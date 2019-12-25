Outtakes-Solid Reporting

By Rick Outzen

We have built our newspaper on investigative reporting and being a government watchdog. Our role has been to present the best, reliable facts in a meaningful context so that you can make good decisions about your lives and our community. We use a variety of reporting methods to bring you the news.

Sometimes the stories come from simply being at the right place at the right time. Our reporter Jeremy Morrison broke two big stories this year. His photograph of a drink flying in air seconds before it stuck Congressman Matt Gaetz went viral. He also caught on tape State Rep. Mike Hill laughing and misquoting the Bible about whether gays should be put to death. That story was picked up statewide and led to Florida lawmakers condemning Hill’s actions.

Sometimes the stories come together because the writer is willing to dig. The movie “Green Book” won the Oscar for Best Picture for its account of gifted pianist Don Shirley and his driver Tony Vallelonga as they traveled in the Deep South. Scott Satterwhite researched the Green Book, a publication that highlighted where African Americans could stay, dine and shop while traveling in the South, and Shirley, who was born in Pensacola. Few locals knew Shirley’s father was the pastor of St. Cyprian Episcopal Church in the Belmont-DeVilliers area.

And other times, the stories developed because sources came forward with information that hadn’t been reported by authorities. In November, we were tipped off that the former manager of the ECUA Materials Recycling Facility had been arrested for stealing over $510,000 worth of recyclables and allegedly funneling the proceeds to a shell company he owned. We requested the arrest report and reported how the alleged scheme worked and was uncovered by ECUA auditors. ECUA board members knew of the investigation, but no press release was sent to the public.

Our investigation of the Jacqueline Harris Preparatory Academy took two months to complete. The school founder, Celestine Lewis, had profited by taking a gift of the McReynolds school property from the Escambia County School District and putting it in her for-profit company instead of letting the school’s nonprofit corporation buy it.

Public records showed the school board voted for the school to pay the appraised value, $520,000, for the McReynolds property. Instead, the school would pay over $2.3 million to rent the facility to Lewis and a subsequent owner. And though the district’s agreement with the charter school had a conflict of interest clause that should have prevented Lewis from renting the McReynolds property to the school, the school district didn’t enforce it.

Though different journalistic methods were used to develop the stories, the articles were solid. We promise to continue to not let you down in 2020.