2019 Gift Guide

Local makers. Books. Seasonal sweets. These are a few of our favorite things.

And because we love to give these particular types of gifts almost as much as we love to receive them, we decided that’s how we’d organize our annual Gift Guide this time around.

So we’ve got a page dedicated to page-turners, including two new titles from local entrepreneurs Emily Ley and DC Reeves. We’ve also got a curated selection of picture-perfect gifts from local artists and crafters and one super sweet spread that’s so jam-packed with delicious eats and drinks you might get a cavity just from looking at it. But what’s the point of the holidays if you aren’t overdoing it, at least a little bit, right?

•Gifts curated by Joani Delezen

•Photos by Emily Veal, instagram.com/em.veal