New Leaders at the Helm

By Jeremy Morrison

Both the city of Pensacola and Escambia County are wrapping up an eventful year and heading into 2020 facing a number of key issues that present both challenges and opportunities.

To help lead each local government through this next year, two new people are stepping into the top spot on the respective legislative bodies. For the county, Steven Barry chairs the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners. Over at the city, Jewel Cannada-Wynn serves as president of the Pensacola City Council.

Both elected leaders have served in the lead role once before, so they are not strangers to taking the helm. And each has their sights set on specific issues they expect to be placed upon their table in the coming year.

As Pensacola and Escambia head into 2020, Barry and Cannada-Wynn spent a few minutes with Inweekly discussing their plans and expectations for local government and the communities they serve.

Escambia Expectations

Escambia County experienced a roller coaster of a year in 2019. Against the backdrop of a still-ongoing investigation by the Florida Department of Health into the county’s Emergency Medical Services department, a procession of top staffers began to file out the exit, including the interim county administrator, assistant administrator and multiple department heads.

“The administration thing is a big deal,” Chairman Barry said.

Since this administration meltdown, which occurred throughout the spring, Escambia has been in recovery mode. The commission brought in Janice Gilley as the county’s new administrator, with instructions to begin the rebuilding process. So far, Barry’s encouraged with the developments he’s seen, calling the process “an exciting opportunity” and expressing “unconditional confidence in Janice’s ethics and aptitude to lead the county forward.”

“I’m very excited. I couldn’t be happier with the work that she’s done since July,” Barry said. “I think there’s going to be more and more good things, more and more progress.”

Looking ahead to next year, the chairman knows the EMS investigation will remain an issue—“I think the board will give a lot of weight to the findings of the investigations”—but also lists off a number of other items he feels the commission needs to be mindful of. Chief among these issues is the fate of the Pensacola Bay Center.

“The issue being an issue is not really a new conversation,” Barry said, adding that he feels the time has come to take action on this front. “Things can only be put off so long.”

For years, Escambia’s leaders have discussed upgrading the Bay Center, formerly the Pensacola Civic Center, which it funds. The aging venue currently hosts a wide variety of events, from concerts to monster truck rallies to graduations, but momentum has steadily built around efforts to scrap the facility and replace it with a sports complex and adjoining event venue.

While he’s generally supportive of replacing the Bay Center, Barry isn’t committed to a specific plan or even concept and said that a lot of the conversations will center on funding. He said, “I don’t think there’s appetite for property tax or sales tax revenue.”

Barry pointed toward the possibility of funding the Bay Center efforts with a fifth-cent tacked onto the current bed tax, which visitors pay when they stay in area lodging. The Tourism Development Authority has recently been discussing approving the idea.

“That would seem like a reasonable conversation,” Barry said. “It’s hard to imagine any type of new facility without Triumph or bed tax or something.”

Other issues the incoming commission chairman is thinking about as his term begins include the board’s increased involvement in employee contract negotiations, as well as overseeing the county’s continued efforts when it comes to bringing RESTORE funds, or restoration money associated with the 2010 oil spill, to the area.

Chairman Barry is also conscious of fostering healthy relationships among his fellow commissioners and also with citizens. That’s a tall order in an environment where, during this past year, dramatic discussions have spilled into the commissioner’s chambers on multiple occasions, reaching an absurd peak when Commissioner Doug Underhill presented a box labeled “industrial strength dildos” that he said a constituent had mailed to his office.

“I hope it’s an even keel year,” Barry said, expressing a desire for increased civility all the way around, from both board and gallery. “I’m going to expect that those interactions are going to be civil and healthy. And I’m going to expect that the interactions between the board will be civil and healthy.”

Barry also summed up his view of the chairman’s role, emphasizing the opportunity to serve.

“If you do it well and you do it the way I believe it’s intended to be done, it is a year of service to your colleagues,” the chairman said. “It’s not a year of additional entitlements; it’s a year of service to your colleagues.”

The View from City Hall

As she returns to the president’s seat on the Pensacola City Council, Jewell Cannada-Wynn isn’t sure what to expect. She shared, “Politics is one of those things where you never know what’s going to come up, and you never know what people’s reactions are going to be to a given issue.”

Among the issues Cannada-Wynn is expecting to deal with during her tenure is the need in the city for affordable housing. In addition to grappling with ever-present housing issues, the city has also experienced increased development in certain areas, which has led to existing residents being pushed out of some areas in search of more affordable housing.

“I think we need to have a definite direction when we speak of housing, especially when we talk about affordable housing,” Cannada-Wynn said, pointing to the city’s current efforts to put together a task force to come up with a plan to address this issue.

The council president also expects to be discussing planning efforts, like the urban redesigns outlined in this past year’s SCAPE plan focused on a walkable and connected urban core, as well as the recent masterplan presented for the area west of downtown, encompassing Maritime Park and the 19-acre former wastewater treatment site near city hall. While council approved the financing of $17 million with an eye on these projects, Cannada-Wynn said that a decision still needs to be made on how best to use these funds.

“I’m hoping we will have a discussion about it,” she said, pointing to an upcoming workshop on the topic.

Baptist Hospital’s recently-announced departure from its current campus to a new home near Davis Highway and I-110, while it will take years to play out, will also be a focus of the city soon, as officials begin to consider how the current campus near downtown can be used going forward.

“I would love to see a mixed-use area over there,” Cannada-Wynn said, adding that she was “optimistic” about the opportunity. “I’m just hoping that we can all come together to come up with something that would benefit that corridor.”

Also on the radar is the process of assessing the city’s ordinances.

“Some of the ordinances are old. Are they still as effective as they should be?” she asked. “We know that we need to deal with this issue to function effectively as a city.”

City council has attempted this recodification process before, under the previous administration of mayor Ashton Hayward. But that “got bogged down” as council and the mayor worked to hammer out a relationship under the then-new strong-mayor form of government.

“I know the major hiccup the last time was the balance of power. But I don’t think that we’re going to have those issues this time,” Cannada-Wynn said, explaining that Mayor Grover Robinson has fostered a relationship built on collaboration and accessibility. “That type of environment and climate really improves the effectiveness of the city. I’m really pretty positive and pretty happy about it.”