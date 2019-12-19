Winners & Losers 12/19/19

Winners

Katherine Miller Wolf

The assistant professor of anthropology at the University of West Florida is the recipient of a Fulbright U.S. Scholar grant. Miller Wolf will teach students from the National Autonomous University of Honduras at an archaeological site in Copan, Honduras, from May to December 2020. The Council for International Exchange of Scholars has administered the U.S. Fulbright Scholar Program for nearly 70 years on behalf of the U.S. Department of State. The program awards nearly 470 teaching and research opportunities in more than 125 countries to university scholars and other professionals, including artists, attorneys and scientists.

Gulf Breeze Pools

Instead of a disconnect notice for their water or gas bills not being paid, 36 customers of Gulf Breeze Utilities received a note that Gulf Breeze Pools paid their outstanding balances in the hopes of taking a little bit of stress off of the families and giving them some more money for Christmas presents for their loved ones.

James R. Andrews

The C. Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans recently announced that James R. Andrews, orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine specialist and founder of the Andrews Institute, has been selected for membership. Dr. Andrews joins 13 other exceptional business, civic and cultural leaders from across North America in receiving 2020 honors. For more than 70 years, the Horatio Alger Award has been annually bestowed upon esteemed individuals who have succeeded despite facing adversities and who have remained committed to higher education and charitable efforts in their communities.

Losers

Matt Bevin

The former GOP governor of Kentucky issued hundreds of pardons and commutations of sentences in his final days in office after his November election defeat. The pardons included Blake Walker, who was convicted in 2003 of killing his parents; Kurt Smith, who as a teenager was found guilty of murdering his 6-week-old son; Delmar Partin, who was convicted of beheading a woman and stuffing her in a barrel; and Micah Schoettle, convicted last year of raping a child and sentenced to 23 years in prison. Schoettle had served fewer than 18 months. Bevin responded to criticism with a tweet—“No community is either more or less safe now than it was before the pardons and commutations given over the past four years.”

Florida Department of Environmental Protection

In 2010, the state agency assessed 1,249 environmental penalties in Florida totaling $10.2 million, which is more than three-and-one-half times as many penalties and double the fines assessed through the first week of December this year. FDEP has only doled out 352 penalties this year, totaling $4.4 million in fines for violating air, water, sewer, petroleum tank and other state environmental regulations. Agency officials have asserted the lower figures prove the success of its mission to help polluters clean up their acts.

Porch Pirates

According to a recent survey, about one-quarter of online shoppers surveyed said they had a package stolen. Scheduled delivery, home security and video doorbells were listed as the most significant steps to prevent theft. Or you can shop locally.