Calendar – 1/16/20

Author: admin
Post Date: 2020-01-15 16:00:39
Found in: A&E
Tags: Pensacoal calendar, Pensacola events, Pensacola music,
THURSDAY 1.16
WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
COMMUNITY PILATES 9 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SOUTHWEST BRANCH BOOKCLUB 10:30 a.m. Southwest Branch Library, 2248 Gulf Beach Highway. mywfpl.com
BAPTIST HEALTHCARE: COOKING WITH CRUZ Noon. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
NEW YEAR NEW YOU: LUNCH AND LEARN WITH CHRISTIAN HEALTH EXPERT SUSAN NEAL Noon-1:30 p.m. $20. Bodacious Bookstore and Café, 110 E. Intendencia St. facebook.com/bodaciousbookstore
PARASITE 1 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
BOOKS WITH BALLPLAYERS 3-4 p.m. Bodacious Bookstore and Café, 110 E. Intendencia St. facebook.com/bodaciousbookstore
UNCUT GEMS 4 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com
VETERANS’ MEETING 4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WUWF BOOK CLUB SALON: WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING 5-7 p.m. Kingfisher, 1500 Barrancas Ave. pbc.guru/wuwf
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
YAPPY HOUR 5-10 p.m. Through Feb. 27. 5% of proceeds benefit Escambia County Animal Shelter. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5B Via De Luna Drive. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com
JAZZ IT UP WITH JEWELRY 6 p.m. Pensacola Library 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
THIRD THURSDAY MEDITATION 7 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
TODD SNIDER 7 p.m. $20-$65. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL 7:30 p.m. $58 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
FRIDAY 1.17
EVER’MAN COOKS: 30 MINUTE MEALS WITH BACKYARD BOHEMIAN11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
MEXICAN STREET FOOD LUNCH AND LEARN Noon. $25. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
HARMONY PARK GRAND OPENING 3:30-4:30 p.m. Englewood Park, 2751 N. H St.
GALLERY NIGHT: LUNAR NEW YEAR 5-9 p.m. Live performances, Chinese lanterns, food trucks and live music. South Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHWEST FLORIDA: THE BIG GALA 6 p.m. $175. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. bbbsnwfl.org
ACOUSTIC SONGWRITERS NIGHT 6 p.m. Every Friday through March 27. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com
CAPITOL STEPS 7:30 p.m. $40. WUWF MemberCard holders receive 10% off. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.
SATURDAY 1.18
PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth
VOTER REGISTRATION AT T&W FLEA MARKET 8 a.m.-noon. Volunteers with Elizabeth Warren’s campaign will be registering people to vote and providing information on issues. T&W Flea Market, 1717 N. T St.
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. PRAYER BREAKFAST 8 a.m. Wright Place, 80 W. Wright St. gcmcc.info
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Two sites, both on Scenic Highway—Bay Bluffs Park at Summit Boulevard and Chimney Park at Langley Avenue. oceanhourfl.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd. facebook.com/yousellithere
LEAPS 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
KITTEN & CAT ADOPTIONS Noon-5 p.m. Every Saturday & Sunday in January. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. aaflorida.org
ANTI-INFLAMMATORY LIFESTYLE 12:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BIKE PENSACOLA CRAZY SOCKS RIDE 1:30-5 p.m. Cordova Square, 1101 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/bikepensacola
NATURAL HEALING 2 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
GREAT AMERICAN CHILI COOK-OFF 4-6 p.m. $10. Proceeds go to Five Flags Sertoma Club. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PUBLIC ICE SKATE 4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
PIRATES OF LOST TREASURE OIL BARON’S BALL 6:30-11 p.m. $50 per person, $85 per couple. Grand Hotel, 200 E. Gregory St. To purchase tickets, contact vickie.jean.powers@gmail.com
SATURDAY SWING OUTS 8 p.m. $5. Saturdays. Breathe Yoga Studio, 505 S. Adams St.
BIGWIG 8 p.m. $18. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
JEREMY’S TEN: A PEARL JAM TRIBUTE 8 p.m. $12-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox.
SUNDAY 1.19
THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TRANSMISSION MEDITATION WORLD SERVICE 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ASHTANGA YOGA WITH GARY JR. 10:30 a.m. $12. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com
SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15% off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
KITTEN & CAT ADOPTIONS Noon-5 p.m. Every Saturday & Sunday in January. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. aaflorida.org
USUI REIKI 1 WITH TONYA MORRIS 1-4 p.m. $100. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee
PUBLIC ICE SKATE 1:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. GOSPEL PROGRAM 3 p.m. Greater Union Baptist Church, 1300 N. Guillemard St. gcmcc.info
BIG JIM BROWN AND THE SPEEDKINGS 3-5 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola
TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
RISING APPALACHIA 8 p.m. $20-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MONDAY 1.20
MLK PARADE 11 a.m. Downtown Pensacola. gcmcc.info
MAKE HEALTH HAPPEN 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
GREAT SOUTHERN RESTAURANTS WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m. Through Jan. 26. All Great Southern Restaurants—The Fish House, Atlas Oyster House, Jackson’s Steakhouse, Five Sisters Blues Café, Angelena’s. Three courses for $33. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
RESTORATIVE PILATES 5:15 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
VEGAN COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $25. Red beans and rice with tofu, muffuletta stuffed mushrooms, bananas foster cake with caramel sauce. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com
CAST IRON RIBEYE & CRAB CAKE COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $65. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
THE ODDLING TROT 6 p.m. Mondays. Join Odd Colony running club for a three-mile run and enjoy $2 off after the run. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CROHN’S AND COLITIS SUPPORT GROUP 6:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BRITISH LION 8 p.m. $28.50-$33.50. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
TUESDAY 1.21
JOHN APPLEYARD TALK: STREET CARS AND TROLLIES 9 a.m. Pensacola Visitor Information Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
SNOWBIRD FLY-IN 10 a.m.-noon. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd., Ste. B.
ASTARA STUDY GROUP 1:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
SIGN MAKING 6 p.m. Molino Branch Library: 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com
PENSACOLA BAY BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. $5 for members, $10 for guests. Sanders Beach, 913 S. I St.
HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS 7 p.m. $20-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
WEDNESDAY 1.22
COMMUNITY PILATES 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEWING AND QUILTING WITH STEAM FOR GROWNUPS 11:30 a.m. Tryon Branch Library: 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com
YOGA HOUR Noon. Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway. mywfpl.com
FRESH GULF SEAFOOD COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $60. So Gourmet, 407-D. S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
VINYASA YOGA 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com
XARIS WALTMAN 7-8:30 p.m. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony
TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SPAFFORD 8 p.m. $20-$79. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
Arts & Culture
Events
ARTIST TALK: MATT MITCHELL 5:30 p.m. reception, artist talk at 6 p.m. Free. Friday, Jan. 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
FAMILY SUNDAY: RAINBOW WEAVING 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
PIGMENT OF OUR IMAGINATION On view through Jan. 10. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
BEIRUT: PHOTOGRAPHS BY JOHN BECHTOLD On view through Jan. 19. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
100 FACES OF WAR EXPERIENCE On view through Jan. 19 at Pensacola Museum of Art. Traveling exhibit from Smithsonian. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
POINTS OF DEPARTURE On view through Jan. 23. TAG, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82.
NEW BLUES On view through Jan. 31. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
JOHN MARKOWITZ: RECENT WORKS On view through Feb. 2. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
GALLERY 1060’S GREATEST HITS On view Jan. 15 through Feb. 28. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
FIBER 101: NEEDLEFELTING 5-7 p.m. Jan. 16. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
INTERCHANGEABLE CUSTOM SIGN CLASS 1-3 p.m. Jan. 18. $45 per person. Alyssa’s Antiques, 4586 Chumuckla Highway. shopalyssas.com
CRAFTING 101: THE PAINTED SIGN 12-2 p.m. Jan. 18. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
MARDI GRAS WREATH CLASS 3-5 p.m. Jan. 19 or 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23. $45.99 per person. Alyssa’s Antiques, 4586 Chumuckla Highway. shopalyssas.com
CRAFTING 101: THE HERB GARDEN 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
CROCHET 201: THE HAT 5-7:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for Artists
Jazz Pensacola invites fine artists/graphic designers to submit renderings for the official 2020 Pensacola JazzFest poster. The commission is $300. The poster design should reflect the deep, rich, diverse jazz music heritage of Pensacola and communicate a sense of place. Submissions should conform to a vertical orientation using a ratio that will fit, with margin, on a final poster size of 18 inches wide by 24 inches high. All content must be the submitter’s original creation and must be unpublished. The submitter must have all rights to images and graphics used in the final artwork and during the design process. The poster must include the name of the festival—2020 Pensacola JazzFest. The submission deadline is Jan. 6, 2020. If selected, the completed art deadline is Feb. 28, 2020. For more information, call Jazz Pensacola administrator Alice Crann Good at 433-8382, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or visit jazzpensacola.com.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
MUSIC BINGO AT GARY’S 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road.ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16 oz. brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Tuesdays
CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers, get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
CORNHOLE NIGHT WITH ECC 6 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
SOCIAL DANCE NIGHT 6:30-10 p.m. $5 a dance lesson, $10 for three. Free social dance from 8-10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew
SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Social Dance Night 6:30-8 dance lessons. 8-10 p.m. Free social dance. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 1.16
BOBBY VAN DEUSEN 5:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
BLOO GAROO 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
SAUCY FUZZ 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 1.17
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
RAY ‘BIG DOG’ COLEY 6-9 p.m. Cazadores Mexican Restaurant 8183 W. Fairfield.
NICK SCHNEBELEN 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna. paradisebar-grill.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CROSSTOWN 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
JAY WILLIAMS BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
CHRIS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HIGH DEMAND 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 1.18
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
SALLY & GEORGE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna. paradisebar-grill.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use provided instruments or bring your own.
JAY WILLIAMS BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CHRIS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HIGH DEMAND 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 1.19
CYNTHIA NEVES DOMULOT 11 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
SALLY & GEORGE 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna. paradisebar-grill.com
LEKTRIC MULLET 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
DOUG AND JIMMY’S MUSCIAL CHAIRS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 1.20
JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $10-$12, free for students with ID or military in uniform. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Ghost Man Ric. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HIGH DEMAND DUO 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 1.21
AN EVENING OF JAZZ 7 p.m. Feat. Noah Hall. Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MASON HENDERSON 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 1.22
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com
JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MEL KNAPP 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
THE FLAVORS 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Author: admin
Post Date: 2020-01-15 16:00:39
Found in: A&E
Tags: Pensacoal calendar, Pensacola events, Pensacola music,