‘Not Perfect,’ Maybe ‘Dumb’

By Jeremy Morrison

The roadway improvements the state has slated for West Cervantes Street were unveiled, again, this month following a season of negative feedback regarding plans released over the summer. The revised plan was laid out on a map stretching the length of the Fricker Community Center gymnasium with detailed improvements, which include crosswalks, traffic signals, lane narrowing and landscaping.

Also detailed on the map of West Cervantes were points along the route that have seen pedestrian-vehicle conflicts. These conflict points were represented by red dots, and there were plenty.

“If you look at the map, there’s a lot,” pointed out Ian Satter, spokesman for the Florida Department of Transportation, District 3. “We’ve got to reduce that.”

Filling the gym and digesting the proposed roadway improvements during the Dec. 10 public hearing was a collection of concerned residents, business owners and government officials. Among them was Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson, who actively lobbied for changes to the original plan, most notably the removal of a barrier that ran down the middle of the street in an effort to discourage crossings at undesignated points.

“It’s not perfect,” the mayor said, looking over map, “but it certainly provides safety.”

Safety First

Improving safety along the West Cervantes corridor has always been FDOT’s primary goal with this project. While initial plans to run a barrier wall down the middle of much of the street have been scaled back, it was evident during the public hearing that there are still ample concerns about the impacts of the improvements.

”We don’t like how it breaks up the grid,” said Mayor Robison, echoing the evening’s refrain and noting how a median still divides the street, preventing both vehicles and pedestrians from crossing West Cervantes except at designated cross streets.

When FDOT released its plans for West Cervantes this past summer, the proposed barrier immediately became a focal point. Meant to prevent pedestrians from crossing the street in undesignated areas, the barrier wall also blocked left-hand turns and led to concerns that the wall would impede flow from one side of Cervantes to the other.

In addition to residents and business owners in the area, local government officials lodged their complaints about the proposed safety improvements with FDOT. The city of Pensacola in particular pushed the state to rethink its plan.

“The first thing the city said was we want to see all the roads opened,” Mayor Robinson said.

While FDOT hasn’t opened up every cross street in the project area, which goes from Dominquez Street to A Street, it has reduced the barrier wall by about 6,000 linear feet, bringing it down to 2,800 linear feet. In many instances, the wall has been replaced with a landscaped median.

Also included in the state’s revised plan are some new traffic signals—allowing for both vehicular and pedestrian crossing of West Cervantes—as well as lighted crosswalks. The four new signals will be located at Kirk, R, L and J streets, while the seven new crosswalks will be located in places to enable mid-block crossings.

Other components of the safety improvements include narrowing lanes from 12 feet to 10 or 11 feet, adding sidewalk bulb-out areas, reducing the speed from 35 to 30 and aligning the road so that it features “gentle meander patterns” in the lanes to slow traffic.

FDOT is almost done with the design phase of the West Cervantes project. After incorporating comments gathered during the recent public hearing, the agency will finalize the plans and begin work by 2021.

Save the Grid

Although the state has amended its plans for West Cervantes, even retreating on its wall concept except along stretches considered to be the most dangerous, public reception of the revision was not good. People are still concerned about the cut-off of the street grid and the effect that will have on everything from commerce to continuity to community.

“The one issue I have with the plan is that it doesn’t maintain the current street grid,” said Zac Lane, representing the group Bike Pensacola. “Pensacola’s city street grid is small; it’s a walkable scale. It has been heralded by many public speakers who have come to talk to us about our area, about the walkability of our area, and it needs to be maintained.”

These concerns about the street grid being destroyed by the median and the wall were raised by nearly every speaker that spoke during the public forum as well as anyone in attendance at the hearing.

Jonathan Owens, who serves as an aide to Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill and also co-owns The Elbow Room, is concerned about how the divided road will impact his West Cervantes business. People heading to The Elbow Room from the east will have to pass the establishment and make a U-turn at T Street.

“I think it’s going to be detrimental,” Owens said.

Executive director of the CivicCon Center Terry Horne—who would later assess FDOT’s revisions in a Pensacola News Journal editorial, “The new plan is dumb”—agreed, warning of negative impacts for nearby businesses.

“The existing businesses will have a hard time,” Horne said at the hearing. “I think we’ll have a hard time as a community attracting new businesses to Cervantes.”

Evon Horton, pastor at Brownsville Assembly of God, located off West Cervantes, called the dividing median “a struggle” and said it would be bad for the surrounding community.

“To put a barrier in divides a community,” he said. “It sends the wrong message to a community that needs help.”

Josh Fields, whose family operates Cliff Fields Motors, noted how more affluent areas tend to get crosswalks and traffic signals when pedestrian safety is an issue, while the less affluent West Cervantes area was presented with a wall and median to divide stretches of the street.

“Maybe rich people are better at doing crosswalks. I don’t know,” Fields said.

Rand Hicks, Council of Neighborhoods Association president, suggested that FDOT remove any dividing barrier and also make a number of other changes aimed at creating a more pedestrian-friendly route. These changes included reducing the road from four lanes to two lanes, reducing the speed limit to 20 miles per hour, adding so-called sharrows for bicyclists and also placing parking spaces on either side of the street.

“The business and community will prosper from that,” Hicks said.

Bike Pensacola suggested these same changes, as did Mike Kilmer, president of Brownsville’s neighborhood association.

“In Brownsville, we want the road diet,” Kilmer said. “We want our economy in Brownsville to be better than it was before the four-lane was put through.”

And, like everyone else, Kilmer said the Brownsville community would also like to see the area’s flow left intact.

“We want what everyone else who spoke tonight—from Attucks Court to Josh Fields to the CiviCon community—wants—maintain the street the grid,” said Kilmer.