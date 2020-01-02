Year in Preview

By Savannah Evanoff and Joani Delezen

Out with the old; in with the new. That’s how we are starting this new decade, and we hope you are, too. Because let’s face it, 2019 was kind of a mess.

Sure, there were some bright moments—like Lizzo saving our collective souls and the U.S. Women’s soccer team’s big win. But for the most part, the past 12 months have been a blur of scandals, disappointments and heartbreaking headlines. And even though we know 2020 is going to be exhausting, too—it’s an election year, after all—we’re still welcoming it with open arms and minds.

Around the Inweekly offices, we can’t think of a better way to start planning a fresh year than by having a few well-curated lists as a guide. That’s exactly why we always put together this handy Year in Preview issue every January. From popular festivals like Hangout to can’t-miss concerts like Cher, it’s a snapshot of some of the upcoming year’s best local happenings and a (somewhat ranked) collection of some super random, super entertaining things we’re anticipating most in the new year.

PLAN YOUR YEAR

A 2020 Local Event Calendar

—ANNUAL FESTIVALS AND MAJOR COMMUNITY EVENTS—

Pensacola Indie Fringe and Comedy Festival

Jan. 2-5

Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade

Feb. 22

pensacolamardigras.com

Pensacon

Feb 28-March 1

pensacon.com

Ciclovia Open Streets

March 28

pensacolaopenstreets.com

Blue Wahoos Home Opener

April 9

bluewahoos.com

Pensacola Crawfish Festival

April 26-28

fiestapensacola.org

Hangout Fest

May 15-17

hangoutmusicfest.com

Grand Fiesta Parade

May 29

fiestapensacola.org

Pensacola Beach Air Show

July 8-11

visitpensacolabeach.com

Pensacola Seafood Festival

Sept. 25-27

fiestapensacola.org

Foo Foo Festival

Early November

foofoofest.com

Great Gulf Coast Arts Festival

Nov. 6-8

ggaf.org

—CULTURAL PERFORMANCES—

BALLET PENSACOLA

balletpensacola.org

Paquita and Rocketman: The Music of Elton John

Feb. 21-23

Mary Poppins

April 17-19 & 24-26

Pensacola Opera

pensacolaopera.com

Don Giovanni

Jan. 24 & 26

Easy to Love

Feb. 13

Il trovatore

March 20 & 22

PENSACOLA LITTLE THEATRE

pensacolalittletheatre.com

Improvable Cause

Jan. 11

Schoolhouse Rock LIVE!

Jan. 24-Feb. 9

Short Attention Span Theatre 2020

Feb. 14-23

Winnie the Pooh

March 20-29

Other Desert Cities

May 1-9

Rock of Ages

May 22-June 7

Hand to God

June 12-20

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

pensacolasymphony.com

Beethoven & Blue Jeans

Jan. 11

Mozart Madness

Feb. 1

From Hollywood: John Williams and More

Feb. 8

Russian Spectacular

Feb. 29

Verdi: Requiem

March 28

Center Stage: A Benefit Concert

April 3

The Music of Triumph

April 25

Music for Families

May 16

BROADWAY IN PENSACOLA SERIES

pensacolasaenger.com

Waitress

Jan. 15 & 16

CATS

Feb. 15 & 16

Jersey Boys

March 5

The Color Purple

May 23 & 24

—SELECT LIVE MUSIC EVENTS AND SHOWS—

Vinyl Music Hall

vinylmusichall.com

Evil Dead: The Musical

Jan. 2-4

Rising Appalachia

Jan. 19

Hawthorne Heights and Emery

Jan. 21

Citizen Cope

Jan. 24

AJJ

Jan. 31

Whitney

Feb. 3

Against Me!

March 28

Circa Survive

March 29

PENSACOLA BAY CENTER

pensacolabaycenter.com

Lauren Daigle

Feb. 20

Cher

March 22

JoJo Siwa

May 29

SAENGER THEATRE

pensacolasaenger.com

WUWF presents The Capitol Steps

Jan. 17

Travis Tritt

Jan. 30

Black Violin

Feb. 11

Gordon Lightfoot

Feb. 19

Dennis DeYoung

Feb. 21

Joe Bonamassa

Feb. 26

Brian Regan

March 12

Rain: A tribute to the Beatles

April 5

Celtic Woman Celebration

April 19

Michael Jackson: A Thrilling Tribute

May 29

SIGNATURE ROAD RACES, TRAILS AND TRIS

Pensacola Beach Run: Half Marathon 10K/5K

Jan. 11

pensacolarunners.com

Double Bridge Run: 15K/5K

Feb. 1

doublebridgerun.com

Blackwater 50K Trail Run & Relay

Feb. 15

runpensacola.com

McGuire’s 5K Prediction Run

March 7

mcguiresirishpub.com

Rock N Fly: ½ Marathon & 5K

March 21

runrocknfly.com

Bayou Hills Run: 10K, 5K and Kids Run

March 28

bayouhillsrun.org

Pensacola Triathlon

April 26

tripensacola.com

Pensacola Women’s Half Marathon

Nov. 8

facebook.com/pensacolasports

Pensacola Museum of Art Exhibitions

pensacolamuseum.org

100 Faces of War

On view until Jan. 19

John Markowitz

On view until Feb. 2

66th Annual Youth Art Focus

Jan. 31-March 1

Middle School, High School & Educator Opening Reception – Feb. 4; Elementary School Opening Reception – Feb. 7

STEAM 2020

Feb. 14-April 6

Opening Reception – Feb. 14

66th Annual Members Exhibition

March 13-April 26

Opening Reception – March 13

Poppy Garcia: Thoughts & Prayers

March 13-April 26

Opening Reception – March

UWF BFA Exit Show

April 17-May 10

I Forgot to Laugh: Humor in Contemporary Art

May 8-Aug. 2

Selections from the Permanent Collection

May 22-Sept. 6

SLIP: Contemporary Ceramics

Aug. 14-Jan. 10, 2021

Mike Brodie

Sept. 18-Dec. 6

Antarctica: Photographs by Wade Jeffrey

Dec. 18-April 4, 2021

—GALLERY NIGHT DATES & THEMES—

gallerynightpensacola.org

Jan. 17

Theme: Lunar New Year

Feb. 28

Theme: Pensacon

March 20

Theme: Dancin’ in the Streets

April 17

Theme: Gallery Night 5k

May 15

Theme: Cars, Stars & Stripes

June 19

Theme: Throwback to the ‘80s

July 17

Theme: Blues, Jazz & Soul

Aug. 21

Theme: Back 2 School Blowout!

Sept. 18

Theme: College Tailgate Night

Oct. 16

Theme: Halloween Carnival

Nov. 20

Theme: Pensacola Heritage

Dec. 18

Theme: Christmas Movies