Buzz – 12/19/19

Musical City Chairs

With the departure of former city administrator Chris Holley this month, Mayor Robinson had a couple of new staffing announcements lined up for his Monday, Dec. 9, press conference. The mayor has shuffled Keith Wilkins, formerly an assistant administrator, into the top admin slot and intends to move Chief Financial Officer Dick Barker over to the vacated assistant position. In turn, Amy Lovoy, Barker’s recently hired assistant, is expected to step into the CFO position.

“We’re excited to have Dick up on the seventh floor,” Robinson said. “Having the opening up there allowed us to work with Dick and keep his expertise. He has a number of understandings of the city and how things work, and he’s still got a couple of years before he DROPs, as well, so we would love to pull him up here and work with him.”

Both Barker and Wilkins are in the DROP retirement program, meaning they have a limited window of time left on their employment clocks.

“At the end of your five years, you’re gone; you have to leave,” the mayor said, explaining the DROP system, in which an employee is able to start collecting some retirement benefits while also continuing to work.

“Currently, I’m in the FRS program, and my date for retirement is December 2023, is what I’m looking at,” Barker explained. “Keith just went in. Keith probably has about four years if he wants it.”

Mayor Robinson had previously said that both Barker and Wilkins were expected to soon retire, but in more recent discussions, they agreed to stay on a bit longer. Wilkins, the mayor said, has agreed to stay until at least December 2021.

While Wilkins has already assumed the administrator position—“We’re happy to have him, even though his first day has been a cyberattack,” the mayor said—both Barker and Lovoy must be approved by the Pensacola City Council. The mayor said that Barker would remain CFO through March, at which time both he and Lovoy would take on their new respective roles at city hall. Barker’s purview will consist of sanitation, the port and airport, as well as Pensacola Energy and special projects.

Gulf Power Loves Hill

Last month, State Rep. Mike Hill received $1,000 from Responsible Government Committee of Gulf Power Company Employees. The Political Action Committee is funded by Gulf Power, even though its name refers to the utility’s employees. Gulf Power put $50,000 in the PAC in July.

The Orlando Sentinel editorial board has described Hill and fellow lawmaker Dennis Baxley as “poster children for today’s lack of political accountability.”

Inweekly’s report of Hill laughing at a constituent’s suggestion that gay people be put to death per the Bible (Inweekly, “The Gospel of Mike Hill,” 5/30/19) drew nationwide criticism, including from House Speaker Jose Olivá and his 2020 successor, Chris Sprowls. He is considered one of the most ineffective lawmakers in the Florida House. Yet, Gulf Power appears to be endorsing him.

Old Capitol Goes Blue

Florida’s Old Capitol went blue to support the Pensacola community after the fatal shooting on Dec. 6 at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last Thursday he had ordered the historic building to be bathed in blue light nightly through Sunday.

“Home of the @BlueAngels, @NASPCOLA is important to the identity of our state,” DeSantis tweeted. “I’ve requested the Florida Historic Capitol be lit blue from December 9-15 to honor and stand with the Pensacola community following last week’s tragedy.”

Mohammed Alshamrani, a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force studying at Pensacola’s Naval Aviation Schools Command, killed three U.S. sailors before being killed by an Escambia County sheriff’s deputy.

Closing Gun Loop

The News Service of Florida’s Jim Turner reported Florida wildlife officials moved quickly last Wednesday to try to close a “loophole” that allowed a citizen of Saudi Arabia to legally buy a handgun and ammunition used to kill three people at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission directed staff members to immediately provide a proposal that would end the ability of such foreign citizens to buy handguns if they hold Florida hunting licenses.

Commissioner Rodney Barreto said he spoke to Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier in the day and wanted immediate action.

“There’s been a terrible issue that happened here in Florida, where a foreigner was able to get a hunting license. Then he was able to buy a gun, and he was able to kill some American soldiers,” Barreto said. “We need to close that loophole. We need to close it right away. We need to look at all our rules and regulations. We’ve got to make sure foreigners cannot get guns and have the ability to kill American citizens. We need to figure that out today.”

Shooter Mohammed Alshamrani, who was killed by an Escambia County sheriff’s deputy, was a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force, studying at Pensacola’s Naval Aviation Schools Command.

Federal law generally prevents people in the United States on non-immigrant visas from having guns, according to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). But an exception allows them to have guns if they have valid hunting licenses.

The Pensacola shooter, in the U.S. since August 2017, had obtained his Florida hunting license in mid-April and in July bought a 9 mm Glock 45 pistol, with an extended magazine, from a gun shop in the Pensacola area.

Besides a valid hunting license, people with non-immigrant visas can buy guns if they are certain official representatives of foreign governments or if they are law-enforcement officers from friendly governments in the U.S. on official business, according to the ATF website.

Questions for DOD

Last Wednesday, in a U.S. House Armed Services Committee hearing, Congressman Matt Gaetz questioned Defense Secretary Mark Esper about the current status of the flight program training Saudi Arabian students in the United States, particularly at NAS Pensacola after the recent shooting on the base, and what steps the Department of Defense is taking to address Saudi Arabian students currently at NAS Pensacola.

“We have directed a stand-down that would limit Saudi participation in our US-based training to classroom training only until we can do expedited vetting of all Saudi students here in the United States,” said Esper. However, he could not confirm that more Saudi students were being accepted into the program.

“Mr. Secretary, this is an issue of great importance to my constituents,” said Gaetz. “I would hope that very soon, perhaps within the day, you would be able to make a public statement as to whether or not we are taking news students while you are undergoing that vetting process.”

Secretary Esper replied, “I think I know the answer, but I want to be affirmative in what I tell you. I think that’s a very reasonable thing to do.”

The following day, Defense Department’s spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters that no new international military students would come to the United States for training until new screening procedures are in place. The Pentagon intends to expand its role in the screening process, the bulk of which is done currently by the State Department and Homeland Security.

Audit Clears Milton

The City of Milton last week said that in an audit conducted by Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, the findings cleared the city of any financial improprieties over the past seven years.

The city hired Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors to perform an oversight review of cash transactions during fiscal years 2012 through 2018. The Milton City Council engaged the firm because of citizens’ concerns due to the indictment of the former executive director of United Way of Santa Rosa County, Guy Thompson.

Thompson served as mayor from 1994 through 2014. Since August 2014, the former mayor had not been involved with the operations of the city. The scope of work was designed to evaluate if additional forensic work should be performed within the city’s financial records.

“I’m pleased with the report. I trust Warren Averett. They are a reputable firm. We are relieved no illegal activity was found,” said Milton City Clerk Dewitt Nobles.

The report recommended an update of the city’s fraud and conflict of interest for staff and management policies with an update review every third year. The policy updates were completed at the December 10, 2019, city council meeting.

Tourism Grants

Visit Pensacola is accepting event grant applications for events occurring May 1-September 30, 2020. Grant workshops will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 and 15 and 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 16 in the UWF Historic Trust Bowden Building, 120 Church St. All applicants are encouraged to attend one workshop, as you will receive extra points during the scoring process if you attend. You may send your RSVP to Barbara Williams at bwilliams@visitpensacola.com.

Deadline for submissions is 3 p.m. on Feb. 11. The grant committee will meet to discuss and score applications at 2:30 p.m. on Feb 17-18 in the UWF Historic Trust Bowden Building, 120 Church St. The grant committee will then send their recommendations for awards to the Visit Pensacola Board of Directors meeting on Feb. 26 for their final approval. For more details, visit visitpensacola.com.

Mall Ball

The date has been set for the 25th Annual Cordova Mall Ball presented by Sandy Sansing Dealerships—Saturday, Jan. 25. Northwest Florida’s largest Mardi Gras ball, the 25th Annual Cordova Mall Ball will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight at Cordova Mall. Proceeds will be designated for the Bear Family Foundation Pediatric Oncology Center for Hope at the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart.

Tables of eight, reserved seating and admission tickets are now available for purchase. You must be 21 or older to attend, and IDs will be checked at the door. Dress is masquerade or black tie optional.

Three bands are scheduled for the event. New to the entertainment lineup will be The Tommy Morse Band, which is known for lively rock and roll. Returning will be the variety showband Starz, which offers Top 40, Motown and old-school funk. Coming back to the event will be the Reunion Band, whose setlist predominantly features rock oldies and rhythm-and-blues hits from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

A New Orleans-style French Market with jazz music is planned as part of the Mardi-Gras style festivities. Face painting and a fortune-teller also will be located in the French Market, and novelties available for purchase will include Mardi Gras masks, feather boas and more.

Approximately 25 restaurants will provide food, and a silent auction will be part of the fun. Items up for bid will include jewelry, art, spa packages and more.

The committee is seeking sponsorships and donations of items for the silent auction. If you wish to donate, please contact Jennifer Saba at 416-4661.

Every year, Cordova Mall closes early to allow volunteers to set up for the event, an expression of mall officials’ and shop owners’ dedication to the health of our community’s children. Last year, the Cordova Mall Ball raised a total of $568,755. These proceeds, along with proceeds from the events over the next three years, will go toward the brand-new Bear Family Foundation Pediatric Oncology Center for Hope at the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola.

During the past 24 years, the event has generated more than $6 million on behalf of sick and injured children at The Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart, a hospital dedicated to the care of children for more than 49 years. It is the only pediatric facility in the region.

For more information, visit cordovamallball.com.

Mark You Calendar

Chappie James Museum celebrates General Daniel “Chappie” James’ 100th birthday 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, Sanders Beach-Corrine Jones Resource Center, 913 South I St. Semi-formal attire. Tickets $65. Purchase tickets at the museum, 1608 Martin Luther King Dr.