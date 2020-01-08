Calendar – 1/9/20

THURSDAY 1.9

WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

COMMUNITY PILATES 9 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SOUTHWEST BRANCH BOOKCLUB 10:30 a.m. Southwest Branch Library, 2248 Gulf Beach Highway. mywfpl.com

PARASITE 1 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

LOCAL TAXIDERMY SALE 4-10 p.m. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 260 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony

UNCUT GEMS 4 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

YAPPY HOUR 5-10 p.m. Through Feb. 27. 5% of proceeds benefit Escambia County Animal Shelter. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5B Via De Luna Drive. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com

MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WUWF’S RADIOLIVE 6 p.m. $10. Cary Morin, Sugarcane Jane and Grayson Capps. Museum of Commerce, 201 Zaragoza St. radiolive.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

CAROL AND GOOSE COMEDY 8:30 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

FRIDAY 1.10

WHOLESOME, HEALTHY LIVING WITH JORDAN 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MEET AND GREET FOR PAINT THE TOWN BALL 6-9 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

ACOUSTIC SONGWRITERS NIGHT 6 p.m. Every Friday through March 27. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

EVER’MAN COOKS: COMPASSIONATE CUISINE VEGAN COOKING 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GREAT SPIRIT MOON MEDITATION PRACTICE 6:30 p.m. $10. NiaVana Studio, 904 E. Scott St. asherandbee.com

ICE FLYERS VS. EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS 7:35 p.m. $15 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

BIG DEAL BURLESQUE 8 p.m. $12-$35. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox.

SATURDAY 1.11

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

PENSACOLA BEACH 5K, 10K AND HALF MARATHON 8 a.m. marathons.ahotu.com/event/pensacola-beach-half-marathon

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UP 9-10 a.m. Two sites—both on Scenic Highway. Bay Bluffs Park at Summit Boulevard and Chimney Park at Langley Avenue. oceanhourfl.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd. facebook.com/yousellithere

HUMANISTS OF WEST FLORIDA 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DEBRA COLEMAN JETER BOOK SIGNING Noon-1 p.m. Bodacious Bookstore and Café, 110 E. Intendencia St. facebook.com/bodaciousbookstore

JAPANESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION Noon-4 p.m. $6-$10, free for Japan-America Society members and children under 12. The Wright Place, 80 E. Wright St. jasnwfl.org

KITTEN & CAT ADOPTIONS Noon-5 p.m. Every Saturday & Sunday in January. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. aaflorida.org

FERMENTATIONS SERIES 1 p.m. $15. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

JEWELRY MAKING 2 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

NATURAL HEALING 2 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

KREWE OF NEREID KING CAKE PARTY 3-7 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. boogieinc.com

SECOND ANNUAL GAY…LA MASQUERADE BALL 6 p.m.-midnight. $69; $450 for table for eight. Museum of Commerce, 201 Zaragoza St. evolventhrive.com

DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 workshop, $10 party. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

ICE FLYERS VS. EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS 7:05 p.m. $15 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRESENTS: BEETHOVEN & BLUE JEANS 7:30 p.m. $23 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SATURDAY SWING OUTS 8 p.m. $5. Saturdays. Breathe Yoga Studio, 505 S. Adams St.

JEREMY’S TEN: A PEARL JAM TRIBUTE 8 p.m. $12-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.

TOTALLY ‘80S RETRO PARTY 10 p.m. Free. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

IMPROVABLE CAUSE 10:30 p.m. $11. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SUNDAY 1.12

THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TRANSMISSION MEDITATION WORLD SERVICE 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BIERGARTEN YOGA WITH BRIANA 10:30 a.m. $12. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15% off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

KITTEN & CAT ADOPTIONS Noon-5 p.m. Every Saturday & Sunday in January. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. aaflorida.org

YONI YONI: MOONCYCLE 2-4 p.m. $18. Learn cycle mapping and DIY Yoni steam. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

FMW AUDUBON BIRDS & BREW 2-4 p.m. 790 Chippendale Place (private residence). Free. fmwaudubon.org

WHAT IS HYPNOSIS, HYPNOTHERAPY WITH GABRIELE POWELL 2 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PROM FASHION SHOW PROJECT GRADUATION 2020 3-5:30 p.m. $5-$7, free to children 5 and under. Milton High School Auditorium, 5445 Stewart St.

MONDAY 1.13

GARDENING ON THE GULF COAST 9 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ECUA RECYCLING 3 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GRAPHIC NOVEL GROUP 5:30 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

EARTH ETHICS 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MOLINO BOOK CLUB 6 p.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

TUESDAY 1.14

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

FIRST-PERSON IMPERSONATION OF WILLIAM BARTRAM 9-10 a.m. Pensacola Visitor Information Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.

EVER’MAN COOKS: FOOD INTERPRETER 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

PILATES FUSION 4:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SIGN MAKING 5 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

A CELEBRATION OF TRUFFLES AT ANGELENA’S 6 p.m. $150 per person, $50 optional wine pairing. Angelena’s Ristorante Italiano, 101 E. Intendencia St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

PENSACOLA BAY BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. $5 for members, $10 for guests. Sanders Beach, 913 S. I St.

WEDNESDAY 1.15

COMMUNITY PILATES 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

POPULAR LITERARY CLUB 10:30 a.m. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

YOGA HOUR Noon. Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 N. Ninth Ave. mywfpl.com

COOKING WITH CHEF IRV MILLER: A NIGHT IN NEW ENGLAND 5 and 7:30 p.m. $45 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

A CELEBRATION OF TRUFFLES AT ANGELENA’S 6 p.m. $150 per person, $50 optional wine pairing. Angelena’s Ristorante Italiano, 101 E. Intendencia St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

VINYASA YOGA 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL 7:30 p.m. $58 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

Arts & Culture

Events

COLLECTION UNCORKED 6-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. $40, $30 for PMA members. Wine flight and art tour. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

OPEN STUDIO: CHALK DESIGNS 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. $8, free to PMA students. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

INTRODUCTION TO ASIAN BRUSH PAINTING WORKSHOP 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. $57.50. Quayside Art Gallery, 17 E. Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com/workshops

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

PIGMENT OF OUR IMAGINATION On view through Jan. 10. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

BEIRUT: PHOTOGRAPHS BY JOHN BECHTOLD On view through Jan. 19. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

100 FACES OF WAR EXPERIENCE On view through Jan. 19 at Pensacola Museum of Art. Traveling exhibit from Smithsonian. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

JOHN MARKOWITZ: RECENT WORKS On view through Feb. 2. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

GALLERY 1060’S GREATEST HITS On view Jan. 15 through Feb. 28. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for Artists

Jazz Pensacola invites fine artists/graphic designers to submit renderings for the official 2020 Pensacola JazzFest poster. The commission is $300. The poster design should reflect the deep, rich, diverse jazz music heritage of Pensacola and communicate a sense of place. Submissions should conform to a vertical orientation using a ratio that will fit, with margin, on a final poster size of 18 inches wide by 24 inches high. All content must be the submitter’s original creation and must be unpublished. The submitter must have all rights to images and graphics used in the final artwork and during the design process. The poster must include the name of the festival—2020 Pensacola JazzFest. The submission deadline is Jan. 6, 2020. If selected, the completed art deadline is Feb. 28, 2020. For more information, call Jazz Pensacola administrator Alice Crann Good at 433-8382, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or visit jazzpensacola.com.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

MUSIC BINGO AT GARY’S 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road.ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16 oz. brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Tuesdays

CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers, get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

CORNHOLE NIGHT WITH ECC 6 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

SOCIAL DANCE NIGHT 6:30-10 p.m. $5 a dance lesson, $10 for three. Free social dance from 8-10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7 p.m. Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 1.9

JIM ANDREWS 5:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

RAZOR HAWK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

THE FLAVORS 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

JOHN HART DUO 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 1.10

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

RAY ‘BIG DOG’ COLEY 6-9 p.m. Cazadores Mexican Restaurant 8183 W. Fairfield.

JOHN RIPLEY 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

6 PIECE SUITS 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

MID LIFE CRISIS 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DOUG AND JIMMY’S MUSICAL CHAIRS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BLUES SOCIETY OF NWFL 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 1.11

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

18 STRING ARMY 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use provided instruments or bring your own.

MID LIFE CRISIS 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

BLUES SOCIETY OF NWFL 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DOUG AND JIMMY’S MUSICAL CHAIRS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 1.12

LIVE MUSIC 11 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

TRIBE ZION 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DOUG AND JIMMY’S MUSCIAL CHAIRS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 1.13

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Max McCann Band. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HIGH DEMAND DUO 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 1.14

AN EVENING OF JAZZ 7 p.m. Feat. Noah Hall. Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DOUG AND JIMMY’S MUSICAL CHAIRS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 1.8

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

DENISE D’ANGELO 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

FALSE IDENTITY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com