Holiday Happenings

THURSDAY 12.19

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY TRADITIONS 3 p.m. Included with Historic Pensacola admission ($4-$8, free to UWF students). Tours begin at Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza. historicpensacola.org

MIXED MEDIA JINGLE MINGLE 5:30-7:30 p.m. Emerald Republic Brewing, 1414 W. Government St. facebook.com/pensacoladesigners

LUCAS’ UGLY SWEATER PARTY 5:30-7:30 p.m. Lucas’, 400 Quietwater Beach Road, Ste. 5A. localsknowlucas.com

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET 7:30 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

FRIDAY 12.20

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY TRADITIONS 3 p.m. Included with Historic Pensacola admission ($4-$8, free to UWF students). Tours begin at Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY NIGHT: HOLIDAY IN THE CITY 5-11 p.m. Downtown Pensacola. More than 40 artist vendors. gallerynightpensacola.org

SANTA’S WORKSHOP 6 p.m. Bring the kids for crafts, toys, cookies and hot cocoa with Santa. Must have military ID. USO Northwest Florida, 153 Ellyson Ave. facebook.com/usonorthwestflorida

TEACHERS HOLIDAY PARTY 6 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

BEER AND CAROLS 6-8 p.m. Gary’s Brewery & Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

BALLET PENSACOLA PRESENTS: THE NUTCRACKER 7 p.m. $33 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SPRUCE MARKET OPENING PARTY 7-10 p.m. $13 for one, $20 for two. Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza St. facebook.com/littlesprucemarket

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET 7:30 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

HARRY POTTER YULE BALL 8 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SATURDAY 12.21

CHRISTMAS ZOOBILEE 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gbzoo.com

SPRUCE MARKET 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza St. facebook.com/littlesprucemarket

DECK THE HALLS: A HOLIDAY LUNCH EVENT 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Traditional carols performed by Pensacola Opera. Limited seating; reserve your table by calling 469-9898. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

ENDLESS CHRISTMAS 11 a.m.-9 p.m. $38.99. Sam’s Fun City & Surf City, 6709 Pensacola Blvd. samsfuncity.com

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY TRADITIONS 3 p.m. Included with Historic Pensacola admission ($4-$8, free to UWF students). Tours begin at Tivoli High House, 205 E. Zaragoza. historicpensacola.org

POLAR EXPRESS PAJAMA PARTY 3:30 p.m. $7 a person. Enjoy “The Polar Express” on the IMAX screen. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd., navalaviationmuseum.org

YULE NIGHT LONG WINTER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION WITH DELTA5IVE 5-9 p.m. Gary’s Brewery & Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. facebook.com/garysbrew

AJ BRAVEHEARTS TOYS FOR TOTS & PET RESCUE BENEFIT CONCERT 6:30 p.m. Free with brand-new, unwrapped toy. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

BALLET PENSACOLA PRESENTS: THE NUTCRACKER 7 p.m. $33 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET 7:30 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SUNDAY 12.22

CHRISTMAS ZOOBILEE 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gbzoo.com

NUTCRACKER CHARACTER BRUNCH 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $35. For tickets, call 432-9546. Pensacola Saenger Ballroom, 118 S. Palafox.

COUNTRY CHRISTMAS MARKET 1-4 p.m. Free admission. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

BALLET PENSACOLA PRESENTS: THE NUTCRACKER 1:30 p.m. $33 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

HOLIDAY ICE SKATE 2-6:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

BIG JIM BROWN AND THE SPEEDKINGS CHRISTMAS SHOW 3-6 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET 3 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

POLAR EXPRESS PAJAMA PARTY 3:30 p.m. $7 a person. Enjoy “The Polar Express” on the IMAX screen. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

HANUKKAH CELEBRATION 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Menorah lighting and fire show. City Hall, 222 W. Main St.

strong>HOLIDAY JAM 8 p.m. Cujo & Vessel. End O’ the Alley at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 12.23

JOHN APPLEYARD TALK: PENSACOLA CHRISTMAS PAST 9 a.m. Free. Pensacola Visitor Information Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.

HOLIDAY ICE SKATE 2-6:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

CHRISTMAS PARTY AT ODD COLONY BREWING CO. 4-11 p.m. Odd Colony Brewing Co., 206 N. Palafox. facebook.com/oddcolony

CHRISTMAS BY THE BAY 5-8 p.m. Candlelight service. Community Maritime Park Amphitheater, 351 W. Cedar St. transformationchurch.com/christmas

TIDINGS OF COMFORT AND JOY 8 p.m. $15 per person. Performance of seasonal, classical music. First United Methodist Church, 6 E. Wright St. wuwf.org

TUESDAY 12.24

CHRISTMAS EVE AT ANGELENA’S Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Standard dinner at 5 p.m. along with “Feast of Seven Fishes” five-course meal for $45 per person. Angelena’s Ristorante Italiano, 101 E. Intendencia St. angelenaspensacola.com

COASTLINE CALVARY CHAPEL: CHRISTMAS EVE AT THE SAENGER 5 p.m. Free and open to the public. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SANTA SENDOFF 8-8:30 p.m. 223 S. Palafox. pensacolawinterfest.org

WEDNESDAY 12.25

CHRISTMAS DINNER 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

A CHIZUKO CHRISTMAS 8 p.m. Live music from Frank Spinatra and the Basilantros, Yam, DEAdBUGGS and Hibachi Stranglers. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

THURSDAY 12.26

THE OFFICE CHRISTMAS POP-UP BAR Through Dec. 29. Free. Trivia, games and Office-themed everything. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco