‘Always in Season’ Makes Local Debut

By C. Scott Satterwhite

Director and documentarian Jackie Olive is having her moment.

Her long-awaited film “Always in Season” is a documentary about lynchings and the mysterious 2014 death of a young African American teenager. It premiered last year at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews. This week, thanks to the UWF Kugelman Honors Program, UWF Office of Equity and Diversity and WSRE, “Always in Season” will make its Pensacola debut.

Though currently living in North Carolina, Olive lived in Pensacola for several years. While here, she screened early versions of her film throughout the area, at venues like Treehouse Cinema, Open Books and in classrooms across the University of West Florida. After several years away, Olive will present her film to the Pensacola community only days before it premieres nationwide on PBS.

Ten years in the making, “Always in Season” centers around the death of Lennon Lacy, who was found hanging from a swing set in Bladenboro, N.C., in 2014, but draws connections to the history of lynching in the United States. The idea for the film came after Olive saw the 2000 traveling exhibit “Without Sanctuary: Lynching Photography in America.” The disturbing exhibit presented photos and postcards of African Americans lynched, mostly during the Jim Crow era. Vendors sold these macabre postcards after lynchings to mark the occasions in several communities, including Pensacola.

Moved by the exhibit, Olive was disturbed by the images of African Americans murdered in horrific circumstances, as well as those in the crowd of onlookers attending the murder as spectators. These images gave Olive the idea for her documentary.

“I spent two years researching the project itself,” said Olive. “The first six months of that time was looking into the stories of the victims, trying to understand what were the circumstances that brought them there. What were the circumstances that made half, or in some cases all, of their towns turn on them in that way? The more I researched, the more I came to understand their stories.”

In many of the images, dozens, if not hundreds, of white people of all ages stood around the black bodies. Some images showed people posing beside the victims, and often, they were smiling.

“The men, women and children who were white,” Olive continued, “they could’ve been my neighbors and my classmates. They could’ve been the folks that I knew, so I started to look at their stories. I just wanted to get a firm hold of the scope of the violence.”

Combing through numerous images of intense racial violence was not easy, but Olive approached the film first as an exploration into the phenomenon.

“It took me two years to really feel like I had a good enough understanding of all that went on between the 1870s and the 1960s, when lynchings were at their height,” she said.

Once she better understood the subject, she focused on how people in those communities dealt with the trauma decades later. Olive then moved her focus from the historic events to the present-day “grassroots organizing” of several groups across the nation that made it a point to remember these instances “so that the victims were not forgotten and to work toward repair.”

Working on the film for such a long period of time allowed Olive to go where her story took her and be open to change as new information presented itself.

“You can go in thinking that the film will be one thing, the story will be one thing, but the task of documentary filmmakers is how do you take a topic and whittle it into a story,” said Olive. “That story can evolve over time … It’s the thing that makes documentary filmmaking extremely challenging, but it’s also the thing that makes it exciting and magical.”

“When I was living in Pensacola, it was about the time when I was looking at what people were doing on the ground for justice and reconciliation,” said Olive. “The film was never a historical film. It has always been my intention to tell a contemporary story, to talk about the people that are left in these communities, what they are living with.”

While living in Pensacola, Olive was close to finishing her film. This was July 2014. Tragic events in North Carolina one month later altered the film’s direction, and her focus became even more about current events that resonated in her own life.

On August 29, 2014, Lacy, an African American high school student in North Carolina, died. He was found hanging from a swing set in a mobile home park where mostly white residents lived. His death was initially ruled a suicide, but many speculate Lacy was the victim of a modern-day lynching.

Olive recalls reading about Lacy’s death, and her first thoughts were about her own child—“My son was Lennon’s age.”

Olive’s research and filmmaking gave her a perspective that helped her process this event as part of a longer history of racial violence in America.

“I was really informed by everything that I learned, so that by the time that [Lacy’s] death came around, I knew I had to have a better sense of what was going on and how people were impacted,” Olive said.

Olive reached out to Lacy’s family and community, and this event became the focus of her film.

“The more that I talked to people, like his mother Claudia and people on the ground, the more that I saw the parallels between what was going on there—in this case, a suspected lynching,” said Olive. “What’s happened in communities where there were historical lynchings, the aftermath of what people are left with was glaringly similar to what people were dealing with” in Lacy’s hometown.

As one might suspect, the content of the film may be difficult for some to watch. Due to this content, Independent Lens and Olive asked for “community healers” to be present for the discussion. Ultimately, this conversation, as painful as it may be for some, is what Olive wants from the film.

In making the film, Olive hopes that “Always in Season” will not only inform the audience about this history but also spark a conversation that will lead to healing. “What are the things that we can do for each other in our communities for repair, that make sense, in regard to lynching,” said Olive. “Those are the conversations I’m excited to have.”

ALWAYS IN SEASON

What: A film screening and Q&A with director Jackie Olive

When: 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb 22

Where: University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway

Cost: Free

Details: pbs.org/independentlens/films/always-in-season

*If you can’t attend the local screening, the film will premiere as a presentation of Independent Lens on PBS on WSRE Monday, Feb. 24, at 9 p.m. It will also be available for streaming at pbs.org and on the PBS Video app.