Rest in Peace
A fashion icon. A forever teen idol. A truly beloved author. Big Bird himself. Sadly, 2019 took some great ones from us. These are just some of the year’s notable passings:
- John Conyers
- Elijah Cummings
- Doris Day
- Peter Fonda
- Jarad A. Higgins (Juice Wrld)
- Nipsey Hussle
- Karl Lagerfeld
- Peggy Lipton
- Peter Mayhew
- Toni Morrison
- Mary Oliver
- Ric Ocasek
- Ross Perot
- Luke Perry
- Malcolm John Rebennack (Dr. John)
- Cokie Roberts
- John Singleton
- Caroll Spinney
- Gloria Vanderbilt
Dec 25, 2019
Author: admin
Post Date: 2019-12-25 16:00:00
Found in: Cover Story
Found in: featured
Tags: CAROLL SPINNEY, Cokie Roberts, Elijah Cummings, Luke Perry, Ric Ocasek, Toni Morrison,