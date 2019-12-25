What are you doing New Year’s Eve?

Author: admin
Post Date: 2019-12-25 16:00:49
Found in: A&E
Tags: Pensacola New Year's Eve,
No idea? You’re in luck, because we’ve got a few suggestions—including some swanky multi-course dinners, a night at the symphony and the ultimate booty-shaking dance party. Cheers to 2020, y’all!
2020 NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY 8 a.m.-until. Free admission. Live music from Tyler Livingston & The Absolutes, balloon drop and fireworks at midnight. Bamboo Willie’s Beachside Bar, 400 Quietwater Beach Road. bamboowillies.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE AT FISH HOUSE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (lunch); 2 p.m.-until (dinner). Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE AT FIVE SISTER’S 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (lunch); 4-9 p.m. (dinner). Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
LUCAS’ NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY 3-5 p.m. seating, $99. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. seating, $165. Lucas’, 400 Quietwater Beach Road, Ste. 5A.
facebook.com/localsknowlucas
NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER AT POT ROAST & PINOT 4-5:15, fixed three-course meal, $30. 7 and 9:30 seatings, four-course gala menu, $75 plus $40 for optional wine pairing. Pot Roast & Pinot, 11-B S. Palafox. potroastpinot.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE AT V. PAUL’S 4:30-10:30 p.m. Four-course Italian meal. $59.95. Make reservations at 466-5855. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox.
NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER AT SEVILLE QUARTER 5:30 and 8 p.m. seatings. $50-60. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SOUTH MARKET FOUR-COURSE DINNER + BUBBLES 5:30-9 p.m. $55 per person, $120 per couple. South Market, 232 E. Main St. facebook.com/eatsouthmarket
NEW YEAR’S EVE AT UNION PUBLIC HOUSE 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $80 per person. Special tasting menu with optional wine pairing, $35. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. facebook.com/unionpensacola
NEW YEAR’S EVE SEATINGS AT JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE 7 and 9 p.m. $125. Three-course meal with complimentary party favors and Hoppin’ John at midnight. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
CELEBRATE NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA 7 p.m. $23 and up. Pianist Ian Parker returns for George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Debussy’s Clair de lune, and saxophonist Dave Camwell shares jazz favorites from Duke Ellington and Richard Rodgers. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasymphony.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE AT ANGELENA’S Seatings at 7 and 9 p.m. $125 per person. Four-course meal and wine pairings. Angelena’s, 101 E. Intendencia St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
BOOTY DROP 2020: Y2K THROWBACK EDITION 8 p.m. $10, includes champagne toast. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
RING IN 2020 AT THE WINERY 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $20. ‘80s theme party. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave. facebook.com/frazierscountrywines
NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT PENSACOLA HILTON 8 p.m. Free concert from Shazam Rocks. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
BOUJ YEAR’S EVE 8 p.m. $99-$129. DJ, tarot card readers, cocktail displays and games, magicians and drag show. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH WITH PARADISE ALL STARS 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE AT SEVILLE QUARTER 8 p.m.-3 a.m. $20-$75. All guests will get party favors and enjoy a Cristalino Cava Brut toast at midnight. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $95-$125. Includes open bar, party favors, champagne toast and breakfast buffet. Skopelo’s, 600 S. Palafox St. skopelosatnewworld.com
NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATION AT SANDSHAKER 9 p.m.-1 a.m. No cover charge; live music from Horseshoe Kitty. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE FIREWORKS DISPLAY Midnight. Pensacola Beach Boardwalk, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
WEDNESDAY 1.1
NEW YEAR’S DAY BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $8 bottomless mimosas, $5 Bloody Marys. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach
Author: admin
Post Date: 2019-12-25 16:00:49
Found in: A&E
Tags: Pensacola New Year's Eve,