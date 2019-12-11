Small Shopping, Big Vibes

By Savannah Evanoff

This issue is all about local holiday shopping options. Because let’s be honest—shopping at large department stores is practically the antithesis of Christmas.

While it’s convenient, affordable (sometimes) and popular, it doesn’t exactly scream personal or heartfelt.

Luckily for Pensacola shoppers, Kiley Manning has put together an alternative—a curated market that will feature over a dozen local makers, including a few who were featured in our Gift Guide. We know, the timing is pretty perfect, huh?

The owner of Wild Lemon, a fitness studio in East Hill, will team up with her parking lot neighbors, Dee McDavid Interiors and Tacos Mexicanos, to host a Winter Vibes Market this Saturday. The indoor and outdoor event will feature 16 vendors selling everything from handmade jewelry to vegan donuts. The market will also offer free cocktails for adults and a children’s activity for little ones.

Shopping local has a huge positive impact on the economy, Manning said.

“This time of year, more and more people are looking for something that’s special and specific,” Manning said. “I feel like the days of running to Target to find a $10 gift are over. People want that custom-made experience.”

“When you have the opportunity to shop local, why wouldn’t you?” Manning asked.

“We live in this Amazon age where everybody is going to order online and not socialize,” Manning said. “So I’m really trying to throw back to the old markets from the ‘80s and ‘90s. That’s the vibe I want, where it’s a social event as much as it is about shopping.”

Manning started hosting quarterly markets with a Fall Vibes Market after she first opened Wild Lemon in 2017. She and her husband own The Magnolia, which they opened in 2011.

“When I opened the studio, I wanted to bring the same element we have at The Magnolia of being a part of the community, knowing our neighbors and being involved in our neighborhood to my fitness studio,” Manning said. “I think that’s what sets my fitness studio apart is that it’s really a community space. I wanted to have something for everybody. You don’t have to work out to hang out.”

One of Wild Lemon’s veteran market vendors is Sam Eckiss, the owner of Le Dough.

Eckiss is one of the first and only Pensacola bakers making vegan doughnuts. She told Inweekly the name Le Dough is tres inspired.

“I have always really liked French culture,” Eckiss said. “I did a few years of French in high school, and I’ve been to France a couple of times. I wanted it to be French(y). Le Dough just came out, and I thought it was so cute.”

Eckiss is also creative with flavors, she said.

“I dream about flavor combinations, things I think sound good,” Eckiss said. “I do a lot of experimentation … taste testing with friends and family to get their feedback on it.”

Eckiss plans to bring one of her most popular doughnuts, the white chocolate cranberry pistachio, to the Winter Vibes market, along with a few other holiday themed flavors, such as chocolate holiday sprinkle and chocolate peppermint (both of which were featured in our Gift Guide).

To be clear, the taste of vegan doughnuts doesn’t stray far from its non-vegan counterpart.

“When I first started, I did not make them vegan; I slowly transitioned to making it completely vegan,” Eckiss said. “People who are not vegan cannot tell a difference. No one noticed I even changed it.”

Because the Winter Vibes Market is perfect for holiday shopping, Eckiss will also offer packaged grab-and-go items, such as pies, cookies and homemade pop-tarts to stuff in stockings or bring to a holiday party.

All the vendors will have gift-worthy items, so Eckiss plans to shop, too.

“I like the challenge of finding something locally made for everyone on my list—to find exactly what I think they would love,” Eckiss said. “I try to get my stuff set up and, before it opens, walk around to all the vendors, say hi and scope out what they have. I end up doing a lot of shopping.”

Eckiss always snags a felt ornament from Emily Lullo Echevarria. This year, she also hopes to purchase from Stitches B Crazy.

“She does really unique embroidery,” Eckiss said. “I’m very excited to see her stuff. I really want to shop something or get something made. That’s another thing about local makers—a lot of businesses can customize what you want to get done.”

Fellow OG vendor Jennie Andrews of Keep Away From Cats Jewelry will also sell and shop at the market. Andrews loves to buy handmade gifts for people and values shopping locally.

“Carbon footprints are one thing to consider, but I’d like to also underline how shopping local enriches your community,” Andrews said in an email interview. “Every success encourages creative and economic growth, which can be a domino effect when it’s inspiring others to participate in local commerce. Most importantly, it offers a real connection that Amazon hasn’t been able to commodify.”

Shopping locally makes a difference for small businesses like hers and the people who run them.

“I’ve been battling a pretty terrible head cold, and sales this week helped pay for all my meds (and takeout food),” Andrews said.

When asked to describe Keep Away From Cats, Andrews went with “evolving.”

“When I started out in 2007, I used to sell during Gallery Night at Sluggo’s,” Andrews said. “My work was a lot of repurposed bone and wire; then I moved into brass work and etching for a while. This January, I got brave enough to use a torch, so now I’m stone setting and learning as much as I can about silversmithing.”

Andrews plans to bring a wide variety of items of different price points to the Winter Vibes Market. She makes hand-fabricated silver and brass jewelry, featuring turquoise and semiprecious stones, and combining mystic and feminist themes with a Southwestern aesthetic.

“I’ll be focusing on silver work, lots of snake and stone pieces, and I’ll also have some etched brass,” Andrews said. “I always like to have some simple pieces like stackers and spoon rings. I’ll be posting sneak peeks on Instagram, too.”

Keep Away From Cats is reflective of her roots.

“When I first started making jewelry, one of the first things I had to figure out was how to keep everything away from our cats,” Andrews said. “I was hanging completed pieces from the ceiling at one point. It was one of those on the fly moments before my first Gallery Night and I still didn’t have a name. My boyfriend at the time said, ‘Why not just Keep Away From Cats?’ I’ve gone with that for so long I think I’m kinda stuck with it at this point,” she said with a laugh. “It’s memorable.”

Manning thinks the markets reflect Pensacola’s changing landscape.

“There’s so many more opportunities to shop local, dine local and drink local,” Manning said. “I think the more money and energy we pour into local businesses, the better it is for everybody.”