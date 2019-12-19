News of the Weird – 12/19/19

By the Editors at Andrews McMeel

WAIT, WHAT? Joe Rwamirama, 48, of Kampala, Uganda, has an unusually practical superpower: “He is known all over the city as the man who can kill mosquitoes with his farts,” local barber James Yoweri told The Sun on Dec. 10. Rwamirama said no one in his home village has ever contracted malaria because his gaseous ejections knock out insects over a 6-mile radius. “He is respectful of people around him and will only fart when there are mosquitoes around,” Yoweri continued. Rwamirama hopes to market his gas and claims that insect repellant companies have been looking into its chemical secrets, but The Sun couldn’t verify those claims.

UNDIGNIFIED DEATH When a Shelby, Ohio, police officer responded to a call on Nov. 13 about a sick or rabid raccoon on a residential street, he had a tough decision to make. The raccoon did seem either injured or ill, and according to WJW, the officer decided it needed to be destroyed. However, there is no area animal control department, and police officers don’t have the “training or equipment to capture a potentially rabid animal,” officials said. And the officer was hesitant to use his firearm because of the time of day and because some residents were outside their homes. So he decided to use his vehicle to eliminate the raccoon, running over it several times to finish the job. Unfortunately, a bystander was record- ing the incident, and people on social media are calling for the officer’s removal. The Shelby police chief responded: “The video is disturbing to watch. … We are having an independent group, with a prosecutor, to determine if any criminal charges are appropriate (but) … this incident doesn’t violate any wildlife laws.”

JUST WEIRD It’s very cold and very dark, in an existential sort of way, in Minneapolis at this time of year. To wit: Cianna Violet, 24, passes by a certain spot, near a Broadway Pizza location, as she commutes to work. In No- vember, she noticed a yellow traffic pylon with an extra something clinging to the top and pulled over to check it out. It was a rat—dead, frozen, sad. Until Dec. 3, when Violet noticed something about the rat had changed. Sure enough, someone had dressed the chilly little rodent and even remembered accessories, like a tiny silver backpack and fur-trimmed boots. The outfit is “100 percent seasonably appro- priate,” Violet told CityPages. “I’m sorry it had to die, but in death it has brought a reason to smile to hundreds.”

•Meanwhile, it’s warm and sunny in Las Vegas, and the pigeons are wearing cowboy hats. What? On Dec. 9, KVVU reported that pigeons have been spotted with tiny red cowboy hats on their heads. Mariah Hillman, who runs an animal rescue, at first thought the little headwear was cute, but then began to worry about how the hats had been affixed to the birds’ heads. “Did they glue them? … Is it something that’s going to impede their flight or attract predators?” she wondered. Hillman and her agency have been handing out business cards and asking people who see the little urban cowbirds to “just feed them until I get here. I’m only 3 miles away and I’ll come trap them.”

GREAT ART! In Miami Beach, Florida you don’t even have to leave the ocean- front to get caught in a traffic nightmare. For Miami’s Art Basel, Argentinian artist Leandro Erlich unveiled on Dec. 3 a masterpiece three months in the making: sand sculptures of 66 actual-size cars and trucks locked in a traffic jam, which he calls “Order of Importance.” His artwork is meant to bring attention to the climate crisis, Dezeen reported. The work includes several lanes of traffic split by a traffic divider. Most of the vehicles are partially submerged in a nod to rising sea levels created by global warming. “As an artist, I am in a constant struggle to make people aware of this reality,” Erlich said. It is his largest project to date.

From Andrews McMeel Syndication

News Of The Weird

© 2019 Andrews McMeel