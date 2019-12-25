What are you doing New Year’s Eve?

No idea? You’re in luck, because we’ve got a few suggestions—including some swanky multi-course dinners, a night at the symphony and the ultimate booty-shaking dance party. Cheers to 2020, y’all!

2020 NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY 8 a.m.-until. Free admission. Live music from Tyler Livingston & The Absolutes, balloon drop and fireworks at midnight. Bamboo Willie’s Beachside Bar, 400 Quietwater Beach Road. bamboowillies.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT FISH HOUSE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (lunch); 2 p.m.-until (dinner). Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT FIVE SISTER’S 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (lunch); 4-9 p.m. (dinner). Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

LUCAS’ NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY 3-5 p.m. seating, $99. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. seating, $165. Lucas’, 400 Quietwater Beach Road, Ste. 5A.

facebook.com/localsknowlucas

NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER AT POT ROAST & PINOT 4-5:15, fixed three-course meal, $30. 7 and 9:30 seatings, four-course gala menu, $75 plus $40 for optional wine pairing. Pot Roast & Pinot, 11-B S. Palafox. potroastpinot.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT V. PAUL’S 4:30-10:30 p.m. Four-course Italian meal. $59.95. Make reservations at 466-5855. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox.

NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER AT SEVILLE QUARTER 5:30 and 8 p.m. seatings. $50-60. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SOUTH MARKET FOUR-COURSE DINNER + BUBBLES 5:30-9 p.m. $55 per person, $120 per couple. South Market, 232 E. Main St. facebook.com/eatsouthmarket

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT UNION PUBLIC HOUSE 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $80 per person. Special tasting menu with optional wine pairing, $35. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. facebook.com/unionpensacola

NEW YEAR’S EVE SEATINGS AT JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE 7 and 9 p.m. $125. Three-course meal with complimentary party favors and Hoppin’ John at midnight. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

CELEBRATE NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA 7 p.m. $23 and up. Pianist Ian Parker returns for George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Debussy’s Clair de lune, and saxophonist Dave Camwell shares jazz favorites from Duke Ellington and Richard Rodgers. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasymphony.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT ANGELENA’S Seatings at 7 and 9 p.m. $125 per person. Four-course meal and wine pairings. Angelena’s, 101 E. Intendencia St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

BOOTY DROP 2020: Y2K THROWBACK EDITION 8 p.m. $10, includes champagne toast. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

RING IN 2020 AT THE WINERY 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $20. ‘80s theme party. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave. facebook.com/frazierscountrywines

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT PENSACOLA HILTON 8 p.m. Free concert from Shazam Rocks. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

BOUJ YEAR’S EVE 8 p.m. $99-$129. DJ, tarot card readers, cocktail displays and games, magicians and drag show. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH WITH PARADISE ALL STARS 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT SEVILLE QUARTER 8 p.m.-3 a.m. $20-$75. All guests will get party favors and enjoy a Cristalino Cava Brut toast at midnight. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $95-$125. Includes open bar, party favors, champagne toast and breakfast buffet. Skopelo’s, 600 S. Palafox St. skopelosatnewworld.com

NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATION AT SANDSHAKER 9 p.m.-1 a.m. No cover charge; live music from Horseshoe Kitty. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE FIREWORKS DISPLAY Midnight. Pensacola Beach Boardwalk, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

WEDNESDAY 1.1

NEW YEAR’S DAY BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $8 bottomless mimosas, $5 Bloody Marys. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach