Events

TAG STEAM 2020 EXHIBITION RECEPTION 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. TAG, University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/steam2020

AUTHOR TALK: JEFF VANDERMEER 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

STEAM2020 COLLOQUIUM 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

FAMILY SUNDAY: MARBLE PAPER HEARTS 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. $6 per participant. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

QUAYSIDE ART GALLERY: MEET THE ARTIST BOB BURRIDGE 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Quayside Art Gallery, 17 E. Zaragoza.

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

PENSACOLA STATE STUDENTS SUNSET PHOTO EXHIBIT On view through Feb. 13. Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grille, 997 S. Palafox.

2020 On view through Feb. 27. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

CORNERED On view through Feb. 27. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

GALLERY 1060’S GREATEST HITS On view through Feb. 28. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

66th ANNUAL YOUTH ART FOCUS On view through March 1. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

TAG STEAM 2020 EXHIBIT On view through April 1. TAG, University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/steam2020

CONTEMPORARY EXPRESSIONISM On view through May 1. Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts at Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

DOCUFLORIDA 3 On view through May 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

THE GLASS CHARM 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

MACHINE SEWING 101: THE PATTERN 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

QUILT, STITCH AND SEW OPEN SESSION 1-3 p.m. Thursdays. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for Artists

Jazz Pensacola invites fine artists/graphic designers to submit renderings for the official 2020 Pensacola JazzFest poster. The commission is $300. The poster design should reflect the deep, rich, diverse jazz music heritage of Pensacola and communicate a sense of place. Submissions should conform to a vertical orientation using a ratio that will fit, with margin, on a final poster size of 18 inches wide by 24 inches high. All content must be the submitter’s original creation and must be unpublished. The submitter must have all rights to images and graphics used in the final artwork and during the design process. The poster must include the name of the festival—2020 Pensacola JazzFest. The submission deadline is Jan. 6, 2020. If selected, the completed art deadline is Feb. 28, 2020. For more information, call Jazz Pensacola administrator Alice Crann Good at 433-8382, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or visit jazzpensacola.com.

PMA Member Show

The UWF Pensacola Museum of Art invites artists from its member community to submit mural ideas for our public art space along the museum’s Jefferson Street entrance. Two muralists will be selected to paint two wooden panels, totaling 4 feet by 16 feet​. Muralists will begin their work the weekend of March 7, culminating in a live-painting block party during the Members Show Opening Reception & Awards Ceremony on Friday, March 13. For more information, visit pensacolamusem.org.



Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

MUSIC BINGO AT GARY’S 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road.ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16 oz. brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Tuesdays

CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers, get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

CORNHOLE NIGHT WITH ECC 6 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

SOCIAL DANCE NIGHT 6:30-10 p.m. $5 a dance lesson, $10 for three. Free social dance from 8-10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Social Dance Night 6:30-8 dance lessons. 8-10 p.m. Free social dance. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 2.13

ALCANIZ BAND HAPPY HOUR 5 p.m. Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BOBBY VAN DEUSEN 5:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com

DONNIE 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

NATHAN MULKEY BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TYLER LIVINGSTON AND THE ABSOLUTES 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 2.14

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

MIKE QUINN 5 p.m. End O’the Alley, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com

BRUCE KATZ BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna. paradisebar-grill.com

RAY ‘BIG DOG’ COLEY 6-9 p.m. Cazadores Mexican Restaurant 8183 W. Fairfield.

JOHN RIPLEY 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

THE BLENDERS 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE L.A. STRANGERS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE AV CLUB 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HIGH DEMAND 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 2.15

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use provided instruments or bring your own.

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

THE AV CLUB 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE L.A. STRANGERS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HIGH DEMAND 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 2.16

CYNTHIA NEVES DOMULOT 11 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

LEKTRIC MULLET 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

ALEXA BURROUGHS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 2.17

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.

JAZZ GUMBO 6 p.m. $25. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Hector Anchondo. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PRESTIGE WORLDWIDE 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 2.18

AN EVENING OF JAZZ 7 p.m. Noah Hall Jazz. Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MASON HENDERSON 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 2.19

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

NORM HASTINGS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

MEL KNAPP 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

strong>NATHAN MULKEY BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com