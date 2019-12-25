Rest in Peace



A fashion icon. A forever teen idol. A truly beloved author. Big Bird himself. Sadly, 2019 took some great ones from us. These are just some of the year’s notable passings:

  • John Conyers
  • Elijah Cummings
  • Doris Day
  • Peter Fonda
  • Jarad A. Higgins (Juice Wrld)
  • Nipsey Hussle
  • Karl Lagerfeld
  • Peggy Lipton
  • Peter Mayhew
  • Toni Morrison
  • Mary Oliver
  • Ric Ocasek
  • Ross Perot
  • Luke Perry
  • Malcolm John Rebennack (Dr. John)
  • Cokie Roberts
  • John Singleton
  • Caroll Spinney
  • Gloria Vanderbilt
