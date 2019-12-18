Hometown Sounds

By Savannah Evanoff

Andrew Kelly’s taking a risk.

The former Pensacola resident will release the third variation of rock band Slumberjack’s new album in March, and there is more of him in it than ever. “Big Shoots” comes after the EP “Black Lodge,” which was really only meant for one person, Kelly said without naming names, and the album “Oddly Calm,” a collection of poems that practically wrote themselves.

This record, featuring guitarist and vocalist Kelly and drummer Dave Hanson, is more mature, less tech-savvy and more honest.

“When I was younger, I felt like I needed to impress all those guys that were better than me for so long; then you grow up and play more and realize no one really gives a shit,” Kelly said. “Only other snobby guitar players pay attention to that stuff … This is the one I feel closest to, that best represents me as a songwriter, as a person.”

Kelly started music as Corbitt—his middle name—a solid opener where he learned how to not let people talk over him. It’s hard to do a solo act convincingly though, he said.

“It’s easy to get up there and bore everybody, especially when you’re starting a show off and no one cares anyways,” Kelly said. “I developed more of a shouting, screaming style, only for people to shut up and listen.”

He later played in Polyamorous and Alphabet City, honing that signature Pensacola sound he’s determined to get to the bottom of. Slumberjack started in the area, too. Kelly’s first variation was a high school band he formed with a buddy sophomore year.

“We were smoking weed in the shed behind my house,” Kelly said. “It was kinda early in the morning because he had to go to work. He was wearing flannel and I was wearing a bathrobe. We’re stoned and I look at him and I say, ‘You look like a lumberjack,’ because he’s got his beard and flannel, and he looks at me and says, ‘You look like a slumberjack.’”

It started silly but developed a deeper meaning. Kelly considers it some version of dormant masculinity.

“Everyone tried so hard to project their masculinity and how they’re so hard and tough,” Kelly said. “I never felt that way. I am masculine, but I don’t wear it upright as my personality.”

“Big Shoots” has two “Pensacola songs,” as Kelly calls them—“I’m Alright,” which came out Dec. 13, and “Skinny Dip.”

The pair of tracks was inspired by other songs with nods to Pensacola, such as Wilco’s “Monday” and Deerhunter’s “Pensacola.”

“I enjoyed that so much, because you feel like, ‘That’s me. That’s my place,’” Kelly said.

“I wanted to do that for myself and the people who like Slumberjack and have over the years. They’re really simple songs, singalongs, lyrics that mean so much to me and places I lived.”

Kelly snapshotted his Pensacola upbringing in the music video for “I’m Alright.” He spent three days shooting it on a handy cam with his friend Trey Pfeiffer, which meant driving around with a shot list singing the song at various Pensacola spots.

“Some are really obvious, and some are my personal favorite places,” Kelly said.

“There’s a shot of the sun and the moon, which is just these two round pylons behind Jerry’s Drive In by the graffiti bridge and the train tracks.”

Kelly remembers going there as a teenager. He lived in Cantonment, so when he first started driving, he would go downtown, smoke cigarettes and wait.

Waiting defined his adolescence but in a good way. It’s what made Pensacola his home.

“Me and my good friends buried a time capsule in Scenic Hills,” Kelly said. “I rode a long board, so we would always ride Scenic Hills and Bayview. That shot at Bayview, behind me is where the time capsule is buried. There’s a dock on Bayview I spent so much time at waiting around. You spend your youth waiting for someone to hang out.”

The video turned out exactly how he imagined, only because it wasn’t exactly what he imagined.

“So much of art is happy accidents,” Kelly said. “You have an idea. You go out and make it, and it’s not what you wanted, but it looks good.”

Kelly is a tad surprised it’s his first music video. Between music ventures, he works in the film industry in Atlanta, once as a production assistant for season three of the Netflix original series “Stranger Things” and also as a film runner for the fantasy thriller “Doctor Sleep,” in theaters now.

“Watching it when it came out, I saw how I worked on parts on each episode,” Kelly said of “Stranger Things.” “It’s a lot of background work, working with extras and telling them what to do. It’s still low on the totem pole, but just the fact I’m on this level of shows and movies already is good.”

The “I’m Alright” lyrics are also a tribute to his hometown.

“It’s written to friends of mine that have had a difficult time in Pensacola for different reasons,” Kelly said. “A number of friends got deeper into drugs and drinking more than is healthy. It’s not judgmental; it’s more just, ‘Everyone needs to call their mom and let her know you’re alright.’ The people that worry about you are the people who care about you the most.”

Didn’t he mention, this album is more mature.

“When you’re a musician, especially when you start younger, you have this idea of what success is,” Kelly said. “You think, ‘I need to sign to a label and tour by 20-something.’ If I’m not doing certain things by a certain age, I’m no good—the self-doubt that comes with music. You see bands that are younger than you blow up overnight, and you feel like you’ve missed the boat. It’s not about that. ‘Big Shoots’ is going for it, putting it out there. Even if none of it happens like you wanted or thought it would be, taking the shot is worth it every time.”

Kelly didn’t think Slumberjack would ever make this album. Half of the band lives in Austin, Texas, and half in Atlanta.

“We still get together and tour and do stuff, but ‘Big Shoots’ to me is taking the shot, going for what you love without the expectation or necessity of success to validate the whole thing,” Kelly said. “I don’t know, just not giving up. This one’s the big shoot.”

Details: facebook.com/slumberjackfl