A ‘Good Date’ with Gilbert Gottfried

By Savannah Evanoff

Gilbert Gottfried doesn’t cringe when he hears his own voice.

After all, he’s made a career out of it. The comedian and voice actor was the sound of Iago the parrot in “Aladdin” and Kraang Subprime in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and his dirtiest, most offensive jokes are told in the same exaggerated shriek of a voice for his stand-up act—which earned him a spot on season six of “Saturday Night Live.”

No, hearing his own voice doesn’t bother him. Other things kinda do.

“I still watch myself on TV or a movie and I’ll go, ‘Wait, I don’t really walk that way,” Gottfried said. “I don’t make those faces.’ In my mind, as I’m doing it, I’m Tom Cruise.”

It’s no surprise Gottfried has a podcast—though he admits it was his wife Dara Kravitz’s idea. Gottfried isn’t exactly tech-savvy. He’s like your grandma, he said, unsure if the “on” button really turns things on. Does it even need to be plugged in?

Yeah, podcasts are peculiar.

“I was feeling really comfortable being the person interviewed, where I could sit back and say, ‘Boy, this interviewer’s an idiot,’” Gottfried said. “Now I feel like, ‘Wait a minute, now I’m the idiot. I’m the one with the dumb questions.’ It reminds me—when I’m in an interview or on stage—think of it as a good or bad date. A good date, three hours go past, and you feel like you’ve just been talking for five minutes. A bad date is five minutes go by and you feel like you’ve been there for three hours.”

In Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast (with co-host Frank Santopadre), some of his best “dates” were with Dick Van Dyke, Neil Sedaka, who practically put on a private concert, Bruce Dern and Sonny Fox, who threw a major curveball with fascinating war stories.

Choosing guests is tricky.

“All these people I admired, how many are around anymore?” Gottfried said. “Two or three times, we asked someone to do the show and they agreed and then died a couple of days later. I was originally gonna call it the ‘Before It’s Too Late’ show. I feel like the Grim Reaper sometimes.”

His other side hustle is Cameo, in which people pay for him to read a script in a personalized video.

“A baseball player—I think it’s Brett Favre or something—he got in trouble; there was a mini scandal there because he read what they gave him to read,” Gottfried said. “It didn’t sound like anything bad, and then it had secret messages in it for some white supremacist Nazi group. I feel like, ‘If they pay me, I’ll do messages for Al-Qaeda.’ Just give me the correct pronunciation of infidel.”

Gottfried doesn’t mind the gig. There are no small parts—this he knows.

“My all-time favorite voiceover job was Disney had called years after ‘Aladdin’ was out and they were putting out whatever,” Gottfried said. “I went to the recording place, got in the booth and over the phone, the director’s calling from California, and he said, ‘We just need Iago the parrot to laugh.’ I faced the mic and I went, ‘Haha.’ They said, ‘OK, great. Thanks for coming.’ I got a check for that. If it was 39 cents, it would’ve been too much.”

Gottfried landed the iconic “Aladdin” role practically by accident. No one in it predicted how huge it would become, he said.

“I remember watching it in the theater and they got to the cast and started playing ‘A whole New World,’ and the audience started cheering,” Gottfried said. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m in show business.’”

His kids have seen it, but Gottfried’s career successes are equivalent to dad jokes—cute, but mostly unimpressive.

“I remember years ago, somehow ‘Popeye the Sailor Man’ came up, and I said to my daughter, ‘Oh, that’s an old cartoon around when I was a kid,’” Gottfried said. “My daughter said, ‘Were you in it?’ They think in terms of that.”

And having kids hasn’t changed Gottfried’s crude stand-up comedy a bit.

“What I’ve always said is my career walks the tightrope between early morning children’s programming and hardcore porn,” Gottfried said. “Luckily, I’ve been able to, for the most part, stay on that tightrope … I feel like if either one of my kids says a dirty word, I can’t with a straight face reprimand them. I’ll start laughing, because I’m like, ‘I’m not the person to tell them this.’”

Gottfried really can’t explain his long and diverse career. He has stupidity on his side, he said.

“I didn’t think in terms of the odds of making it,” Gottfried said. “I think I’ve remained just as stupid. Whenever I’ll get frustrated or depressed about how my career’s going at any certain point, I’ll think, ‘Man, there were millions of people I’d see every night hitting the same clubs as I was for years in a row, and I don’t know where any of them are. I don’t remember their names or what they looked like.’ I think, ‘Oh Christ, I could’ve been one of those.’”

Gottfried is a household name, but for some reason (maybe an offensive one), he doesn’t yet have an episode on Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” But he did once make an appearance on Jay Leno’s “Garage.”

“There was an article about me in Vulture, and the title is ‘Gilbert talks about his career and why he’ll never be on “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,”’ but if they asked me, I’d do it,” Gottfried said.

Gilbert Gottfried

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5

WHERE: Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox Place

COST: Starting at $18

DETAILS: pensacolasaenger.com or comedypensacola.com