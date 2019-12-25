How Did They Do?

By Rick Outzen

At the beginning of this year, we singled out eight locals to watch—people whom we felt were going to be in the spotlight in 2019. We weren’t wrong. Some had great years, a few not so much.

Alex Andrade

Our freshman lawmaker had a busy and successful legislative session with six of his bills passing. He worked with Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May to keep pressure on the Florida Department of Transportation to make West Cervantes Street safer. He also held joint town halls with other elected officials in his district to hear from his constituents.

His success and outreach did upset some veteran politicians. At a May 23 meeting of Women for Responsible Legislation, State Rep. Mike Hill criticized Andrade for supporting a bill that offered protections for the LGBTQ community against discrimination in employment, housing and public places, saying bill was “not the value of Northwest Florida.” The slap at Andrade backfired on Hill when he drew condemnation for laughing at a comment from the crowd that homosexuals should be put to death.

We expect Andrade to stay in the spotlight this year. He has sponsored a bill that would remove mandatory minimums for drug offenses and allow a judge to decide the appropriate sentence for the individual defendant. He also has another bill that would reform alimony, which has attracted a lot of attention.

Escambia County School Board

The legislative body for the Escambia County School District has taken a slow, measured approach to the selection of the district’s first appointed superintendent of schools before Superintendent Malcolm Thomas’ term expires in November 2020.

We see it as a good sign the school board re-elected Patty Hightower to serve as its chairperson through this transition. She has been open-minded and transparent in leading the selection process. The board’s next community input forums on the appointed superintendent are set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Beulah Middle School, 6001 W. Nine Mile Road, and 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Tate High School, 1771 Tate Road.

Amy Lovoy

The interim county administrator failed to contain the kitten rodeo, also known as the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners, and saw her brief time at the helm of the county government completely collapse into disarray.

With Commissioners Jeff Bergosh and Doug Underhill continually taking swipes at each other, she had little time to work on big projects. She had three department heads resign over a two-week period, while the public safety department and emergency medical services imploded.

In her resignation letter, Lovoy alluded to behind-the-scenes conflicts, “I find it difficult to continue performing my duties in a place where allegations of any variety can be made and reputations ruined before an individual is allowed to answer for the charges against them. Behind all the immediate distractions, I know the county is a better place than that.”

Lovoy did land on her feet and was immediately hired by Mayor Grover Robinson to replace CFO Dick Barker, who will move into the assistant city administrator slot next March.

Amy Miller

Probably no city department head benefited from the election of Grover Robinson more than Port of Pensacola Director Amy Miller. No longer having to worry about the whims of city hall politics, Miller has been able to develop business for the port.

Offshore Inland stepped up its efforts at the port and landed repair work on a Blue Origin vessel. America’s Cup team, American Magic, has made the port its winter training facility, and Mayor Robinson is talking optimistically about the facility’s future, whether it will be in advanced technology, marine research, aquaculture or all three fields.

Pensacola Young Professionals

Coming off their successful passage of a referendum that changed the superintendent of schools to an appointed position, the young leaders have struggled to determine what will be their next step.

In May, PYP hired former board member Ruthie Christie to serve as the organization’s full-time executive director and moved its offices to the SCI Building. PYP plans to do more with the data from the annual Quality of Life (QOL) survey and work on real solutions being implemented from the data collected.

They have scheduled an expert panel for late January that will look at the five key areas of the survey—healthcare, education, child wellbeing, affordable housing and economic growth—and discuss the reality of each versus perception.

Grover Robinson

For the media and public, his weekly press conferences have been refreshing and informative. He supplemented the pressers with town hall meetings in several of the city districts.

When he came into office last fall, Robinson found the city was about $45 million short on its share of funding for Project Titan, the code name given the $210 million aviation repair facility planned for Pensacola International Airport. It took him about four months, but he was able to secure enough funding to continue the expansion. He also has been able to pull the city council together and approve funding for the SCAPE plan that will develop the infrastructure for further development along Pensacola Bay.

Though he talked about the issue, the mayor has yet to tackle homelessness and panhandling. He also has yet to define how his proposed citizen advisory committee will work and whether it will review police incidents. He will also need to show if the “old guard” at city hall—Dick Barker, Keith Wilkins and Rusty Wells—will be more transparent and open under his leadership or will they fall back into old habits.

Quint Studer

This man never sits still. He recently sold Southtowne for $60.6 million and has already begun construction on a similar mixed-use building in the Belmont-DeVilliers neighborhood. He financed the SCAPE study and an employee engagement survey for the city of Pensacola.

In September, Quint and Rishy Studer became owners of the Beloit Snappers, a Class A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Oakland Athletics in southern Wisconsin. Meanwhile, their Pensacola Blue Wahoos, a Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, clinched their fifth consecutive playoff this year.

And now he is tackling entrepreneurship. His Pensacola Entrepreneur Initiative plans to bring more structure and galvanize Pensacola’s entrepreneurial ecosystem so that it will work more efficiently for local entrepreneurs and operate well enough to attract outside entrepreneurs into making Pensacola their home. It’s a different approach to economic development.

His chief of staff, D.C. Reeves, has been working this past year full-time on PEI, mapping and studying our community’s strengths, gaps and room for improvement when it comes to entrepreneurship. We expect this initiative to take off in 2020.

Susan Woolf

Mayor Robinson’s choice for city attorney has rebuilt the city’s legal department into one more capable of handling legal matters in-house.

She came to the city having served five years as the general counsel for Escambia County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller Pam Childers. She also had worked as an assistant city attorney from 2008 to 2011 and then as general counsel for the Pensacola Police Department until 2013.

Woolf has impressed the city council and public with the thoroughness of her presentations in public meetings. Her experience has been an asset to the city.