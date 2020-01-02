Author: admin
By Savannah Evanoff and Joani Delezen
Out with the old; in with the new. That’s how we are starting this new decade, and we hope you are, too. Because let’s face it, 2019 was kind of a mess.
Sure, there were some bright moments—like Lizzo saving our collective souls and the U.S. Women’s soccer team’s big win. But for the most part, the past 12 months have been a blur of scandals, disappointments and heartbreaking headlines. And even though we know 2020 is going to be exhausting, too—it’s an election year, after all—we’re still welcoming it with open arms and minds.
Around the Inweekly offices, we can’t think of a better way to start planning a fresh year than by having a few well-curated lists as a guide. That’s exactly why we always put together this handy Year in Preview issue every January. From popular festivals like Hangout to can’t-miss concerts like Cher, it’s a snapshot of some of the upcoming year’s best local happenings and a (somewhat ranked) collection of some super random, super entertaining things we’re anticipating most in the new year.
PLAN YOUR YEAR
A 2020 Local Event Calendar
—ANNUAL FESTIVALS AND MAJOR COMMUNITY EVENTS—
Pensacola Indie Fringe and Comedy Festival
Jan. 2-5
Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade
Feb. 22
pensacolamardigras.com
Pensacon
Feb 28-March 1
pensacon.com
Ciclovia Open Streets
March 28
pensacolaopenstreets.com
Blue Wahoos Home Opener
April 9
bluewahoos.com
Pensacola Crawfish Festival
April 26-28
fiestapensacola.org
Hangout Fest
May 15-17
hangoutmusicfest.com
Grand Fiesta Parade
May 29
fiestapensacola.org
Pensacola Beach Air Show
July 8-11
visitpensacolabeach.com
Pensacola Seafood Festival
Sept. 25-27
fiestapensacola.org
Foo Foo Festival
Early November
foofoofest.com
Great Gulf Coast Arts Festival
Nov. 6-8
ggaf.org
—CULTURAL PERFORMANCES—
BALLET PENSACOLA
balletpensacola.org
Paquita and Rocketman: The Music of Elton John
Feb. 21-23
Mary Poppins
April 17-19 & 24-26
Pensacola Opera
pensacolaopera.com
Don Giovanni
Jan. 24 & 26
Easy to Love
Feb. 13
Il trovatore
March 20 & 22
PENSACOLA LITTLE THEATRE
pensacolalittletheatre.com
Improvable Cause
Jan. 11
Schoolhouse Rock LIVE!
Jan. 24-Feb. 9
Short Attention Span Theatre 2020
Feb. 14-23
Winnie the Pooh
March 20-29
Other Desert Cities
May 1-9
Rock of Ages
May 22-June 7
Hand to God
June 12-20
PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
pensacolasymphony.com
Beethoven & Blue Jeans
Jan. 11
Mozart Madness
Feb. 1
From Hollywood: John Williams and More
Feb. 8
Russian Spectacular
Feb. 29
Verdi: Requiem
March 28
Center Stage: A Benefit Concert
April 3
The Music of Triumph
April 25
Music for Families
May 16
BROADWAY IN PENSACOLA SERIES
pensacolasaenger.com
Waitress
Jan. 15 & 16
CATS
Feb. 15 & 16
Jersey Boys
March 5
The Color Purple
May 23 & 24
—SELECT LIVE MUSIC EVENTS AND SHOWS—
Vinyl Music Hall
vinylmusichall.com
Evil Dead: The Musical
Jan. 2-4
Rising Appalachia
Jan. 19
Hawthorne Heights and Emery
Jan. 21
Citizen Cope
Jan. 24
AJJ
Jan. 31
Whitney
Feb. 3
Against Me!
March 28
Circa Survive
March 29
PENSACOLA BAY CENTER
pensacolabaycenter.com
Lauren Daigle
Feb. 20
Cher
March 22
JoJo Siwa
May 29
SAENGER THEATRE
pensacolasaenger.com
WUWF presents The Capitol Steps
Jan. 17
Travis Tritt
Jan. 30
Black Violin
Feb. 11
Gordon Lightfoot
Feb. 19
Dennis DeYoung
Feb. 21
Joe Bonamassa
Feb. 26
Brian Regan
March 12
Rain: A tribute to the Beatles
April 5
Celtic Woman Celebration
April 19
Michael Jackson: A Thrilling Tribute
May 29
SIGNATURE ROAD RACES, TRAILS AND TRIS
Pensacola Beach Run: Half Marathon 10K/5K
Jan. 11
pensacolarunners.com
Double Bridge Run: 15K/5K
Feb. 1
doublebridgerun.com
Blackwater 50K Trail Run & Relay
Feb. 15
runpensacola.com
McGuire’s 5K Prediction Run
March 7
mcguiresirishpub.com
Rock N Fly: ½ Marathon & 5K
March 21
runrocknfly.com
Bayou Hills Run: 10K, 5K and Kids Run
March 28
bayouhillsrun.org
Pensacola Triathlon
April 26
tripensacola.com
Pensacola Women’s Half Marathon
Nov. 8
facebook.com/pensacolasports
Pensacola Museum of Art Exhibitions
pensacolamuseum.org
100 Faces of War
On view until Jan. 19
John Markowitz
On view until Feb. 2
66th Annual Youth Art Focus
Jan. 31-March 1
Middle School, High School & Educator Opening Reception – Feb. 4; Elementary School Opening Reception – Feb. 7
STEAM 2020
Feb. 14-April 6
Opening Reception – Feb. 14
66th Annual Members Exhibition
March 13-April 26
Opening Reception – March 13
Poppy Garcia: Thoughts & Prayers
March 13-April 26
Opening Reception – March
UWF BFA Exit Show
April 17-May 10
I Forgot to Laugh: Humor in Contemporary Art
May 8-Aug. 2
Selections from the Permanent Collection
May 22-Sept. 6
SLIP: Contemporary Ceramics
Aug. 14-Jan. 10, 2021
Mike Brodie
Sept. 18-Dec. 6
Antarctica: Photographs by Wade Jeffrey
Dec. 18-April 4, 2021
—GALLERY NIGHT DATES & THEMES—
gallerynightpensacola.org
Jan. 17
Theme: Lunar New Year
Feb. 28
Theme: Pensacon
March 20
Theme: Dancin’ in the Streets
April 17
Theme: Gallery Night 5k
May 15
Theme: Cars, Stars & Stripes
June 19
Theme: Throwback to the ‘80s
July 17
Theme: Blues, Jazz & Soul
Aug. 21
Theme: Back 2 School Blowout!
Sept. 18
Theme: College Tailgate Night
Oct. 16
Theme: Halloween Carnival
Nov. 20
Theme: Pensacola Heritage
Dec. 18
Theme: Christmas Movies
