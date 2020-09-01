Winners & Losers – 1/9/20

Winners

Richard Fountain

UWF Provost and Senior Vice President George Ellenberg announced the appointment of Fountain as dean of the College of Business. Fountain previously served as chair for the Department of Accounting and Finance at UWF since 2017. As dean of the College of Business, Fountain is responsible for oversight and management of six academic departments, as well as the Center for Entrepreneurship, the Center for Supply Chain Management Excellence, Louis Maygarden Center for Financial Literacy and the Florida Small Business Development Center.

Pete Shinnick

For the second time in the last three years, the University of West Florida head coach was named the National Coach of the Year by D2Football.com. UWF finished 13-2 overall in 2019 after winning the program’s first national championship, 48-40 over Minnesota State, on Dec. 21. The Argonauts completed one of the most remarkable post-season runs in NCAA history, defeating three number one seeds and four consecutive undefeated teams for the first time and recorded the school’s 10th team national championship.

Stephen Simpson

The owner of S2 Group, a Pensacola-based asset management company, wrote a check for $2,564 to cover the school lunch debt for families at 19 schools in the Escambia County School District. The district reported the staff in the Food Services Accounting office was shocked to receive the call from Simpson. Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said, “This donation stood out because it is also a gift to so many families—the gift of a little less worry.”

Losers

USDA

During the holidays, people were surprised to see the Kingdom of Wakanda listed as a U.S. free trade partner in a tariff tracker on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website. But officials soon explained that the nation had only been added as part of a test, and they removed it from the system. Wakanda is an East African country home to Black Panther in the Marvel Universe.

FSU Pi Kappa Phi Chapter

Last week, the 1st District Court of Appeal said the chapter’s president and two other men can face felony hazing charges in the 2017 death of a pledge. In a 2-1 decision, the panel overturned a Leon County circuit judge’s ruling that tossed out felony charges against the trio who had been charged in the death of Andrew Coffey, 20, a pledge from Broward County who died in November 2017 after drinking a large bottle of bourbon during a party in which pledges’ fraternity “big brothers” were revealed.

Terrence Rowe

The former acting mayor of Port Richey, Fla., last week was sentenced to probation after admitting to conspiring with ex-mayor Dale Massad to obstruct justice. Massad remains in jail and faces attempted murder charges after he was accused of firing at a Pasco County Sheriff’s SWAT team trying to serve a warrant at his home on Feb. 21. In a recorded phone call at the Pasco Detention Center, the pair talked of intimidating a Port Richey police officer who was part of the investigation against Massad.