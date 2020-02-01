Winners & Losers – 1/2/20

Winners

Cedric Alexander

Alexander was sworn in as the representative for District 3 on the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority Board at its December meeting. On Nov. 26, Governor Ron DeSantis appointed him to fill the seat left vacant since Elvin McCorvey passed away on Jan. 20. His term will expire in November 2020. A Pensacola native, Dr. Alexander began his career in 1977 as a deputy with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. He earned his bachelor’s and his master’s degrees from St. Thomas University and his doctorate from Wright State University. He served as a police officer and detective in Orlando and Miami, as deputy chief and chief of the Rochester Police Department and as federal security director with Homeland Security overseeing the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Gulf Power

Gulf Power and sister company Florida Power & Light Company, under parent NextEra Energy, Inc., were recognized on Site Selection magazine’s annual Top U.S. Utilities in Economic Development list. While owned by the Southern Company, Gulf Power worked with more than 185 companies resulting in approximately 60 location or expansion announcements since 2013. We hope new owner NextEra will continue the investment in Northwest Florida.

Hazel Barnes

The Baptist Health Care Foundation received nearly $300,000 from the Estate of Hazel Barnes to support Lakeview Center. Barnes was grateful for the compassionate care provided by Lakeview Center. One hundred percent of contributions made to the Baptist Health Care Foundation are applied to patient care, services, programs and leading-edge technology within Baptist Health Care.

Losers/h3>

Ransomware

Pensacola was among four U.S. cities that were hit with ransomware in December. The other three cities were New Orleans; Galt, Ca.; and St. Lucie, Fla. According to Emsisoft, a firm that specializes in monitoring ransomware, ransomware hit 103 federal, state and municipal agencies, 759 healthcare providers, and 86 schools and universities in 2019.

Harley Brian Palmer

The owner of Harley’s Automotive & Performance, LLC entered a plea to racketeering, organized fraud (more than $20,000 but less than $50,000), four counts of dealing in stolen property and six counts of grand theft (more than $300 but less than $5,000) before Judge Jan Shackelford on Dec. 18. Between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018, victims took their vehicles to Harley’s Automotive with the expectation that they would be repaired. Money was exchanged but the repairs were never completed. Ultimately, Harley sold several vehicles without the permission or consent of the owners. Several vehicles ended up at a recycling company and were destroyed and unrecoverable.

John Rutherford

The GOP congressman from Jacksonville had a unique argument when he defended President Donald Trump during the impeachment floor debate. He insisted the Democrats were assisting Russia President Vladimir Putin by pursuing a purely partisan impeachment of President Trump. Rutherford said, “President Putin and his cronies in Russia have been waging war on our elections with the goal of sewing discord and division in America. Do you think it has been successful?” What? Putin and Trump are best buds, right?