Say ‘Yes” To Laughs

By Savannah Evanoff

The Pensacola Indie Fringe and Comedy Festival has nearly 70 events, and Julio Diaz can tell you the exact comedic formula responsible for the massive event—improv.

“In improv, you’re never supposed to negate what the person says before you,” Diaz said. “The common thing is you say, ‘Yes, and,’ and then you build on what they said. You don’t necessarily say that out loud, but that’s the attitude. We kinda take, ‘Yes, and,’ to the next level with this group.”

Indie Art Council Pensacola started building on the success of last year’s sold-out performances of “Evil Dead: The Musical” and then improvised its way to an entire comedy festival with stand-up performances, workshops, panels and a street party.

Legendary comedian Gilbert Gottfried* will be headlining the inaugural event. Other headliners include Donnell Rawlings and Orny Adams and another round of “Evil Dead: The Musical” for those who missed it last time or just want more singing and splattering.

Indie Art Pensacola recruited Emily Dillon, co-founder of Stingers Comedy, to help book comedians. She also won Inweekly’s Best Comedian category in Best of the Coast 2019.

“It basically means my name is easier to spell than other people’s and I can harass people more than most,” Dillon joked.

But in all seriousness, Dillon was eager to get involved and bring awareness to Pensacola’s comedy scene.

“I love my comedians like they’re my family,” Dillon said. “I’ve been hosting shows in Pensacola since 2012. I used a room down at The Jellyfish. So I have relationships with these people I’ve had for seven years. I know it’s totally selfish, but I’m so excited to see them again and see everyone mingle and help expand their comedy portfolios but also to bring so much laughter and happiness to Pensacola.”

Recent events, namely the shooting at NAS, reminded her how important laughter is for healing. She remembers being at her day job on Dec. 6 and mentally preparing for that night’s performance at The Imogene Theatre in Milton.

“I sat there at my desk crying, trying to figure out how to go on a stage and make people laugh on purpose after such a tragedy,” Dillon said. “I felt that’s the best time. That’s the one time people need you the most. But how do you balance that with paying your respects and acknowledging the horrible thing that happened but, at the same time, not giving it power?”

This aspect of comedy is largely why she and Compton Smith founded Stingers Comedy.

“We wanted people to come into a room, watch a comedy show, forget the woes of their day and what’s going on in the world and completely detach from that and laugh,” Dillon said, “and then leaving feeling better than they did when they showed up.”

Dillon looks forward to the local comedians performing at the festival but also highlighted a few “next level” out-of-towners she can’t wait to watch.

Derrick Stroup from Colorado speaks Dillon’s comedy love language, she said. He will perform at the Saturday, Jan. 4, show at Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

“They say he’s like an angry auctioneer, yelling and screaming at people,” Dillon said. “He could read my mother’s obituary and make me laugh.”

Christina Schriver will perform at the same event.

“They call her the godmother of Jacksonville comedy,” Dillon said. “She’s relatable. She’s snarky. She’s hilarious.”

Corey Mack from New Orleans frequents Pensacola. He will perform at an event at chizuko.

“He mixes beatboxing and stories about New Orleans,” Dillon said. “He’s a storyteller. Half the time, he’s not even doing his material; he’s off the cuff. He’s improv at its best.”

Diaz also suspects people will enjoy Murder Gras, a collaboration between Pensacola Mardi Gras and murder mystery dinner theatre company Improbable Cause Mystery Theatre. All shows will include a catered dinner and prizes for the attendee who discovers whodunit.

“If you’ve seen the movie ‘Knives Out,’ which is out right now and fantastic, that’s the kinda thing that this is,” Diaz said.

PENSACOLA INDIE FRINGE AND COMEDY FESTIVAL

WHAT: Pensacola’s first comedy festival that will include stand-up, improv, stage productions and more

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 2-Sunday, Jan. 5

WHERE: Multiple venues throughout downtown Pensacola

COST: $40 for a weekend pass (there also VIP and individual event options)

DETAILS:comedypensacola.com