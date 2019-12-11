Paddling Pursuits

By Jeremy Morrison

The Pensacola area—with its abundance of bays and bayous, rivers and creeks—offers bountiful aquatic avenues. These avenues are ripe for exploration and enjoyment, particularly by participants of paddle sports of all sorts.

Kayaks and canoes have long navigated local waterways, and the city of Pensacola is hoping to soon capitalize on this with an official paddling trail and accompanying designation from the Florida Paddling Trails Association as a Blueway Community.

“What this stuff will do with the designation is open up a lot of resources and grant writing opportunities,” explained Paul Pipes, outdoor pursuits and volunteer coordinator with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, during a recent town hall event focused on the issue.

Pipes is plenty familiar with the paddling offered in local waters. During the summer, he leads a group of youth on paddling adventures.

“We try to get them out on the water. We do an introduction to kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, fishing, environmental components, pretty much everything that has to do with our waterways,” Pipes said.

Earlier this year, Pipes began assessing the network of local waterways to find additional drop points for his summer camp participants and also figure out if the area had enough access points and other components necessary to begin pursuing a Blueway designation.

It was quickly realized that Pensacola was perfectly positioned to go for the designation. Pipes explained during the town hall this month that the Parks department intends to make a presentation to the Pensacola City Council in January. Once the council designates a local paddling trail, the city will begin the Blueway designation process.

“We just have to get our ducks in a row,” he said.

Becoming a Blueway

Earlier this, Paddle Florida, a state paddling association, navigated the Perdido River from the Florida-Alabama line to the Gulf of Mexico. The 138-mile venture was conducted with an eye on establishing a paddling trail on the river.

Pipes said that the establishment of a paddling trail in Pensacola would be a bit different than the one envisioned for Perdido. It would be accessible to all skill levels as opposed to geared toward more experienced paddlers.

“What we want to do is just create an avenue for all age groups, for all paddling experiences,” Pipes said.

The paddling trail that Pipes will be pitching to city council—dubbed the Pensacola Bay Paddling Trail—is more than nine miles long and stretches from Baars Park in the north to Sanders Beach along the edge of Pensacola Bay, where the city has a community center. In between, the trail flows down Bayou Texar, past Bayview Park, beneath the 17th Avenue train trestle, past Bartram Park and to Bruce Beach, where the city is planning to put energy into making the waterfront area more accessible and inviting.

Once the city council has signed off on the trail, the Blueway Community designation process will begin. The process involves working with a liaison from the Florida Paddling Trails Association, who guides applicants toward a designation.

To qualify for a Blueway Community designation, such as neighboring Gulf Breeze recently did, specific criteria must be met. The community must be located near a Florida paddling trail—the city council would have recently christened the city’s own trail, and nearby Big Lagoon State Park is also the beginning point for the larger 1,500-mile Florida Circumnavigational Saltwater Paddling Trail. The applying community must also have ample accommodations for visiting paddlers, as well as components such as restaurants, outdoor opportunities and historic tourism offerings.

“We’ve met ’em all,” Pipes said of the qualifying factors, adding that he’d like to see Pensacola eventually also become designated as a Florida Trails Town. In addition to grant opportunities, such designation also helps drive tourism.

After presenting the paddling trail ambitions to city council in January, Pipes said he expects to wrap up the Blueway application process by March. The Florida Paddling Trails Association accepts applications quarterly, so the spring is the soonest opportunity to apply.

Once approved as a Blueway Community, the city hopes to parlay the designation into grant funding opportunities that would be used to make the trail more accessible to all paddle sports participants. In particular, facilities would be pursued at locations like Bayview Park to enable easy entry and exit from the water for older paddlers or those with disabilities.

“So people can come out in these protected waters and really feel comfortable getting out and paddling,” Pipes said.

Regarding access points, the proposed Pensacola Bay Paddling Trail does face a hurdle at Baars Park, where there is currently not an entry point for paddlers. Rand Hicks, president of Pensacola’s Council of Neighborhood Association, pointed out that he was already hearing concerns from residents in the area about the city’s intentions to construct an access point at the park.

“Today I’ve had two calls from neighbors over in that area, immediately alarmed that something is going to happen over in Baars Park that’s going to have negative environmental or neighborhood impact,” Hicks said at the town hall, before questioning the prudence of directing paddlers into areas where environmental restoration effort are underway. “And what about the sensitivity of Carpenters Creek? We’re trying to rebuild that and refresh that.”

Pensacola City Councilwoman Ann Hill, who organized the paddling town hall, said that such concerns would be addressed, as well as concerns over water quality issues. Pipes also noted that the proposed paddling trail could still work without stretching northward and including Baars Park.

Olympic Dreams

One group that would be delighted if Pensacola upped its paddle sports game is the Pensacola Rowing Club and a group of coastal rowing enthusiasts currently trying to gain a foothold on the map in an international sport.

“Coastal Rowing is a relatively new sport in the United States. The rest of the world has been doing it,” said Bob Ozburn, explaining that the sport’s 15th annual championships were recently held in Hong Kong.

Since 2014, Ozburn and other rowers have worked to promote Pensacola as a possible home base for a national coastal rowing team. He said that the sport’s governing body approached the group about the possibility, with an eye on participating in the sports entry into Olympic competition.

“They thought we were a great venue for coastal rowing,” Ozburn said, going on to explain the sport. “Coastal rowing is wider boats. They’re open in the back; water can flow through. They’re made to row through surf, out into the ocean, and they can row through anything Pensacola Bay can throw at it.”

In 2015, the group helped organize the country’s first coastal rowing regatta at Quietwater Beach. If they’re successful in having a national team based in the area, they could soon be working to train the country’s first coastal rowing Olympians.

“We’ve got this unusual window of opportunity where we can start a sport that we already know is going to be an Olympic sport in a short period of time,” Ozburn said.

In 2024, coastal rowing will be listed as an exhibition sport in France and then as a full Olympic sport when the games come to Los Angeles in 2028. Ozburn said he’s hopeful about the role Pensacola might play in helping the sport develop in this country.

“We would love to be the Olympic training center for coastal rowing,” he said. “Right now, it’s under the radar in the rest of the country. No one’s really stepping up.”