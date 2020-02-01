The Buzz – 1/2/20

UWF-Andrews Partnership

The University of West Florida Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine announce an expanded athletic training partnership that will allow UWF athletes additional access and resources from Andrews Institute.

Andrews Institute currently serves as the official medical partner, providing UWF athletics with team physicians. UWF and Andrews Institute signed a contract in which Andrews Institute will continue serving in this role and expand the partnership as the official sports medicine provider of UWF athletics for healthcare and orthopedic and sports medicine. Andrews Institute is the exclusive Official Medical Partner and Official Sports Medicine Provider of University Athletics Department for medical services including, but not limited to, athletics, athletic training, physical therapy, orthopedic and sports medicine.

“We are excited to expand our great relationship with the University of West Florida,” said Dr. David Joyner, Andrews Institute executive director and senior vice president. “What the University of West Florida stands for is truly astounding. We see this partnership as our world-class team taking care of another world-class team.”

Andrews Institute will provide certified athletic trainers and athletic-training services for the 400 UWF student-athletes under the medical direction of team physicians Dr. Roger Ostrander and Dr. Joshua Hackel. Andrews Institute will also grant UWF athletes access to a full-time sports medicine physical therapist at Baptist Medical Park – Nine Mile on University Parkway.

“Two great organizations are joining to forge a transformative partnership that provides the highest quality care for our student-athletes,” said Dave Scott, UWF athletics director. “We are grateful for Andrews Institute’s support and thrilled to have this world-class organization right in our own backyard.”

For more information about the University of West Florida Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, visit goargos.com.

Trump Leads in Florida

According to an InWeekly/Political Matrix poll of 727 likely Florida voters, President Donald Trump leads all five of the top Democrat candidates. However, the margins are very thin.

Joe Biden did the best in a head-to-head comparison with 43.3% as opposed to Trump’s 51.2%. Newcomer to the race, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, came close as well with 42% of the vote, leaving Trump with 52.7%.

The remainder of the top five were fairly distant. The largest margin of separation is between Trump and Mayor Pete Buttigieg—Trump with 54.7% and Mayor Buttigieg with 37.8%. Following up the pack is Trump over Sen. Bernie Sanders 55%-39.2% and Trump over Sen. Elizabeth Warren 53.1%- 39.5%.

The state is very divided. In the northern part of Florida, Trump beat Biden by 31.1 points, in the central part, Biden beat Trump by 1.8, in southwestern Florida, Trump beat Biden by 11.2 points, and in southeastern Florida, Biden beat Trump by 17.1.

Among women voters, Trump beat Biden by 4.5 points, Bloomberg by 12.7, Buttigieg by 18, Sanders by 17 and Warren by 13.2 points.

The persons sampled had a voting score of 100% for the general election cycles. The voters called were those only with landlines and were called using an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system during the hours of 3-5 p.m. between Dec. 14-15. The Margin of Error for this study is +/- 4.5% with a confidence level of 95%.

Honoring Broxson

Flags were flown at half-staff on Dec. 18 in honor of former state lawmaker John Broxson, who died last week. Gov. Ron DeSantis directed lowering the flags at the State Capitol, the Santa Rosa County Courthouse and Gulf Breeze City Hall. In a tweet last week, DeSantis said the former lawmaker was a “great public servant for the people of Northwest Florida.”

Broxson served in the Florida House from 1962 to 1964. He was elected to the Florida Senate in 1966 and served until 1972. Broxson, 87, was the brother of Sen. Doug Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze.

He served as sheriff of Santa Rosa County from 1959 to 1961, succeeding his father, who was killed in a car accident. After his time in the legislature, Broxson served on the Santa Rosa County Commission from 2004 to 2008.

Gulf Coast Science Festival

The Pensacola MESS Hall is partnering with local organizations to celebrate science in our community through the third annual Gulf Coast Science Festival. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in scientific discovery at the Field Trip Day, Expo Day and the gala MESS Hall Goes Gourmet.

Families will fill Seville Square on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy a day of free science-powered fun provided by dozens of Pensacola area businesses, schools, libraries and museums. The event will bring hands-on learning, interactive activities and experiments to inspire learners of all ages in all things STEM. The event is free and open to the public.

In addition to the Expo Day, the exhibitors will share their enthusiasm for science with 500 students during the free Field Trip day on March 27. This program gives middle school students an opportunity to learn about possible careers in science as well as discover the joys of scientific discovery.

This year’s event will close with MESS Hall Goes Gourmet, a celebration of the science of food. The event also raises funds for Pensacola MESS Hall’s efforts to increase STEM education in our community throughout the year.

“The Science Festival is an exciting opportunity for us to share the research and development that happens at our local facility every day. Our employees who volunteer at this event enjoy demonstrating the kinds of work our chemical engineers do and how we use science to make our products,” said Hattie Larson, Environmental, Safety, Security and Health program manager at Ascend Materials. Ascend has participated in the festival every year and will participate again this year.

“Sharing research with the community through the Science Festival is a great chance for our students to improve their communication skills while also demonstrating the work we do at UWF,” said Jaromy Kuhl, dean of Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering at the University of West Florida. “Last year, we had numerous fields represented, from psychology to mathematics. This year, we hope to bring even more students and departments.”

Highlights from previous years included building towers with the Society of American Military Engineers, checking for counterfeit money with Navy Federal Credit Union, a virtual reality tour of historic Belmont-DeVilliers with Kukua Institute and watching birds of prey from the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida. The event is presented by the Pensacola MESS Hall, which brings a variety of hands-on activities for exploration, from mazes to giant blocks.

“Through the Science Festival, attendees see first-hand the variety of science going on in our community. The event is a chance for these organizations to demonstrate their work and inspire future generations to pursue these fields,” said Megan Pratt, executive director of the Pensacola MESS Hall. “We are also excited to include our gala gourmet fundraising event in the festival weekend as a chance to build our capacity to reach learners beyond this event and across our community.”

More information about these activities is available at the Science Festival website, gulfcoastsciencefestival.org. The festival is still seeking organizations interested in sharing science with the community. Register at the festival website.

Week-to-Week Predictors

In a new study published in the journal Health Psychology, University of Florida researchers examined how people’s thoughts, feelings and behaviors during one week can predict weight change the following week. Knowing what factors play a role in week-to-week weight change may help people manage their weight during challenging periods, such as the holidays, said lead author Kathryn Ross, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the department of Clinical and Health Psychology in the UF College of Public Health and Health Professions, part of UF Health.

“Based on our findings, weighing yourself regularly, tracking your calories and engaging in physical activity might be particularly important strategies for preventing extra weight gain during the holidays,” said Ross. “Most people tend to experience some weight gain around the winter holiday season, but people who continue to self-monitor their calorie intake and weight are less likely to gain weight during this time. It may be that the act of writing everything down helps you say no to extra treats, or it may be that keeping track of what you eat and drink can help you make adjustments.”

In addition to self-monitoring, the researchers found people who were most successful at losing weight made food choices consistent with their weight-loss goals and placed greater importance on staying on track with goals. They also reported more positive mood, less boredom with weight-control efforts, less hunger and less temptation to eat foods “not on plan.”

Conversely, people who regained weight were less likely to self-monitor, engaged in less physical activity and had a less-positive mood, more stress and greater temptation to skip planned physical activity, and felt that staying on track took more effort.

On the basis of the data gathered during the study, Ross and her team have developed a predictive weight-gain algorithm they are using in a new $3 million study funded by the NIDDK. Following a weight-loss intervention, participants will be randomly assigned to one of two groups that will be followed for two years using a smartphone-based weight-maintenance program. One group will receive the current standard for extended care—monthly follow-ups on a fixed schedule from an interventionist to discuss barriers to weight maintenance and problem-solving strategies. In the other group, if the smartphone app detects a participant may be in a high-risk period for weight gain, an interventionist will contact the participant to offer support.

The goal is to gain an even better understanding of how healthcare providers can help individuals navigate the challenges of weight loss and weight-loss maintenance.

“Current weight-loss interventions don’t work the same for everybody, and that variability is even greater during the weight-loss maintenance period,” Ross said. “The one-size-fits-all approach isn’t going to be our answer forever. Our hope is that we will start to build the foundational data we need to develop personalized interventions for weight control.”

ADDY Applications

The Pensacola chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF) is now accepting entries for the American Advertising Awards through Jan. 16.

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting more than 40,000 entries every year in AAF club competitions across the country. Its mission is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

Conducted annually, the AAF Pensacola American Advertising Awards are the first of a three-tiered national competition. Across the country, local entrants vie for recognition as the very best in their markets. AAF Pensacola’s annual awards gala honors the advertising work of creative minds in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. District winners are then forwarded to the national stage of the American Advertising Awards.

This year’s local American Advertising Awards gala will be March 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Hilton Pensacola Beach featuring a speakeasy theme. The 1920s style prohibition era event will showcase the work of this year’s top advertising professionals and students.

For more information, visit aafpensacola.com/addytips.

Tourism Grants

Visit Pensacola is accepting event grant applications for events occurring May 1-Sept. 30, 2020. Grant workshops will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 and 15 and 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 16 in the UWF Historic Trust Bowden Building, 120 Church St. All applicants are encouraged to attend one workshop, as you will receive extra points during the scoring process if you attend. You may send your RSVP to Barbara Williams at bwilliams@visitpensacola.com.

Deadline for submissions is 3 p.m. on Feb. 11. The grant committee will meet to discuss and score applications at 2:30 p.m. on Feb 17-18 in the UWF Historic Trust Bowden Building, 120 Church St. The grant committee will then send their recommendations for awards to the Visit Pensacola Board of Directors meeting on Feb. 26 for their final approval. For more details, visit visitpensacola.com.

Teaching Scholarships

The 2019-2020 application info for the FREA teaching scholarship has been released to Escambia School District counselors and contacts. High School seniors must apply online this year by the deadline, Jan 20, 2020.

Qualifications, instructions are on the Florida Retired Educators website, frea.org/scholarship. A personal interview is required and will be scheduled in early February with the scholarship committee after the applications are reviewed. Questions? Contact senior counselors at local high schools, or call Melinda Beckett at melindabeckett@cox.net.

Mark Your Calendar

Community Forums on the appointed school superintendent will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the cafeteria at Beulah Middle School, 6001 W. Nine Mile Road, and 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in the cafeteria at Tate High School, 1771 Tate Road. All input gathered during the events will be collected and provided to the Escambia County School Board members and will be available online.

Chappie James Museum celebrates General Daniel “Chappie” James’ 100th birthday from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Sanders Beach-Corrine Jones Resource Center, 913 S. I St. Semi-formal attire. Tickets are $65. Purchase tickets at the museum, 1608 Martin Luther King Drive.