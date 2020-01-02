20 Things to Look Forward to in 2020

A New Ocean

We say this pretty much every year, but we really think 2020 will be the year that we finally get a new Frank Ocean record. He released a few new tracks in the fall of 2019, and it’s officially been four years since “Blonde”—which, if you’re keeping score, came out four years after “Channel Orange.”

More “Euphoria”

HBO has confirmed that the way-too-grown-up high school drama is coming back for a second season. We don’t know much yet, but we do know that Zendaya will be back as Rue, so that’s enough for us.

Power Blondes

This year, theaters will be graced by not one, but two movies about iconic blondes—“Barbie” (played by Margot Robbie) and “Legally Blonde 3” (with Reese Witherspoon back as Elle Woods, of course).

Cher

Cher—yes, that Cher—is bringing her “Here We Go Again Tour” to Pensacola Sunday, March 22. If you’re smart, you’ll buy a ticket now. You know good seats go fast at the Bay Center.

“Wonder Woman 1984”

Who isn’t excited to see the sequel of this female superhero movie after the first featuring Gal Gadot?

The Live-Action Remake of “Mulan”

Live-action remakes of Disney movies are not always cool, except when they are “Mulan.” Then, they are always cool.

#HTGAWM Finale

Whether you’re ready or not, the TV gods have decided it’s time to say goodbye to law professor Annalise Keating (aka Viola Davis) and producer Shonda Rhimes’ unpredictable plotlines with this sixth season of “How to Get Away with Murder.”

<li>Nicole Kidman in “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Everyone who loves “Big Little Lies” should prepare to bing-watch Nicole Kidman star in another Liane Moriarty book-turned-TV-series in 2020—Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

#SangeetProject



Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are teaming up for a new untitled wedding reality show. After their grandiose wedding nearly broke the internet, we’re here for it.

Selena Returns

If “Lose You To Love Me” didn’t make you cry (or at least use a sad face emoji), do you even have a heart? After Selena Gomez dropped that heartfelt ballad and the empowerment pop anthem “Look At Her Now,” we’re dying to hear “Rare,” which will be her first album in five long years.

(Another) Selena Returns

It’s hard to imagine Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla not portrayed by J-Lo, but “The Walking Dead” actress Christian Serratos is an acceptable alternative. “Selena: The Series” comes out this year on Netflix.

<li>“Transcendent Kingdom”

Yaa Gyasi wrote one the best debut novels of the past decade (“Homegoing”), so it’s no surprise her follow-up is one of the most anticipated books of 2020. Slated for a July release, “Transcendent Kingdom” is about a Ghanian family and their struggles to assimilate to small-town life in Alabama.

“Never Have I Ever”

Mindy Kaling honestly does it all. “The Office” actress, comedian and writer will co-write, create and produce “Never Have I Ever,” a show inspired by her own childhood, for a Netflix debut this year.

Billie Eilish on tour

After performing upside down on “Saturday Night Live,” Billie Eilish is starting to develop a rep for killing her live performances. Who knows what wild carnivalesque trick she will try on her 2020 tour, including her headlining slot at Hangout Fest.

Hangout Fest

Again, Billie Elish will be there. And we don’t wanna name drop too much, but the festival will also be bringing Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone and Lana Del Rey to the beach this May.

“She Is Miley Cyrus”

With her on-again, off-again relationship with Liam Hemsworth, new tattoos and seemingly chronic identity crisis, fans could use a record like “She Is Miley Cyrus.” It didn’t drop in 2019 as predicted, so we have a feeling it will happen in 2020 … probably with a tour, too.

New Summer Olympics Sports

Five new sports, three of which are extreme, were added to the lineup of the 2020 Summer Olympics—baseball/softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Who’s excited for Tokyo 2020?

“I Forgot to Laugh: Humor in Contemporary Art”

After this year’s duct tape banana ordeal at the Art Basel (if you know, you know), this Pensacola Museum of Art summer exhibit sounds intriguing.

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Calling all Tom Cruise fans. Get out your aviators.

“Katy Keene”

OK, we admit it. “Riverdale” is our guilty pleasure. And, frankly, with comic book roots, this soap opera teen drama is downright cool. We can’t wait to see another Archie comic come to life in the CW spinoff “Katy Keene,” starring Lucy Hale of “Pretty Little Liars” fame.